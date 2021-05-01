FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: York-Adams athletes excel at Dallastown's Ray Geesey Invitational

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Red Lion’s A.J. Virata, West York’s Perry Addey and Red Lion’s Kylyn McIntire were the standout track-and-field performers on Friday at the Ray Geesey Invitational at Dallastown High School.

Virata won the boys’ 200 dash in 22.48 seconds and the boys’ high jump at 6 feet, while taking second in the boys’ 100 dash behind Dallastown’s Kristian Phennicie in a very tight race. Phennicie won the 100 dash in 11.16 seconds, while Virata was second at 11.18 seconds.

Addey swept the boys’ hurdles races for West York, taking the 110 event in 15.75 seconds and the 300 race in 42.71 seconds.

The West York boys also excelled in the relays, winning the 400 relay (:44.38) and the 1,600 relay (3:39.06).

The other boys’ winners from the York-Adams League were: Logan Zeiders, York Suburban, 400 dash (:48.94); Matthew O’Brien, Susquehannock, 1,600 run (4:36.25); Ian James, Red Lion, triple jump (40-11.25), Tyler Renfrew, Dover, pole vault (12-7); Gabe Hulslander, Kennard-Dale, discus (135-5) and Joey DeJesus, West York, javelin (152-9).

McIntire won the discus (114-0) and shot put (34-4.5) in the girls’ competition.

The other girls’ winners from the York-Adams League were: Sabreena Fahringer, Susquehannock, 200 dash (:26.73); Shelby Derkosh, Susquehannock, 400 dash (1:01.31); Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 800 run (2:24.80); Lydia Tolerico, Dallastown, 1,600 run (5:14.37); Winter Oaster, Gettysburg, 3,200 run (12:04.46); Olivia Kay, York Suburban, 100 hurdles (:15.47); Alivia Colgan, Gettysburg, 300 hurdles (:47.16); Lian Peach, Dallastown, long jump (16-0.25); Ryleigh Marks, Susquehannock, triple jump (32-10); and Kaitlyn Thorne, Central York, pole vault (10-0).

In the girls’ relays, Susquehannock won the 400 and 1,600 events, while Dover took the 3,200.

BOYS’ TENNIS

York-Adams finals are set: The York-Adams League boys’ tennis singles finals are set.

The Class 2-A championship will pit the top two seeds against each other: Susquehannock’s Andy Snyder (the No. 1 seed) vs. Bermudian Springs’ Brett Laughman (the No. 2 seed). Neither player has lost a set en route to their title match.

In Class 3-A, the top two seeds were upset. No. 1 seed Parker Lando of York Suburban lost in the semifinals to No. 4 seed Jonathan Arbittier of Dallastown (6-3, 7-5). No. 2 seed Daniel Wu of Dallastown fell to No. 3 seed Cooper Wheeler of Red Lion (6-2, 6-4). That set up an Arbittier-Wheeler final.

The championship matches, along with consolations, are slated to start at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Oxford.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Eastern York 17, Red Lion 7: At Wrightsville, Victoria Zerbe (five goals), Ellie Lippy (four goals) and Abby Henise (three goals) led Eastern to the win. Elly Bankowski, Sophia Hoff and Regan Young added two goals each for Eastern. Hannah Connors had four goals for Red Lion.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

South Western 10, York Catholic 5: At Hanover, the Mustangs handed the Fighting Irish just their second loss. South Western is now 6-5, while York Catholic fell to 6-2.

New Oxford 9, Dallastown 8: At New Oxford, the home team edged Dallastown in a battle of two of the better teams in the York-Adams League. New Oxford improved to 9-2. Dallastown dropped to 7-4.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3 Dover 0: At York Catholic, the home team rolled, 25-20, 25-20, 25-12 behind Nick Phillips (six kills, four blocks), Luke Forjan (10 kills, five aces) and John Forjan (11 digs, 18 assists). The Dover leaders were Owen Davis (two kills, seven aces, four blocks, two aces) and Landen Day (four kills).

York Suburban 3, Chambersburg 1: At Suburban, the Trojans took the nonleague victory to improve to 10-2 overall. Chambersburg fell to 9-5.

