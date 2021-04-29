THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: South Western halts York Suburban's 8-game baseball win streak

STEVE HEISER

The York Suburban baseball winning streak is over.

South Western put a halt to the Trojans’ eight-game run with an 8-2 victory on Thursday at Suburban, in a game stopped in the sixth inning because of rain.

The Mustangs plated six runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-2 lead and went on to capture the York-Adams cross-over victory. Austin Long led the Mustangs by throwing 5 1/3 innings, striking out one and walking one to pick up the win. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Also for South Western, Carlos Caraballo went 2 for 2 with one run scored.

For the Trojans, Brenden Petersen went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Spencer Butz doubled with one run scored.

South Western improved to 4-5 in Division I and 5-5 overall. Suburban fell to 7-4 in Division II and 9-4 overall.

OTHER BASEBALL

Eastern York 15, Biglerville 1 (5 innings): At Wrightsville, Nate Dandridge led the Golden Knights to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 3 for 4, including a triple, with four RBIs and one run scored. Also for Eastern, Evan Rishell went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Owen Shimmel went 2 for 2, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Quinton McNew went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI; and Drew Dellinger doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dellinger also threw a complete game, striking out three, walking two and allowing one single. Eastern improved to 8-1 in Division III and 8-2 overall, while Biglerville fell to 6-4 in Division IV and 7-5 overall.

Spring Grove 5, Gettysburg 2: At Gettysburg, Beau Boyers led the Rockets to the York-Adams Division II victory by throwing a complete game, striking out six, walking one and allowing one earned run. At the plate for Spring Grove, Owen Sporer went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored; Landon Bailey went 2 for 2, including a double, with two runs scored; and Jett Smith went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored. For the Warriors, Tegan Kuhns went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. Spring Grove improved to 7-4 in the division and 8-4 overall, while Gettysburg fell to 7-4 in the division and 8-4 overall.

SOFTBALL

Eastern York 18, Biglerville 8 (5 innings): At Wrightsville, Ella Corwell led the Golden Kinghts to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 2 for 3, including a triple, with four RBIs, two walks and three runs scored. Also for Eastern, Alexis Kirkessner went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored; Kelsey Felix went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and two RBIs; and Kennedy Gray went 1 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI. For the Canners, Charlotte King went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Eastern York improved to 6-3 in Division III and 7-4 overall.

Bermudian Springs 5, Fairfield 0: At York Springs, Tori Murren led the Eagles to the York-Adams cross-over victory by throwing a shutout, striking out seven, walking three and allowing two singles. Also for Bermudian, Maddie Stephens went 2 for 2, including a homer, with two RBIs, while Maddie Reever went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored. Bermudian improved to 6-3 in Division III and 6-4 overall.

BOYS’ TENNIS

West York’s Vu pulls off only upset: With one exception, the 16 seeded players lived up to their advance billing during the first day of York-Adams League boys’ tennis singles competition at Wisehaven Tennis Center.

In Class 3-A, all eight seeded players advanced to the quarterfinals. In 2-A, seven of the eight seeded players moved on.

The only upset of the day came in 2-A from West York’s Jaydon Vu, who defeated No. 5 seed Ben Elsner of Delone Catholic, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The eight seeded players in each class received a first-round bye before facing match competition in the second round. Other than Elsner, the other 15 seeded players advanced with straight-set victories in the second round.

The 3-A quarterfinal matchups are: No. 1 Parker Lando, York Suburban, vs. No. 8 Nick Etter, Spring Grove; No. 4 Jonathan Arbittier, Dallastown, vs. No. 6, Andrew Chronister, Dallastown; No. 5 Alex Guy, South Western, vs. No. 3 Cooper Wheeler, Red Lion; and No. 7 Andre Nadeau, Red Lion, vs. No. 2 Daniel Wu, Dallastown.

The 2-A quarterfinal matchups are: No. 1 Andy Snyder, Susquehannock, vs. No. 8 Charlie Zitto, Hanover; No. 3 Matt Fuentes, West York, vs. No. 7 Nate Edmondson, Bermudian Springs; No. 6 Colin Brusse, Susquehannock, vs. No. 4 Antonio Corona, Hanover; and unseeded Jaydon Vu, West York, vs. No. 2 Brett Laughman, Bermudian Springs.

The quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals, are set to start at 2 p.m. Friday at South Western. The finals and consolations will follow on Saturday at New Oxford, starting at 11 a.m.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBAL

Northeastern 3, West York 0: At West York, the Bobcats won the York-Adams League road match, 25-10, 25-7, 25-17. Owen Kohr led the Bobcats with eight kills and six digs. Also for Northeastern, Tristan Schraudner had 13 digs and three kills, while Tanner Sadowski had 18 assists, four aces and three kills. Northeastern improved to 7-0 in the league and 10-0 overall.

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Gettysburg 109, Eastern York 40: At Gettysburg, the Warriors were led individually by Cole Boudreu capturing first in the 110 and 300 hurdles, while teammate Hunter Williams won the shot put and discus. Gettysburg improved to 5-0 in York-Adams League Division II.

Bermudian Springs 100, Camp Hill 48: At York Springs, Michael Carlson led the Eagles to the nonleague victory by taking first place in the 110 and 300 hurdles. Teammate Cameron Carrolus won the 1,600 and 3,200. With the win, Bermudian Springs improves to 4-2 overall.

Dover 84, West York 66: At West York, Tyler Rackley led the Eagles to the York-Adams League Division II victory by taking first place in the 800 and 3,200. With the win, Dover improves to (4-1) in the division.

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Gettysburg 94, Eastern York 54: At Gettysburg, Samantha Shaffer led the Warriors to the York-Adams League Division II victory by taking first place in the discus and javelin. Teammate Danielle Gebler won the 100 hurdles and long jump. For the Golden Knights, Kaydence Strange won the 1,600 and 3,200. Gettysburg improved to 5-0 in the division.

Bermudian Springs 114, Camp Hill 33: At York Springs, the Eagles were led individually by Jewel Tallman capturing first place in the javelin, shot put and discus, while teammate Alison Watts won the 200, triple jump and long jump. With the win, Bermudian Springs improves to 5-1 overall.

Dover 114, West York 32: At West York, Hannah Hayes led the Eagles individually by taking first place in the 100 and 300 hurdles. With the win, Dover improves to (3-2) in York-Adams League Division II.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 23, York Suburban 0: At York Catholic, Grace Doyle led the Irish to the York-Adams League home victory by scoring two goals and adding five assists. Sydney Mentzer scored three goals and added one assist, while Ella Linthicum, Olivia Staples and Madelyn McKee each scored two goals and added one assist. With the win, York Catholic improves to 6-0 in the league and 8-1 overall.

