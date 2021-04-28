WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Kennard-Dale earns pivotal York-Adams Division III softball win

STEVE HEISER

The Kennard-Dale Rams took a giant stride toward the York-Adams League Division III softball crown on Wednesday.

The Rams earned a 10-6 triumph over Gettysburg in Fawn Grove in a battle of division leaders.

K-D improved to 13-2 overall and 12-0 in the division. Gettysburg dropped to 11-3 overall and 10-3 in the division.

Rosella Stike powered the Rams by going 4 for 4, including a double, with four RBIs and one run scored.

Also excelling for K-D were Stacey Schultz (3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI) and Carly Vaughan (2 for 4, including a triple, with two runs scored and one RBI). Julia Rubelmann pitched a complete game to get the victory.

For the Warriors, Kaelyn Blocher went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI and Rachel Keller went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs.

The Rams have four division games remaining. Wins in three of those games will assure them of the outright division title.

K-D is currently No. 4 in the latest District 3 Class 4-A power ratings.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Dallastown 18, Spring Grove 2 (5 innings): At Spring Grove, Shauna Stotler led the Wildcats to the York-Adams I victory by going 3 for 4, including a homer and a double, with four RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Dallastown, Ashton Crump went 2 for 2, including a double, with two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks; Elaina Winemiller went 2 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and three runs scored; and Samantha Parker went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, one RBI and two walks. Crump also threw a five-inning complete game, striking out six and walking none to pick up the win. Dallastown improves to 7-1 in the division and 10-3 overall.

Littlestown 11, Eastern York 8: At Littlestown, Summer Rathell led the Thunderbolts to the York-Adams Division III victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also for Littlestown, Kailey Miller went 2 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored, while Bailey Smith went 2 for 4, including a homer, with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Golden Knights, Lauren Breault went 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, while Kelsey Felix went 2 for 3, including a homer, with four RBIs and two runs scored. Littlestown improved to 9-2 in the division and 11-2 overall. Eastern fell to 5-3 in the division and 6-4 overall.

South Western 13, Susquehannock 3 (5 innings): At Glen Rock, the Mustangs remained perfect on the season, improving to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in York-Adams Division II. Susquehannock is 6-6 and 4-5. Cora Rebert led the Mustangs by going 4 for 4, including two homers and a double, with six RBIs and three runs scored. Also for the Mustangs, Jordyn Resetar went 4-4, including a double, with four runs scored and two RBIs, while Ryleigh Sprague went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. For the Warriors, Kelsey Gemmill homered with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Central York 18, Northeastern 4: At Central, after a rare stumble, the Panthers roared back in a big way with an easy York-Adams Division I win vs. the Bobcats. Central was coming off a 6-4 loss to unbeaten South Western. The Panthers are now 10-2 overall and 9-2 in D-I. Northeastern is 5-8 and 4-7.

Delone Catholic 11, York Tech 6: At Spry, Mackenzie Ecker led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 5 for 5, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored. Also for Delone, Kathryn Keller went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and one run scored, while Alma Partenza went 3 for 5, including a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs. For the Spartans, Alisaa Shue went 3 for 5 with one RBI, Keira Devor went 3 for 5, including a double, and Mandy Estes went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Fairfield 18, Biglerville 3 (6 innings): At Biglerville, Sarah Devilbiss led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 2 for 2, including a double, with two RBIs and three walks. Ellie Snyder threw a six-inning complete game, striking out eight and walking three to pick up the win. For the Canners, Alexis Pickett went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. The Green Knights took advantage of 23 walks.

BASEBALL

Dallastown 17, South Western 2 (3 innings): At Hanover, Jake Holt led the Wildcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by going 2 for 2, including a homer, with four RBIs. Also for Dallastown, Connor Barto had two doubles and three RBIs; Gavin Flinchbaugh had two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored; Colin Ahr went 2 for 3, including a double, with two stolen bases, three runs scored and one RBI; and Chandler Powell went 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and one RBI. Dallastown improved to 9-1 in the division and 11-2 overall.

Red Lion 13, York High 0 (4 innings): At Small Athletic Field, Lions pitchers AJ Lipscomb and Chase Morris combined to throw a four-inning no-hitter in the York-Adams Division I game. Lipscomb started the game and threw the first three innings, striking out eight and walking two. Morris threw the final inning in perfect relief. Lipscomb also went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Red Lion, Jayden Taylor doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Brandon Ritchey doubled with two runs scored and one RBI.

Central York 8, Northeastern 4: At Central York, the Panthers plated seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead and went on to capture the York-Adams Division I victory. Individually for the Panthers, Alex Barger and Ethan Hall each went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI, Ethan Levine went 2 for 3 with one run scored and two stolen bases and Owen Hutchinson went 2 for 3 with one RBI. For the Bobcats, Andy Srebroski went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs. Central improved to 8-4 in the division and 10-5 overall. The Panthers have won four straight games.

Susquehannock 4, Kennard-Dale 1: At Fawn Grove, the Warriors plated three runs in the top of the seventh to increase their lead to 4-0 and went on to capture the York-Adams Division III victory. Individually for the Warriors, Joey Smith started the game on the mound and threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight, walking six and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Also for Susquehannock, Luke Geiple went 2 for 4, including a solo homer, while Jarryn Andrews went 2 for 3. For the Rams, Jason Williams started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out four, walking two and allowing six hits to get tagged with the loss. Susquehannock improved to 6-3 in the division and 6-5 overall. K-D fell to 7-2 in the division and 7-3 overall.

Littlestown 2, Eastern York 1: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and went on to capture the York-Adams Division III showdown victory. Andrew Olvera led the Thunderbolts by throwing a complete game, striking out five and walking none to pick up the win. Littlestown’s Ryan Jones went 2 for 3 with one RBI. For the Golden Knights, Nate Dandridge went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Evan Rishell threw a complete game, striking out eight and walking none in the losing effort. Littlestown improved to 8-1 in the division and 8-4 overall. Eastern York fell to 7-1 in the division and 7-3 overall.

Delone Catholic 6, York Tech 1: At Spry, Tyler Hillson led the Squires to the York-Adams Division IV victory by throwing a complete game, striking out eight, walking two and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Teammate Trent Giraffa went 2 for 4 with three stolen bases, one RBI and one run scored. For the Spartans, Ashton Hess went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored.

Hanover 7, York Catholic 1: At Hanover, Chase Roberts led the Nighthawks to the York-Adams Division IV victory by throwing a complete game, striking out nine and walking none to pick up the win. Roberts also went 3 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Hanover, Mason Smith went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored, while Justus Feeser went 2 for 3 with three runs scored. For the Irish, Josh Sutton went 3 for 3 with one run scored; Luke Strayer went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI; and Chase Ford went 2 for 3.

Biglerville 13, Fairfield 12 (10 innings): At Fairfield, Cameron Hartzel led the Canners to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 3 for 5, including a homer, with three RBIs and three runs scored. Also for Biglerville, Connor Orner went 3 for 5, including a homer and a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Logan Brewer went 3 for 6, including a double and a homer, with four runs scored and one RBI. For the Green Knights, Cody Valentine went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and one run scored, while Eric Ball had two doubles, three runs scored and one RBI. It was the completion of a suspended game from Tuesday, April 6.

Biglerville 16, Fairfield 9: At Biglerville, Gage Bishop led the Canners to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 2 for 2, including a triple, with four RBIs and one run scored. Also for Biglerville, Logan Brewer went 2 for 5 with two runs scored, while Nolan Miller went 1 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. For the Green Knights, Cody Valentine went 3 for 4, including two homers, with six RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Eric Ball went 3 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored. Biglerville improved to 7-3 in the division and 8-4.

BOYS’ TENNIS

South Western 5, Central York 0: At Hanover, Alex Guy, Ryan Hanson and Mason Neiderer swept the singles, each in straight sets. The doubles winners were Chase Anderson/Derek Cracium and Arsh Kumaran/Brody Rebert. South Western improved to 9-1 and has won seven straight. The Mustangs finished second in York-Adams Division I.

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Fairfield 86, Biglerville 63: At Fairfield, Marcus Pruy led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by taking first in the 100 dash, 200 dash and long jump. Teammate Nate Snyder won the 400 dash and pole vault. For the Canners, Aiden Wright won the triple jump and 300 hurdles, while Kalen Sharrah won the shot put and discus. Fairfield improves to 4-0 in the division. Biglerville is 4-1.

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Fairfield 98, Biglerville 44: At Fairfield, Ava Deming led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by taking first in the 100 dash, 200 dash and long jump. Also for Fairfield, Emma Dennison won the 100 hurdles and 400 dash and Honey Strosnider won the 800 run and 1,600 run. For the Canners, Mackenzie White won the javelin and pole vault.

