TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Northeastern sweeps Suburban in battle of state volleyball powers

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

717-505-5403/@ydsports

MANCHESTER — It’s a bit of a shame that two of the best boys’ volleyball teams in the York-Adams League will only get one chance to play each other in a best-of-five match in 2021.

With the league canceling the annual Y-A playoff tournament this spring, Class 3-A Northeastern and Class 2-A York Suburban only have one chance to see one another in a five-set showdown.

That opportunity came Tuesday evening when the league-leading Bobcats hosted the visiting Trojans in a much-anticipated showdown.

The action didn’t disappoint, as a COVID-era full house at Northeastern High School enjoyed a clash between perhaps the best 3-A and 2-A teams in the league — if not the district or state.

Northeastern claimed a 25-14, 25-21, 25-20 triumph. While the final score may not have been fully indicative of the play, both sides could take away some positives, as well as areas to work on.

The Bobcats remained unbeaten on the season at 9-0, including a 6-0 league mark. The Trojans fell to 8-2 overall and 6-2 in the league. Northeastern came into the game ranked No. 2 in the state in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3-A poll. Suburban entered ranked No. 1 in the state in 2-A, according to the PVCA.

“We came out on fire,” Northeastern senior setter Tanner Sadowski said. “It’s really nice when we come out that hot because we know that we probably have an advantage the rest of the game.”

The Bobcats raced out to a 10-3 lead with all cylinders firing. The service game was hot, as were outside hitters Brady Lemen (14 kills) and Joel Braswell (nine kills).

Warrender an under-the-radar playmaker: What really helps the Manchester boys on game nights is the play of Brian Warrender. As a third option to go to, Sadowski pointed to Warrender, who finished with nine kills, as an under-the-radar playmaker.

“Nobody really knows about him,” said Sadowski, who dished out 32 assists in the victory. “But I have just as much confidence in him as I do in Joel and Brady.”

Turning point: The Trojans certainly put the Bobcats on their heels a couple of times in the second and third sets. Suburban, ranked No. 2 in the District 3 2-A power ratings, led 16-12 midway through the second game behind the play of standout Brady Stump (13 kills). The visitors appeared primed to stretch the advantage to 17-12 on a Northeastern misfire, but the call was reversed when it was ruled a Suburban player made contact with the ball on its way past the net.

The play swung the momentum toward the Bobcats, who rallied back to go up 2-0 in the match.

“When we do get down, we always tell ourselves that we have plenty of time,” Sadowski said. “We don’t tend to get nervous and we just try to keep playing steady.”

Sadowski a leader: Sadowski has been a leader on the court for the Bobcats in the steadiness category. As a first-year starter, the senior played more like a seasoned veteran on Tuesday than a so-called rookie.

While not seeing much meaningful time on the court as a freshman or sophomore, the valuable lessons learned at practice, as well as watching all-state setter Austin Richards hone his craft, helped prepare Sadowski for his time in the spotlight.

“I was behind Austin, who was just a phenomenal setter,” said Sadowski, a Shenandoah University recruit in golf. “So not many people knew about me, and then because we didn’t have a season last year. But it’s been so much fun coming out here because I’ve been so close with all of these guys since we were all really young.”

No tears for Trojans: While the Trojans came up short Tuesday, there were no tears or heads down on the Suburban bench. Not many teams in the state can hang with the Bobcats, especially on their home floor. The only real disappointment was the fact that these two storied programs won’t see each other again this season.

“Sadly we aren’t going to get to play them again,” Suburban captain Lucas Strickland said. “It would be nice. I think we learned tonight that every day we have to come in to work to get better and every game is a chance to prove ourselves.”

While the Bobcats won’t have to worry about the Trojans anymore this year, the visitors demonstrated to themselves that they very well could be the team to beat in 2-A come playoff time. With a pair of big, athletic hitters in Stump and Aidan Hughley, the Suburban boys can be tough to stop when they get on a roll.

“Set 1 was pretty eye-opening,” said Strickland, who finished with five digs and two kills. “We really thought that we could come in and really play with them, but they showed us that we can’t really let up. We have to be on the gas the whole time. And I think in Set 2 we really showed that we can play with them.”

SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 12, Fairfield 2 (5 innings): At Fairfield, Emma Coughenour led the Rams to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 2 for 3, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for K-D, Brianna Serruto went 2 for 3, including a triple, with two RBIs and one run scored; Brooke Ashenfelter went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Julie Rubelmann went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Green Knights, Kira Weikert homered with two RBIs and one run scored. K-D improved to 11-0 in Division III and 12-2 overall.

Red Lion 9, Dover 8: At Red Lion, Makenna Michael led the Lions to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 2 for 3, including a solo homer. For the Eagles, Rileigh Lunglhofer went 1 for 2, including two runs scored and one RBI, while Kendall Noel homered.

Bermudian Springs 17, Camp Hill 0 (3 innings): At Camp Hill, Maddie Reever threw a three-inning no-hitter. Maddie Stephens (two hits, three RBIs) and Natalie Patton (two hits, two RBIs) led the Bermudian offense.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Susquehannock 5, Biglerville 0: At Biglerville, the Warriors wrapped up the outright York-Adams Division II title with the victory. Susquehannock improved to 9-2 overall and finished 8-0 in D-II. It’s the Warriors first division boys’ tennis title since taking the D-II crown in 2012.

South Western 5 Northeastern 0: At Manchester, the Mustangs won to improve to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in York-Adams Division I. Northeastern fell to 7-4 and 4-3. Alex Guy, Ryan Hanson and Mason Neiderer earned singles wins. The doubles winners were Derek Cracium/Chase Anderson and Brody Rebert/Arsh Kumaran.

Central York 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Panthers received straight-set singles victories from Alex Arrow, Hunter Scott and Blake Anderson to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Evan Bean and Owen McClure won the No. 1 match, while David Bluett and Parker Smith won the No. 2 match.

York Catholic 3, Littlestown 2: At Littlestown, the Irish received singles victories from Nate Gingerich and Dominic Marinelli to help secure the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Evan Costlow and Matthew Doyle won the No. 2 match. For the Thunderbolts, Nolan Westfall won a singles match.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Red Lion 99, Dallastown 50: At Red Lion, the Lions were led individually by Ian James capturing first in the triple jump and high jump, while River Van Wicklen won the 1,600 and 800 runs. For the Wildcats, Kristian Phennicie won the 100 and 200 dashes. Red Lion improved to 4-1 in York-Adams Division I.

Gettysburg 96, Susquehannock 54: At Gettysburg, Noah Sanders led the Adams County Warriors individually by capturing first in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes. Teammate Collin Smith won the triple jump and long jump. For the visitors, Luke Immel won the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Matthew O'Brien won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Gettysburg improved to 4-0 in York-Adams Division II.

New Oxford 80, Kennard-Dale 69: At New Oxford, the Colonials were led individually by Nate Clyde winning the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Josh Little won the 100 and 200 dashes. For the Rams, Gabe Hulslander won the discus, shot put and javelin, Dan Gibney won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs and Collin Wolf won the 800 run and triple jump.

Biglerville 76, York Tech 69: At Spry, the Canners were led individually by Aiden Wright capturing the triple jump and long jump. Kalen Sharrah won the shot put and discus for Biglerville, while Caden Althoff won the 100 and 200 dashes. For the Spartans, Gage Weaver won the pole vault, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Biglerville improved to 4-0 in York-Adams Division III.

Bermudian Springs 86, Littlestown 64: At York Springs, Colwyn Carrolus led the Eagles to the York-Adams Division III victory by taking first in the 800 and 1,600 runs. For the Thunderbolts, Dante Elliot captured first in the triple jump, high jump and long jump.

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Red Lion 101, Dallastown 49: At Red Lion, the Lions were led individually by Kylyn McIntire capturing first in the discus, shot put and javelin. Also for Red Lion, Izabella Lakatosh won the pole vault and 100 hurdles, while Camree Patterson won the 100 and 200 dashes. For the Wildcats, Lian Peach won the long jump and triple jump and Lydia Tolerico won the 1,600 and 800 runs. Red Lion improved to 5-0 in York-Adams Division I.

Gettysburg 75, Susquehannock 75: At Gettysburg, Adrianna Andrews led the York County Warriors individually by taking first in the pole vault and high jump. For the home team, Alivia Colgan won the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 200 dash. Teammate Samantha Shaffer won the discus and javelin. Gettysburg won the meet by virtue of a tiebreaker to improve 4-0 in York-Adams Division II. Susquehannock is 5-1.

New Oxford 114, Kennard-Dale 34: At New Oxford, the Colonials were led individually by Maya Richwine capturing first in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. For the Rams, Angelina Hammond won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, while Lydia Gable won the 100 and 200 dashes.

Biglerville 73, York Tech 68: At Spry, the Canners were led individually by Mackenzie White capturing first in the javelin and shot put, while Allison Sneed won the triple jump and long jump. For the Spartans, Aleya Miller won the 800, 3,200 and 1,600 runs, while Aziyah Hopkins won the 100 and 400 dashes.

Bermudian Springs 103, Littlestown 44: At York Springs, Alison Watts led the Eagles to the York-Adams Division III victory by taking first in the 100, triple jump and long jump. Also for Bermudian, Rebecca Durbin won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs, while Jewel Tallman won the javelin and shot put. For the Thunderbolts, Makayla Orwig won the discus and high jump. Bermudian improved to 4-1 in the division.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Central York 14, Susquehannock 5: At Glen Rock, the Panthers moved to 11-0 overall and 9-0 in the York-Adams League with another easy victory. The Panthers remain No. 2 in the latest District 3 Class 3-A power ratings. Susquehannock fell to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the league.