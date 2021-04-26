Monday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Monday, April 26. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at York High, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

West York at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at Central York, 4 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Red Lion at Governor Mifflin, 5:45 p.m.

York Catholic at Dover, 6 p.m.

Dallastown at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Northern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Northern York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Central York, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Chambersburg at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Wilson, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Linville Hill at West York, 6 p.m.

McCaskey at York Catholic, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Penn State Hazleton at Penn State York, 3 p.m.