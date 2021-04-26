Monday's York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events for Monday, April 26. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at York High, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
West York at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
New Oxford at Central York, 4 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Littlestown, 4 p.m.
Biglerville at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Red Lion at Governor Mifflin, 5:45 p.m.
York Catholic at Dover, 6 p.m.
Dallastown at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Northern York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Northern York at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Central York, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Chambersburg at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Wilson, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Linville Hill at West York, 6 p.m.
McCaskey at York Catholic, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Penn State Hazleton at Penn State York, 3 p.m.