MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: South Western edges Central in battle of softball division leaders

South Western handed Central York a 6-4 softball loss on Monday in a cross-over battle of York-Adams League division leaders in Hanover.

The Mustangs improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Division II. The Panthers fell to 9-2 overall and 8-2 in D-I.

South Western is No. 3 in the latest District 3 Class 5-A power ratings. Central York is No. 4 in the District 3 6-A power ratings.

The loss ended Central York's five-game winning streak.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Susquehannock 2, Spring Grove 1: At Spring Grove, Brooke Bosley led the Warriors to the York-Adams cross-over victory by throwing a complete game, striking out five and walking none. Teammate Kelsey Gemmill tripled with one RBI and one run scored. For the Rockets, Olivia Lillich went 3 for 4 with one run scored, Eliza Lubbers went 2 for 3 and Kendal Parks threw a complete game, striking out five, walking two and allowing four hits in the loss.

West York 11, Red Lion 1 (5 innings): At Red Lion, Dorian Ilyes led the Bulldogs to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for West York, Rylyn Fant homered with four RBIs, two runs scored and two walks; Jaylin Belton went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI; and Kourtney Hartzell went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. McKenzie Tapias threw a five-inning complete game, striking out one, walking one and allowing four hits to pick up the win.

New Oxford 10, York Suburban 4: At New Oxford, the Colonials rolled behind big games from Mallory Topper (three hits, two runs, RBI), Jordan Hess (two hits, double, three RBIs), Cora Diviney (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Autumn Lehigh (two hits, double, run), Brooklyn Hodges (triple, RBI, run) and Ellie Weiderman (two RBIs, run). Emma Lim (two hits) and DeAnna Eaton (double, two RBIs) led Suburban.

Delone Catholic 16, Gettysburg 5 (5 innings): At McSherrystown, Meredith Wilson led the Squirettes to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 4 for 4, including a double, with six RBIs and three runs scored. Also for Delone, Carolina Arigo went 3 for 3, including a double, with four runs scored and three RBIs, while Kathryn Keller homered and collected four RBIs. For the Warriors, Abby Hurst doubled with one RBI and one run scored.

Bermudian Springs 16, Biglerville 3: At Biglerville, Maya Kemper led the Eagles to the York-Adams cross-over victory by throwing a complete game, striking out seven, walking one and allowing two earned runs. Also for Bermudian, Hannah Chenault went 3 for 5, including two doubles, with five RBIs and two runs scored, while Ashlynne Smith doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Canners, McKenzie Weigle went 3 for 3, including a triple, with two RBIs.

Northeastern 12, Dover 6: At Manchester, Northeastern used a six-run third inning to erase a 6-2 Dover lead. The Bobcats won despite getting outhit, 9-6.

BASEBALL

Dallastown 12, New Oxford 2 (5 innings): At Dallastown, Riley Thomas led the Wildcats to the York-Adams cross-over victory by homering with four RBIs. Also for Dallastown, Gavin Flinchbaugh went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Evan Beach went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and three stolen bases; and Colin Ahr threw all five innings, striking out six, walking five and allowing two hits to pick up the win. Dallastown improved to 8-1 in Division I and 10-2 overall.

Central York 8, Spring Grove 0: At Central York, Grant Smeltzer led the Panthers to the York-Adams cross-over victory by throwing six innings, striking out 11, walking three and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Also for Central, Ethan Hall went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored; Owen Wampler went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI; Ethan Levine went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two walks; and Josh Marquard doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Rockets, Eli Tome went 2 for 4. Central improved to 7-4 in Division I and 9-5 overall. Spring Grove is 7-4 overall and 6-4 in D-II.

York Suburban 19, York High 3 (5 innings): At Small Athletic Field, the Trojans rolled to an eighth consecutive victory. Ben Rohrbaugh led Suburban to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 2 for 4, including a double, with four runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Suburban, Ty Pridgen went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored; Boston Henry went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks; and Collin Boldt went 1 for 2 with three RBIs and one run scored. Suburban improves 7-3 in Division II and 9-3 overall.

Red Lion 9, West York 6: At Red Lion, Jayden Taylor led the Lions to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 3 for 3 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs. Also for Red Lion, Braylon Roberts went 2 for 4, while Ryan Stabley doubled with one run scored and two RBIs. For the Bulldogs, Ricky Peters went 3 for 4, including a triple, with one run scored and one RBI, while Jordy Rios went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI.

Eastern York 20, Hanover 0 (5 innings): At Hanover, Brody Hinkle led the Golden Knights to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 5 for 5, including a homer and a double, with five RBIs and four runs scored. Also for Eastern, Nate Dandridge went 2 for 3, including a homer, with three runs scored and two RBIs; Austin Bausman went 2 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI; Evan Rishell went 2 for 5, including a triple, with three RBIs and two runs scored; Simon Lipsius tripled with four RBIs, two runs scored and two walks; and Owen Shimmel threw a five-inning shutout, striking out nine, walking none and allowing two singles. Eastern improved to 7-1 overall and 7-0 in Division III.

Susquehannock 10, Delone Catholic 0 (6 innings): At McSherrystown, AJ Miller led the Warriors to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 2 for 3, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for the Warriors, Luke Geiple went 2 for 4, including a triple, with three RBIs, while starting pitcher Logan Houser threw for four innings, striking out nine, walking two and allowing one hit to pick up the win.

Northeastern 3, Dover 2: At Manchester, the Bobcats plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good in the York-Adams cross-over victory. Nathan Toomey led the Bobcats by throwing 6 2/3 innings, striking out 11, walking three and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Teammate Owen Wilhide went 2 for 2, including a homer, with two RBIs. For the Eagles, Levi Sterner hit a solo homer, while Owen Kennell doubled with one run scored.

Gettysburg 2, South Western 0 (9 innings): At Hanover, the Warriors plated two runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead and capture the York-Adams League cross-over victory. Warriors pitchers Tegan Kuhns and Logan Moseley combined to strike out 11, walk five and allow five hits. Moseley picked up the win by throwing the final three innings. For the Mustangs, Josh Berzonski threw 7 1/3 innings, striking out 13, walking one and allowing two hits to receive a no-decision. Teammate Garrett Smith went 2 for 4. Gettysburg improved to 7-3 in Division II and 8-3 overall.

Littlestown 12, York Catholic 4: At York Catholic, Gabe Schue led the Thunderbolts to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI. Also for Littlestown, Colby Hahn homered with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Dalton Small went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Irish, Anthony Catterall homered and doubled with two RBIs. Littlestown improved to 7-1 in Division III and 7-4 overall.

Biglerville 9, Bermudian Springs 4: At Biglerville, Logan Brewer led the Canners to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 4 for 4, including a a double, with three runs scored. Also for Biglerville, Ben Angstadt went 3 for 4, including a double, with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Eli Weigle went 3 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI. For the Eagles, Ethan Beachy went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Connor Shaw went 2 for 3.

BOYS’ TENNIS

South Western 5, Dover 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs lost just two games across the five matches. Alex Guy, Ryan Hanson and Mason Neiderer won in singles. The doubles winners were Derek Cracium/Chase Anderson and Brody Rebert/Arsh Kumaran. The Mustangs improved to 7-1.

West York 4, Hanover 1: At Hanover, Matt Fuentes and Brandn Guy won in singles for West York. The Bulldogs swept the doubles matches behind Travis Conrad/Brock Stitley and Justin Joseph/Jackson Reiber. West York improved to 7-2. Charlie Zitto won at No. 2 singles for Hanover.

Susquehannock 5, Littlestown 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors improved to 8-2 overall and 7-0 in York-Adams Division II. Susquehannock clinched at least a share of the D-II crown. The Warriors can clinched the outright crown with a win Tuesday at Biglerville.

Central York 3, New Oxford 2: At Central, the Panthers captured both doubles matches to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Evan Bean and Owen McClure won the No. 1 doubles match, while David Bluett and Parker Smith won the No. 2 doubles match. Teammate Alex Arrow won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets. For the Colonials, Zach Barnhart and Adam Farmer each won a singles match.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford 24, Chambersburg 4: At New Oxford, the Colonials were led by Ally Mathis (four goals, four assists), Morgan Sauter (five goals, two assists), Hannah Zimmer (five goals), Sav Winpigler (three goals, two assists) and Eryn Little (two goals, three assists). New Oxford is 8-3.

South Western 27, Northern York 2: At Hanover, the Mustangs improved to 8-0 with the nonleague triumph. South Western has outscored each of its foes by at least six goals. Northern fell to 2-9. Kloey Batchellor led the Mustangs by scoring five goals and adding two assists. Also for South Western, Ella Baker had four goals and three assists, while Lexi Plesic scored five goals and added one assist.

Susquehannock 16, Central York 6: At Central, the Warriors improved to 7-1 overall and 7-0 in the York-Adams League. They are now alone in first place in the league, a half game clear of South Western (6-0).

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Red Lion 3, Lancaster Mennonite 1: At Red Lion, the Lions won the nonleague match, 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23. Morgan Townsend led the Lions individually with 14 kills and 14 digs. Also for Red Lion, Joey Kozak had 13 kills, four blocks and three digs; Logan Crowe had seven digs and 41 assists; and Brennan Bower had 21 digs. Red Lion is 6-4. Lancaster Mennonite is 5-7.

