York-Adams spring tournaments canceled because of numerous COVID-related postponements

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't done yet having a major impact on scholastic sports.

Just ask the athletic directors at York-Adams League schools, who have had to do some major schedule shuffling this spring because of outbreaks within teams or schools.

Because of the need to make up numerous regular-season events in the coming weeks, the league has determined that league tournaments will not be held this spring in baseball, softball, boys' volleyball, boys' lacrosse and girls' lacrosse.

The league will, however, hold its track-and-field championships and its singles and doubles tennis tournaments as scheduled.

Unlike the fall or winter scholastic sports seasons, the league spring season has been held without league-wide delays or shutdowns. Individual schools or programs, however, have not been as fortunate, with numerous shutdowns throughout the league causing multiple postponements that need to be made up before District 3 action is scheduled to start.

The decision to cancel spring league tournaments follows similar moves made this past fall and winter.

The league released the following statement on Friday evening:

"On April 23, the York Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association announced that because of the many scheduled postponements and ongoing concerns with getting league games made up prior to the start of District III playoffs, the YAIAA baseball, softball, boys volleyball, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse tournaments will not be held.

"A recent Zoom meeting of YAIAA athletic directors confirmed that many league schools have had to reschedule numerous games because of quarantines surrounding athletics and other extracurricular activities. Thus, in order to give teams more opportunity to qualify for their respective district tournaments, league games must be played before the deadline to earn district power points. Therefore, it became necessary to cancel those league tournaments to free up more scheduling time for make-up contests.

"As they are instrumental in student-athletes qualifying for districts, the YAIAA track and field championships, along with the YAIAA singles and doubles tennis tournaments will be played as scheduled."

