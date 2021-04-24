FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Nic Barnett hurls West York to win vs. previously unbeaten Eastern

Nic Barnett pitched a complete-game three-hitter to lead West York to a 4-1 nonleague home baseball win over previously unbeaten Eastern York on Friday.

Barnett did not give up an earned run. He struck out seven and walked one.

West York’s offense was led by Blaise Tanner (two hits, triple, RBI, run) and Jordy Rios (two hits, run).

Brody Hinkle had two hits for Eastern, which got a complete-game pitching effort from Evan Rishell, who did not allow an earned run. Rishell gave up four hits, while striking out seven and walking two.

The Bulldogs (2-8) handed Eastern (6-1) its first loss of the season.

BASEBALL

York Suburban 3, Mechanicsburg 1: At Suburban, four Trojans pitchers combined on a five-hitter in the nonleague victory. Nick Richardson went three innings and Gavin Landis went two innings, while Ian Korn and Brenden Petersen each went an inning. None of the Suburban pitchers gave up an earned run. Spencer Butz led the Suburban offense with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Ben Rohrbaugh and Riley Weaver added two hits each for Suburban, which improved to 8-3 with its seventh consecutive win. Mechanicsburg fell to 2-8.

Dover 10, Red Lion 4: At Dover, Tanner Rohrbaugh (three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, two runs) led Dover’s 13-hit attack. Sam Bortner (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Levi Sterner (homer, double, three RBIs, two runs) and Ben Leib (two hits, double, run) also excelled for Dover. Red Lion was led by Jacob Earnest (two hits, triple, run) and Jason Kreiger (two hits, RBI).

Dallastown 5, Lower Dauphin 4: At Lower Dauphin, Dallastown’s Andrew Jones pitched a complete-game five-hitter to get the nonleague win. Dallastown’s offense was paced by Colin Ahr (homer) and Jake Holt (two hits, double, run). The Wildcats are 9-2. Lower Dauphin is 3-9.

Bermudian Springs 9, Greencastle-Antrim 6: At Greencastle, the Eagles took the nonleague contest behind a big performance from Brock Carpenter (three hits, triple, two RBIs, two runs). Bermudian plated five runs in the sixth to erase a 6-4 Greencastle lead.

Gettysburg 9, Littlestown 2: At Littlestown, Braden Manning pitched 3 1/3 innings of hitless, shutout relief for Gettysburg. He struck out seven and walked two. At the plate, Manning had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Alex Meckley led the Warriors offense with three hits (including a homer and a double), three RBIs and two runs scored. Bryce Rudisill added two hits (including a double), three RBIs and a run scored.

SOFTBALL

Central York 16, York Suburban 0 (5 innnings): At Suburban, Brynn Weigle (four hits, two RBIs, three runs) and J.J. Stiffler (two hits, four RBIs, run) paced Central’s 17-hit attack. Stiffler also pitched a complete-game five-inning three-hitter. The Panthers improved to 9-1.

West York 7 Kennard-Dale 4: At Fawn Grove, Rylyn Fant’s monster game paced the Bulldogs. Fant finished with four hits, including a homer and two triples. She drove in four runs and scored four runs. McKenzie Tapias got the complete-game win for West York, allowing two earned runs. K-D lost its second straight game after opening the season with 11 wins. West York is 3-5.

York Tech 19, Biglerville 9: At Spry, Alissa Smith had three hits, five RBIs and three runs scored to power the Spartans. The Spartans pounded out 14 hits. Alexis Pickett paced Biglerville with four hits (including a triple and a double), four RBIs and three runs scored.

Trinity 12, Bermudian Springs 8: At York Springs, the Eagles dropped the nonleague contest despite three hits, two runs scored and an RBI from Maddie Reever.

Northeastern 15, Eastern York 0 (3 innings): At Wrightsville, the Bobcats plated nine runs in the first inning and six in the third to grab the nonleague triumph.

Gettysburg 7, New Oxford 5: At New Oxford, Jenna Brasee pitched a complete game to get the win, while also pounding two hits, including a double, and driving in a run at the plate. Jordan Hess led New Oxford with three hits (including a double), two RBIs and a run scored.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 3, Cumberland Valley 2: At Cumberland Valley, in a showdown of District 3 Class 3-A powers, the Wildcats won to improve to 17-0 on the season. CV is now 12-3. Jonathan Arbittier and Andrew Chronister earned straight-set singles wins for Dallastown. Bobby Nicholson and Cameron Koons won a three-setter in doubles for the Wildcats, who are No. 1 in the latest District 3 3-A power ratings.

South Western 4, Spring Grove 1: At Hanover, the Mustangs won to improve to 6-1 on the season. Alex Guy and Mason Neiderer earned straight-set singles wins to pace the Mustangs.

Gettysburg 5, Dover 0: At Dover, Lucas Oberholtzer, Spencer Kennedy and Danny Sautter swept the singles matches in straight sets to lead Gettysburg.

Bermudian Springs 5, York Country Day 0: The Eagles rolled behind straight-set singles victories from Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes.

Hanover 5, Delone Catholic 0: At Hanover, the Nighthawks cruised behind singles victories from Antonio Corona, Charlie Zitto and Brian Corona.

New Oxford 4, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, Zach Barnhart and Adam Farmer won in singles to lead New Oxford to the win.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

South Western 15, New Oxford 9: At New Oxford, the Mustangs won to improve to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the York-Adams League. New Oxford fell to 7-3 and 5-3. Leah Leonard (six goals), Katie Yocum (four goals, assist) and Lexi Plesic (two goals, two assists) paced South Western. Ally Mathis, Hannah Zimmer and Eryn Little each had three goals for New Oxford, while Bethany Cohee had three assists.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.