Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Thursday, April 22. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Red Lion at South Western, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at Northern York, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Central York, 4 p.m.

Chambersburg at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

Biglerville at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

Biglerville at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

West York at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dallastown at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at West York, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Trinity at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Millersburg, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

New Oxford at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Trinity at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

South Western at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Dallastown at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 5:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Dover, 6 p.m.