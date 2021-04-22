THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Central York rolls to win in battle of softball division leaders

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

As statements go, the Central York softball team made a pretty big one on Thursday afternoon.

The Panthers went on the road to Fawn Grove and took on the York-Adams League Division III leader and the No. 1 team in the District 3 Class 4-A power ratings. Central returned home with a 12-1 six-inning mercy-rule triumph over the previously-unbeaten Kennard-Dale Rams.

The Panthers, who lead York-Adams Division I and are No. 2 in the latest District 3 Class 6-A power ratings, improved to 8-1 overall. K-D fell to 11-1.

The two people most responsible for Central’s victory were J.J. Stiffler and Ava Beamesderfer. Stiffler went 4 for 4, including a double and a homer, with five RBIs and two runs scored. Beamesderfer pitched a complete-game six-hitter, striking out three and walking one.

Central also got big offensive games from Brynn Weigle (two hits, homer, three runs, RBI), Rylee Dreyer (two hits, double, two runs, RBI) and Riley Nace (double, two runs, RBI).

Lyla Ambrose (three hits, double, run) and Brianna Serruto (two hits, RBI) accounted for five of the Rams’ six hits.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Trinity 12, Delone Catholic 8: At McSherrystown, the Shamrocks plated four runs in the top of the sixth to put the nonleague game out of reach. For the Squirettes, Emma Goddard went 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored, while Alma Partenza went 3 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored. Trinity is 8-1. Delone is 5-5.

Red Lion 9, Spring Grove 8: At Red Lion, the Lions trailed 8-5 going into the bottom of the sixth but plated four runs to take the lead and went on to capture the York-Adams Division I victory. Individually for the Rockets, Mia Young went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Eliza Lubbers went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Olivia Lillich went 2 for 4, including a triple, with one run scored.

BASEBALL

Northeastern 8, South Western 3: At Hanover, Andy Srebroski led the Bobcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by going 2 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI. Also for Northeastern, Kurtis Keller went 2 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored, while Nathan Toomey picked up two RBIs. For the Mustangs, Landon Eyster went 2 for 4 with one run scored, while Josh Berzonski went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Central York 16, Central Dauphin East 1 (5 innings): At Central Dauphin East, Alex Barger led the Panthers to the nonleague victory by going 3 for 4 at the plate, including a double, with four RBIs and three runs scored. Also for Central, Owen Hutchison went 3 for 5, including a double, with three RBIs; Addison Clymer went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI; and Owen Wampler collected four RBIs. Central York improved to 8-5.C.D. East is 1-7.

Biglerville 15, New Oxford 9: At Biglerville, Logan Brewer led the Canners to the victory by going 3 for 4, including a homer and a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Biglerville, Nolan Miller went 2 for 2 with four RBIs, one run scored and two walks, while Connor Orner went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI. For the Colonials, Jacob Little went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks.

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Bermudian Springs 88, York Tech 53: At Spry, the Eagles were lead individually by Michael Carlson winning the 110 and 300 hurdles, while teammate Kobe Althoff captured the shot put and pole vault. For the Spartans, Vinedine Edgar won the 100 and 200 dashes.

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Bermudian Springs 121, York Tech 19: At Spry, the Eagles captured first in all 17 events to secure the York-Adams Division III victory. Individually for the Eagles, Alison Watts won the long jump, 200 and triple jump, while teammate Rebecca Durbin won the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

BOYS' TENNIS

South Western 3, Red Lion 2: At Hanover, the Mustangs captured both doubles matches to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Chase Anderson and Derek Cracium won the No. 1 match, while Brady Rebert and Arsh Kumaran won the No. 2 match. Mason Neiderer also won a straight-set singles match for the Mustangs. For the Lions, Cooper Wheeler and Andre Wadaeu each won a singles match in straight sets. South Western improved to 3-1 in the division and 5-1 overall, while Red Lion fell to 6-2 in the division and 8-3 overall.

Northeastern 5, Chambersburg 0: At Manchester, the Bobcats received straight-set singles victories from Seth Sidle, Evan Gibbs and Gavohn Conley to secure the victory. In doubles, Troy Billingslea and Ryan Smith won the No.1 match, while Caleb Oliver and King Igwa won the No. 2 match. Northeastern is 7-3. Chambersburg fell to 1-13.

Bermudian Springs 4, Hanover 1: At York Springs, Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes swept the singles matches for the Eagles. Parker Sanders and Hunter Madara earned a doubles point for Bermudian. The doubles team of Nolan Chronister and Aiden Chen earned Hanover's lone point. Bermudian is 10-3 overall. Hanover fell to 6-4.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

South Western 23, Dallastown 3: At Hanover, Katie Yocum led the Mustangs to the York-Adams League victory by scoring five goals and adding three assists. Also for South Western, Ella Baker scored five goals and had two assists and Kloey Batchelor and Lexi Plesic each scored three goals and added one assist. For the Wildcats, Lily Cantabene scored two goals and added two assists. South Western improved to 5-0 in the league and 6-0 overall. All of South Western's wins have come by at least 14 goals.

New Oxford 25, Dover 1: At Dover, Eryn Little led the Colonials to the York-Adams League victory by scoring three goals and adding five assists. Also for New Oxford, Ally Mathis scored four goals and had three assists, Hannah Zimmer scored five goals and had one assist and Hailey Linebaugh scored four goals. New Oxford improved to 5-2 in the league and 7-2 overall.