WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Sophomore helps Dallastown win battle of baseball division leaders

ROB ROSE

717-505-5418/@robrosesports

For someone making his third high school start, Conner Barto displayed poise that usually requires years of experience.

The Dallastown High School sophomore found himself down 2-0 on Wednesday after allowing a pair of first-inning runs at Spring Grove, but he didn’t let that rattle him. Barto shut down the Rockets from that point on and walked off the mound with a 6-2 victory for Dallastown in a battle of York-Adams League division leaders.

“All year from him we have seen a little bit of maturity beyond his 10th-grade year,” Dallastown head coach Greg Kinneman said. “He's a competitor, he likes to compete. Things don't seem to bother him. That’s not the first time he's hit a little trouble, so to speak, and it doesn't seem to faze him. As a pitcher especially, and even just as a baseball player, controlling your emotions is a big part of this game.”

Barto tossed a complete game in the win and struck out seven. The sophomore allowed one hit and one walk after the first inning.

Barto said he forgot about the struggles at the start and locked in to dominate the final six frames.

“Just don’t let it bother you and keep pitching,” Barto said.

The win improved his season totals to a 2-1 record with a 1.47 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 innings.

Barto also helped himself get the victory on the mound with a big day at the plate. He went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and scored a run in the fourth inning to tie the game after he hit a triple. For the season, Barto is batting .391.

Barto’s big day helped the Wildcats improve to 8-2 overall and 7-1 in Division I. Spring Grove fell to 6-3 both overall and in D-II.

While Barto excelled, he wasn’t the only sophomore to star in the win. Second baseman Chandler Powell went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs.

Kinneman praised the young players for their contributions so early in their careers.

“Over the years, we've always tried to put the best players out there, but we always try to have a good mix,” Kinneman said. “I’ve got some really great senior players and senior leaders, and for those sophomores to be able to step in and do what they're doing, it just adds to what we have going on right now.”

One of the senior leaders is Evan Beach and he showed why on Wednesday. Beach went 2 for 3 and brought in the go-ahead run in the fourth inning on a walk with the bases loaded.

Beach improved his season batting average to .345. Barto and Powell drove in the final three runs to clinch the win for Dallastown.

Spring Grove junior outfielder Owen Sporer went 2 for 3 and drove in their only two runs. Sporer also saved a pair of runs from scoring with two tremendous outfield assists from centerfield to catch runners at home plate.

With a talented mix of players from different classes, Kinneman is excited at his team’s potential. Without the ability to play together as a team for an entire year, the Wildcats coach was proud of the way his team has responded to start the season.

“I think we are off to a good start,” Kinneman said. “I've been very pleased with their approach and their mindset because it's tough, we didn't play for a full year. It's not like we didn't play any baseball for the past year, but for us to be able to get back together and do this as a high school group with guys that they've grown up with and played with their entire lives; I'm just super impressed with their approach and their mindset.”

OTHER BASEBALL

York Suburban 3, Red Lion 2: At Suburban, the Trojans plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead and went on to capture the York-Adams cross-over victory. The Trojans have won six straight games. Suburban’s Treyton Smith threw 6 2/3 innings, striking out six, walking none and allowing seven hits to pick up the win. Spencer Butz went 2 for 2, including a triple, with two runs scored and one RBI for Suburban, while Brenden Peterson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. For the Lions, Kyle Daugherty went 2 for 2 with one RBI, while Jacob Earnest went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Suburban improved to 6-3 in Division II and 7-3 overall.

Kennard-Dale 15, Biglerville 4 (5 innings): At Fawn Grove, Lucas Nagel led the Rams to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also for K-D, Tyler Nagel went 2 for 2 with three runs scored, one RBI and two walks; Koy Swanson went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks; and Jason Williams doubled with two RBIs. K-D improved to 7-1 in Division III and 7-2 overall.

Northeastern 12, West York 3: At West York, the Bobcats broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the fifth, plating seven runs to take the lead for good. Individually for the Bobcats, Kurtis Keller went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Caven Beck doubled with three RBIs and one run scored, Andy Srebroski went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored and starting pitcher Zach Bortner threw five innings, striking out 10, walking three and allowing six hits to pick up the win. For the Bulldogs, Jeff Minot went 2 for 2, including a triple, with two runs scored and one RBI.

New Oxford 6, South Western 5: At New Oxford, the Colonials plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to capture the walk-off victory. Mason Weaver led the Colonials by going 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored, while Jacob Little went 1 for 3 with two RBIs. For the Mustangs, Levi Loughry went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Ty Cromer went 2 for 3 and starting pitcher Josh Berzonski threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out 11, walking two and allowing two hits to take a no-decision.

Littlestown 8, Delone Catholic 2: At Littlestown, Andrew Olvera led the Thunderbolts to the York-Adams cross-over victory by throwing 6 2/3 innings, striking out nine, walking two and allowing no earned runs. Littlestown’s Ryan Jones went 3 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored, while Braden Unger went 2 for 3 with one run scored. For the Squires, Avery Kuntz doubled with one RBI and two walks. Littlestown improved to 6-1 in Division III and 6-3 overall. Delone fell to 4-3 in Division IV and 5-4 overall.

Gettysburg 18, York High 0 (3 innings): At Gettysburg, Chris Boone led the Warriors to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 3 for 3, including two doubles, with three RBIs. Also for Gettysburg, Tegan Kuhns went 2 for 2 with three runs scored, while Bryce Rudisill went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Gettysburg improved to 6-3 in Division II and overall.

Hanover 18, Bermudian Springs 5 (5 innings): At York Springs, Mason Smith led the Nighthawks to the York-Adams cross-over victory by belting two doubles with four runs scored, three RBIs and three walks. Also for Hanover, Jake Bamford went 2 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Chase Roberts went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. For the Eagles, Dalton Reinert went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Carter Stuart went 2 for 3, including a triple, with one run scored.

Millersburg 12, Fairfield 11: At Millersburg, the Green Knights plated four runs in the top of the seventh but were unable to make the full comeback and dropped the nonleague contest. Jake Myers led the Green Knights by going 3 for 5, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Zach Koons went 2 for 2, including a double, with three runs scored, one RBI and two walks.

SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 15, Biglerville 0 (4 innings): At Fawn Grove, Brianna Serruto led the Rams to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for K-D, Jenna Gensits went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored; Brooke Ashenfelter went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Stacey Schultz went 1 for 1 with three RBIs and two runs scored. K-D improved to 10-0 in Division III and overall.

West York 6, Northeastern 3: At West York, Dorian Ilyes led the Bulldogs to the York-Adams cross-over victory by throwing a complete game, striking out five, walking one and allowing two earned runs to pick up the win. Also for West York, Cameron Bair went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Savannah Bortner went 1 for 2 with two RBIs. For the Bobcats, Brooke Frye went 4 for 4, including two doubles, with two runs scored and one RBI.

Red Lion 19, York Suburban 6 (5 innings): At Suburban, Starr Sandt led the Lions to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 4 for 5, including a triple and a double, with four RBIs and three runs scored. Teammate Aubrey Dehoff went 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored.

Central York 10, Dover 0 (5 innings): At Dover, Rylee Dreyer led the Panthers to the York-Adams cross-over victory by throwing a five-inning shutout, striking out 12, walking one and allowing one hit. Central’s Savanna Aspey went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, Emma Keller homered and doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored and J.J. Stiffler went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. Central improved to 7-1 in Division I and overall.

South Western 11, Dallastown 9: At Hanover, the Mustangs plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth to secure the victory. South Western was led by Ryleigh Sprague (four hits, RBI, three runs), Jordyn Reseter (two hits, three RBIs, homer), Cora Rebert (double, homer, two RBIs), Emmalee Reed (two hits, three RBIs), Kinsley Proepper (two hits, RBI), Kendall Snyder (two hits, homer) and Riley Crowl (two hits, double). For the Wildcats, Shauna Stotler went 3 for 4, including two homers, with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Samantha Parker went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two walks and Ashley Crump went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored. South Western improved to 2-0 in Division II and overall. Dallastown fell to 6-1 in Division I and 7-2 overall.

Gettysburg 15, York Tech 5 (5 innings): At Gettysburg, Kaelyn Blocher led the Warriors to the York-Adams cross-over victory by belting two doubles with four RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Gettysburg, Rachel Keller went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Harley Hochard went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored; and Jenna Brasee went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. For the Spartans, Alissa Shue went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, while Mandy Estes doubled with two RBIs. Gettysburg improved to 10-1 in Division III and overall.

Littlestown 13, Delone Catholic 3 (5 innings): At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts plated eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to put the game away and capture the York-Adams League cross-over victory. Littlestown’s Chelsey Stonesifer went 3 for 3, including a homer, with four runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Littlestown, Carli Thayer went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and one run scored, while Bailey Smith went 2 for 3, including a homer. Delone’s Alma Partenza went 2 for 2, including a triple, with two runs scored. With the win, Littlestown improved to 7-2 in Division III and 8-2 overall.

Bermudian Springs 16, Hanover 0 (3 innings): At York Springs, Tori Murren led the Eagles to the York-Adams cross-over victory by throwing three innings, striking out nine, walking four and allowing one hit to pick up the win. Bermudian’s Maya Kemper went 2 for 3, including a homer, with three RBIs, while Ashlynne Smith went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Bermudian improved to 6-3 in Division III and overall.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Hanover 5, York Catholic 0: At Hanover, the Nighthawks received singles victories from Antonio Corona, Charlie Zitto and Brian Corona to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Nick Shaw and John Ramirez captured the No. 1 match. Hanover improved to 3-2 in the division and 6-3 overall.

Dallastown 4, Central York 1: At Dallastown, the Wildcats improved to 16-0 overall with the York-Adams Division I victory. Dallastown also clinched the outright D-I crown by finishing 8-0 in division matches. Dallastown has won the last five D-I crowns. The Wildcats are No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 3-A power ratings.

Red Lion 5, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Lions received straight-set singles victories from Cooper Wheeler, Andie Wadaeu and Mason Bowersox to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, George Keene and Amila Jayamaha won the No. 1 match, while Ryan Erhar and Zan Stambaugh won the No. 2 match. Red Lion improved to 6-1 in the division and 8-2.

West York 3, Gettysburg 2: At Gettysburg, the Bulldogs captured both doubles matches to earn the York-Adams Division II victory. Travis Conrad and Jackson Reiber won the No. 1 match, while Justin Joseph and Brock Stitley won the No. 2 match. Teammate Matt Fuentes won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets. For the Warriors, Spencer Kennedy and Danny Sautter each won a singles match. West York improved to 5-2 in the division and 6-2 overall. Gettysburg fell to 4-3 in the division and 7-7 overall.

Delone Catholic 5, Dover 0: At McSherrystown, the Squires received straight-set singles victories from Ben Elsner, Andrew Gervasi and Isaac Sheerer to grab the nonleague win.

Bermudian Springs 5, Biglerville 0: At Biglerville, the Eagles received straight-set singles victories from Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes to capture the York-Adams Division II victory. Bermudian improved to 6-1 in the division and 9-3 overall.

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com