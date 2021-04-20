TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Red Lion girls take giant stride toward D-I track-and-field title

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

RED LION – On display inside the gymnasium at Red Lion High School are the banners for the school’s various athletic championships.

The banner for the girls’ track-and-field team has one spot left before a new banner will need to be ordered.

This year’s Lions squad is hoping to fill up that slot.

Tuesday afternoon on their home track, the Red Lion girls took a big step toward that goal against South Western.

Led by a big day from senior Camree Patterson, the Lions edged the visiting Mustangs 90-60 in a battle of Division I unbeatens.

While it was a good day for the girls, the Red Lion boys came up short. South Western cruised to a 102-48 triumph to capture another meet between D-I unbeatens.

“We have been so dedicated at practice and have worked so hard,” Patterson said. “It’s super exciting.”

Patterson won the 100 and 200 dashes, while helping the 400 and 1,600 relay teams to first-place finishes. She tied her personal best times in both individual events on a nice, warm afternoon.

“It was a great temperature,” said Patterson, who finished at 12.6 seconds in the 100 and :26.1 in the 200. “It was super sunny out, so you couldn’t ask for much better weather for sure.”

While Patterson was pleased with her own performance, she was especially enthused about the team’s step toward a much-coveted title. The first-place Red Lion girls are now 4-0 in D-I with two division meets remaining vs. Dallastown and York High. South Western is now 2-1 in the division.

“We got this,” she said. “I think we’re going to have tons of district and state qualifiers on this team.”

When the mention of the banner in the gym was brought up, Patterson’s face lit up.

“We have one more spot left on that banner and it’s going to be this team,” she said.

Boys’ meet: On the boys’ side, the Mustangs were eager to showcase their best performances in another clash of unbeatens Tuesday.

“It was very tense coming in,” said South Western senior William Gonzalez. “Everyone was focused because we all knew that this was pretty much for the championship.”

Gonzalez did his part to help the cause, placing second in the 100, third in the long jump and helping the 400 relay team to a first-place finish.

“We had to move a bunch of guys around because we had some people missing,” Gonzalez said. “But everyone did a good job and we did what we were supposed to do.”

First-place South Western is now 3-0 in D-I action, while Red Lion fell to 3-1.

The only bittersweet part of it all for Gonzalez was the fact that his junior year was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning the D-I title in 2019 as a sophomore, Gonzalez believed that last year’s squad would have done even better if only it had the opportunity to show it.

“We would have had a great team last year,” he said. “Probably better than the one we have this year, so I would have loved to see it, but it’s a shame we didn’t.”

OTHER BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

York Tech 76, Littlestown 62: At Littlestown, the Spartans were led individually by Ashton Neal taking first in the javelin and shot put, while Derek Vitali took first in the 800 and 1,600 runs. For the Thunderbolts, Dylan Herr won the long jump and the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Fairfield 97, Delone Catholic 48: At Fairfield, the Green Knights captured first in all three relays to secure the York-Adams Division III victory. For the Squires, Ryan Murphy won the 100, high jump and 300 hurdles. Teammate Trenton Koop won the triple jump and long jump.

Spring Grove 79, Northeastern 66: At Manchester, Chris Campbell led the Rockets to the York-Adams Division I victory by taking first in the 100, 200 and long jump. Teammate Jonah Warehime won the 110 and 300 hurdles. For the Bobcats, Cole Perry won the 1,600 and 800 runs.

Susquehannock 94, New Oxford 56: At Glen Rock, Matt O'Brien led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by capturing first in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Also for the Warriors, Mike Staub won the 200 and long jump, while Dameon Carater won the 400 and high jump. For the Colonials, Nate Clyde won the 110 and 300 hurdles.

OTHER GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Littlestown 127, York Tech 11: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts were led individually by Miranda King capturing first in the 100 and 200 dashes, Abby Ridel winning the 1,600 and 800 runs, Giana Grelli winning the 100 and 300 hurdles and Chloe Sentz taking the triple jump and long jump.

Delone Catholic 96, Fairfield 54: At Fairfield, Gabby Roberts led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division III victory by taking first in the javelin and shot put. For the Green Knights, Ava Deming won the 400 and 200 dashes and long the jump. Teammate Emma Dennison won the 100 and 300 hurdles.

Northeastern 75, Spring Grove 74: At Manchester, the Bobcats were led individually by Margaret Carroll capturing first in the 800 and 1,600 runs to help secure the York-Adams Division I victory. For the Rockets, Laila Campbell won the 100 and 200, while Abby Dressler won the triple jump and long jump.

Susquehannock 110, New Oxford 40: At Glen Rock, Sabreena Fahringer and Ryleigh Marks each captured three individual victories to lead the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory. Fahringer won the 100, 200 and 400 dashes, while Marks captured the triple jump and 100 and 300 hurdles. Also for Susquehannock, Nicole Dauberman won the 1,600 and 3,200, while Andrea Andrews won the high jump and pole vault.

SOFTBALL

Spring Grove 12, Dover 2 (5 innings): At Dover, Katie Gartrell led the Rockets to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 3 for 4, including a homer and a double, with six RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Spring Grove, Trista Hershey belted two doubles with three RBIs and two runs scored, Olivia Lillich went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored and Siera Guinard went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI. For Dover, Cameryn Sturgeon slugged two doubles with one run scored, while Emma Pequignot went 2 for 3 with one RBI.

Gettysburg 20, Biglerville 0 (3 innings): At Biglerville, Rachel Keller led the Warriors to the York-Adams cross-over victory by going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Gettysburg, Jenna Brasee went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Ella Andras went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Gettysburg improved to 9-1 in Division III and 9-1 overall.

York Tech 13, Fairfield 9: At Fairfield, the Spartans plated seven runs in their final two at-bats to rally from a 9-6 deficit. Tech was led by Mandy Estes (three hits, homer, three runs, two RBIs), Alissa Smith (homer, double, three RBIs, three runs), Abigail Ash (two hits, RBI) and Josilyn Bond (two hits, double, run). Fairfield’s leaders were Kira Weikert (two homers, five RBIs, two runs), Ellie Snyder (three hits, double, three RBIs, two runs), Alyssa Wiles (two hits, two runs) and Cristina Hamilton (two hits, two runs).

BASEBALL

Central York 4, Dover 2: At Dover, Addison Clymer led the Panthers to the York-Adams cross-over victory by throwing a complete game, striking out seven, walking one and allowing five hits. Leading Central’s offense were Connor Wivagg (two hits, run scored) and Tyler Dehoff (1 for 1, two runs, two walks). For the Eagles, Owen Kennell went 2 for 2, including a double, with two RBIs. Central improved to 6-4 in Division I and 7-5 overall.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

South Western 19, Central York 5: At Hanover, the Mustangs improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the York-Adams League. South Western has outscored its five foes, 109-18. Katie Yocum led the Mustangs by scoring five goals and adding two assists. Also for South Western, Chloe Batchelor scored three goals and had two assists, Ella Baker scored three goals and had one assist and Lexi Plesic had two goals and added three assists. For the Panthers, Kate Kaja scored two goals, while teammate Avery Rader scored one goal and added one assist.

New Oxford 19, Central Dauphin 2: At New Oxford, Ally Mathis led the Colonials to the nonleague victory by scoring four goals and adding five assists. Eryn Little scored four goals and added two assists for New Oxford, while Hannah Zimmer scored three goals and added two assists. The Colonials improved to 6-2 with their fourth consecutive win. Central Dauphin is 2-6.

Susquehannock 22, West York 5: At West York, the Warriors continued their unbeaten York-Adams League season. Susquehannock improved to 6-1 overall and 6-0 in the league. The Warriors have outscored their five league foes, 101-26.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Northeastern 4, New Oxford 1: At Manchester, the Bobcats received singles victories from Seth Sidle, Evan Gibbs and Gavohn Conley to grabs the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Caleb Olver and King Igwa won the No. 2 match. For the Colonials, Daniel Wolfe and Wade Deckman won the No. 1 doubles match. Northeastern is 6-3 overall and 4-2 in D-I.

Hanover 5, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Nighthawks received straight-set singles victories from Antonio Corona, Charlie Zitto and Brian Corona to secure the York-Adams Division II victory.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda and Steve Heiser contributed to this report.