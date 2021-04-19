Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, April 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Big Spring at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at York High, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
West York at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Gettysburg at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at West York, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Dover at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
James Buchanan at Littlestown, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Red Lion at Central Dauphin, 6:30 p.m.
West York at Northern York, 6:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Wyomissing, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Exeter Township at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Central York at Dover, 6 p.m.