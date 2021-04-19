Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school sports events for Monday, April 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Big Spring at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at York High, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

West York at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Gettysburg at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at West York, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Dover at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

James Buchanan at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Red Lion at Central Dauphin, 6:30 p.m.

West York at Northern York, 6:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Wyomissing, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Exeter Township at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Central York at Dover, 6 p.m.