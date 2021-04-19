MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Surging York Suburban baseball team wins fifth consecutive game

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The surging York Suburban baseball team collected another victory on Monday, thanks largely to a standout performance by Ian Korn.

Korn got the win on the mound, going six innings and allowing three hits and zero earned runs. He struck out 10 and walked five. At the plate, Korn slugged two homers and drove in four runs.

Korn’s efforts helped the Trojans to a 9-3 victory at Northeastern.

Suburban has now won five straight, outscoring the opposition 38-11 during that span. The Trojans improved to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in York-Adams Division II. Northeastern dropped to 3-5 overall and 3-4 in D-I.

The victory moved the Trojans within a game of first-place Spring Grove (6-2) in D-II. It was also important for Suburban’s District 3 Class 5-A playoff hopes. The top 16 teams in the final district 5-A power ratings will make the district field. Suburban is currently No. 16 in those ratings. Northeastern is No. 20 in those same ratings.

In Monday’s win, Suburban also got offensive contributions from Nick Richardson (two RBIs, hit, walk, run) and Spencer Butz (double, RBI, walk, run).

Owen Wilhide had two hits, including a double, with a run scored for Northeastern. Nathan Moser doubled with a run scored for the Bobcats.

BASEBALL

Dallastown 12, Dover 2 (5 innings): At Dallastown, Colin Ahr led the Wildcats to the victory by throwing a five-inning complete game, striking out eight, walking one and allowing no earned runs. The Dallastown offense was led by Jake Holt (two hits, three runs), Connor Barto (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Evan Beach (homer, two RBIs, two runs) and Chandler Powell (three RBIs). First-place Dallastown improved to 6-1 in York-Adams Division I and 7-2 overall.

West York 7, Central York 5: At Central York, the Bulldogs trailed 5-2 after four innings, but plated five unanswered runs in the final three innings to pick up their first victory. Jordy Rios led the Bulldogs by going 3 for 4 with four runs scored and three stolen bases. Also for West York, Alex Bard went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, while relief pitcher Ricky Peters threw the final three innings in shutout fashion, striking out five, walking none and allowing one hit to pick up the win. For the Panthers, Josh Marquard went 3 for 4 with one RBI, while Grant Smeltzer went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI. West York is 1-7 overall and 1-6 in York-Adams Division II. Central fell to 6-5 overall and 5-4 in D-I.

Kennard-Dale 12, Hanover 2: At Hanover, Jason Williams led the Rams by going 3 for 5 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and two runs scored. Also for K-D, Tyler Nagel went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs scored, two stolen bases and two walks. Starting pitcher Pierce Ragland threw six innings, striking out four and walking three, while allowing four hits and no earned runs to pick up the win. K-D improved to 6-1 in York-Adams Division III and 6-2 overall.

Susquehannock 15, Fairfield 6: At Fairfield, Ben Laubach led the Warriors by going 3 for 4, including a homer, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for the winners, Luke Geiple went 3 for 5, including a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Isaiah Durham went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. For the Green Knights, Cody Valentine homered and collected three RBIs. With the win, Susquehannock improved to 4-3 in York-Adams Division III and 4-5 overall.

Gettysburg 6, Red Lion 5: At Red Lion, the Warriors plated the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh, breaking a 5-5 tie. Individually for the Warriors, Alex Meckley went 3 for 4, including two triples, with two runs scored, while Marshall Mott went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. For the Lions, Brandon Ritchey went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI, while Ryan Stabley doubled with one run scored and one RBI. Gettysburg improved to 5-3 overall and in York-Adams Division II. Red Lion fell to 3-3 in D-I and 3-4 overall.

Littlestown 13, York Tech 3: At Spry, Bradin Peart led the Thunderbolts to the victory by going 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored, one RBI and two walks. Also for Littlestown, Braden Unger went 2 for 5, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored, while Colby Hahn went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and one run scored. For the Spartans, Chris Matias went 2 for 2, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored. Littlestown improved to 5-3 overall and 5-1 in York-Adams Division III.

Big Spring 5, Biglerville 2: At Biglerville, the Canners (4-3) dropped the nonleague contest to the Bulldogs (3-5). Ben Angstadt led the Canners by going 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored.

New Oxford 20, York High 0: At York High, the Colonials improved to 4-6 overall and 4-4 in York-Adams Division II. Mason Weaver led the Colonials by throwing six innings and striking out 16, while walking two and allowing one single in the top of the seventh to get the win. Teammate Josh Bethas homered and doubled with three RBIs. The Colonials plated 13 runs in the top of the seventh.

SOFTBALL

Central York 10, West York 0 (5 innings): At Central York, Ava Beamesderfer threw a five-inning shutout, striking out eight, walking none and allowing two singles to lead the Panthers. Also for Central, Rylee Dreyer went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Savanna Aspey went 3 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI and Riley Nace went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Bulldogs, Rylyn Fant went 2 for 2. Central York improved to 6-1 overall and in York-Adams Division I.

Kennard-Dale 18, Hanover 2 (3 innings): At Hanover, Jenna Gensits led the Rams to the victory by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for the Rams, Julia Rubelmann and Stacey Schultz each went 3 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Brianna Serruto belted two doubles with two RBIs and two runs scored. Lyla Ambrose also had two doubles with two RBIs and two runs scored. K-D improved to 9-0 overall and in York-Adams Division III.

Northeastern 7, York Suburban 0: At Manchester, Brooke Frey pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 15 and walking three. She also went 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and a run scored. Jiselle Castano homered for Northeastern.

Littlestown 10, York Tech 0 (5 innings): At Spry, Chelsey Stonesifer threw a five-inning shutout, striking out 11, walking one and allowing two singles. Stonesifer also doubled and homered. Teammate Bailey Smith went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Littlestown improved to 6-2 in York-Adams Division III and 7-2 overall. Tech is 5-4 overall and 3-4 in D-IV.

Gettysburg 14, Fairfield 6: At Fairfield, Ella Andras led the Warriors by going 4 for 5, including three doubles, with four RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Abby Hurst went 3 for 4, including a triple, with two runs scored and one RBI, while Rachel Keller went 2 for 3, including a homer, with four runs scored and two RBIs. For the Green Knights, Alyssa Wiles and Ellie Snyder each went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Gettysburg improved to 8-1 both overall and in York-Adams Division III.

Cumberland Valley 6, New Oxford 5: At New Oxford, Jordan Hess had three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored in a nonleague loss. Ellie Widerman (two hits, run), Mallory Topper (two hits, run), Alyssa Walters (two hits, run) and Autumn Lehigh (two hits, RBI) also excelled for the Colonials (2-6). CV is 4-1.

Red Lion 9, Susquehannock 2: At Red Lion, the Lions plated the final five runs of the game to secure the victory. Red Lion improved to 2-3 in York-Adams Division I and 2-4 overall. Susquehannock is 4-5 overall and 2-4 in D-II.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 4, York Suburban 1: At Dallastown, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Jonathan Arbittier and Andrew Chronister to take the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Bobby Nicholson and Cameron Koons won the No. 1 match, while Dylan Patel and Aryan Saharan won the No. 2 match. For the Trojans, Parker Lando won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets. Dallastown improved to 15-0 overall and 7-0) in the division. The Wildcats have clinched at least a tie for the division crown.

Gettysburg 3, Hanover 2: At Hanover, the Warriors captured victories in both doubles matches to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Michael Biba and Chase O'Malley won the No. 1 doubles match, while Bryce Bladen and Jack Delney combined to win the No. 2 match. Gettysburg’s Danner Sauter won the No. 3 singles match. For the Nighthawks, Antonio Corona won the No. 1 singles match, while Charlie Zitto won the No. 2 singles match. Gettysburg improved to 6-6 overall and 3-2 in D-II. Hanover fell to 4-3 and 1-2.

Spring Grove 5, Dover 0: At Spring Grove, the Rockets received singles victories from Nick Etter, Mike Shaqfeh and Logan Covington to capture the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Joseph Kelly and Cameron Gutshall won the No. 1 match, while William Cummings and James Raub won the No. 2 match. Spring Grove is now 6-4 overall and 3-3 in D-I.

Susquehannock 4, New Oxford 1: At New Oxford, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Andy Snyder and Colin Brusse to help grab the victory. In doubles, Michael Watkins and Zach Rogari won the No. 1 match, while Josh Amara and Zerlin Schismenos won the No. 2 match. For the Colonials, Adam Farmer won a singles match. Susquehannock is 7-2 overall.

James Buchanan 3, Littlestown 2: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts dropped the nonleague contest. Cyrus Marshall at No. 1 and Nathan Snyder at No. 3 got singles points for Littlestown.

Bermudian Springs 5, West York 0: At West York, the Eagles received straight-set singles victories from Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Bermudian improves to 5-1 in the division and 8-3 overall. West York fell to 4-2 in the division and 5-2 overall.

Biglerville 4, York Catholic 1: At Biglerville, the Canners grabbed the York-Adams Division II victory to improve to 2-5 overall. YC is 1-7.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Northeastern 3, Cumberland Valley 0: At Manchester, the Bobcats rolled in the nonleague battle of state-ranked teams. Northeastern is now 8-0. CV fell to 8-1. In the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings, Northeastern was ranked No. 2 and CV was ranked No. 6. Northeastern is also No. 1 in the District 3 Class 3-A power ratings, while CV is No. 2. Individually for the Bobcats, Joel Braswell had 15 kills, five digs and three blocks; Brady Lemen had nine kills, six digs and three blocks; Tanner Sadowski had five aces and 32 assists; and Tristan Schraudner had 19 digs.

Central Dauphin 3, Red Lion 0: At Central Dauphin, the Lions dropped a 25-18, 25-20, 25-18 nonleague decision. Tyler Keener (five kills, five digs), Morgan Townsend (12 kills, four digs) and Brennan Bower (eight digs) led Red Lion (4-3). CD improved to 7-1. The Rams were ranked No. 3 in the state in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.

Hempfield 3, Dallastown 0: At Hempfield, the home team rolled to a 25-19, 25-12, 25-21 nonleague victory to improve to 5-1. Dallastown fell to 3-4. Hempfield was ranked No. 5 in the state in Class 3-A in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.

Susquehannock 3, Wyomissing 1: At Wyomissing, the Warriors improved to 4-1 with the nonleague win. Wyomissing fell to 3-5.

Northern York 3, West York 0: At Dillsburg, the Bulldogs fell to 0-8 with the nonleague loss. Northern improved to 3-4.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Central York 22, Dover 3: At Dover, the Panthers improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the York-Adams League. The Panthers are No. 2 in the latest District 3 Class 3-A power ratings. They've outscored their opposition, 149-35.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Lampeter-Strasburg 24, Red Lion 2: At Lampeter, Red Lion fell to 2-6 with the nonleague loss to L-S, which improved to 6-4.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.