SATURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Northeastern boys earn another volleyball title at Koller Classic

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Northeastern boys’ volleyball team captured its second tournament title in two weeks on Saturday in an event packed with state-ranked powerhouses.

Just one week after winning its own Bobcat Invitational, Northeastern added the Koller Classic championship at Central York on Saturday.

The Bobcats downed longtime rival Central York in the title match, 25-21.

The latest title may help Northeastern move up to No. 1 in next week’s Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class 3-A state rankings. The Bobcats had been No. 2 behind No. 1 North Allegheny, which fell in the Koller playoff quarterfinals to No. 5 Hempfield, 25-23.

Hempfield then lost in the playoff semifinals to No. 9 Central York, 25-21.

Northeastern beat No. 6 Cumberland Valley in the playoff quarterfinals, 25-16, before downing No. 3 Central Dauphin in the playoff semifinals, 25-21.

Northeastern rebounded strongly after finishing second in Pool A at 7-3, while North Allegheny won that pool at 10-0. Cumberland Valley was third in Pool A at 5-5, followed by Central York (4-6), Hempfield (3-7) and Central Dauphin (1-9). In pool-play action, North Allegheny swept past both Northeastern and Central York by 2-0 scores.

York Suburban, ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 2-A by the PVCA, won Pool B at 7-1. Dallastown was second in Pool B at 5-3, followed by Penn Manor (also at 5-3), Northern York (2-6) and State College (1-7).

Suburban fell in the playoff quarterfinals to Central Dauphin, 25-23, while Dallastown lost its playoff quarterfinal match to Central York, 25-18.

Cumberland Valley beat Northeastern for the junior varsity title, 25-14.

TRACK AND FIELD

York County sprinters shine at Shippensburg: A pair of York County sprinters excelled on Saturday at the Shippensburg Invitational.

In boys’ action, Dallastown junior Kristian Phennicie took first in the 200 dash (22.36 seconds) and second in the 100 dash (:10.96).

In girls’ action, Spring Grove freshman Laila Campbell was first in the 100 dash (:12.22) and second in the 200 dash (:25.18).

Two other boys from the York-Adams League earned first-place finishes: York Suburban senior Logan Zeiders in the 400 dash (:48.89) and Kennard-Dale senior Dan Gibney in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (6:35.41).

Spring Grove’s Jonah Warehime was second in the boys’ 300 hurdles and Suburban’s Olivia Kay was third in the girls’ 300 hurdles.

Carroll earns win at Wilson event: Northeastern standout Margaret Carroll won the 3,200-meter run on Saturday at the Leonard Stephan Invitational at Wilson High School in Berks County.

The Villanova-bound senior won the event in 10:41.32, which was more than nine seconds clear of her nearest foe.

Northeastern senior Kaden Hamilton earned a pair of second-place finishes in the long jump (21-5.75) and triple jump (43-3.25). Northeastern junior Cole Perry was second in the 3,200 run (9:39.22) and Northeastern senior Trinity Schraudner was third in the 800 run (2:23.84).

BASEBALL

Eastern York 3, Littlestown 1: At Wrightsville, a strong start by Drew Dellinger helped first-place Eastern stay unbeaten on the season at 6-0 overall and in York-Adams Division III. Dellinger went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits, with seven strikeouts and two walks. Quinton McNew got the final out for the save. McNew also belted a three-run, second-inning homer to account for all of Eastern’s runs.

Manheim Twp. 12, Central York 2 (5 innings): At Manheim Twp., the Panthers fell in the nonleague battle of District 3 Class 6-A teams. Manheim Twp. improved to 9-0. Central is 6-4. Addison Clymer doubled for Central and scored a run.

SOFTBALL

Dallastown 16, Dover 0 (3 innings): At Dallastown, Shauna Stotler drove in six runs on a homer and a double to help the first-place Wildcats improve to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in York-Adams Division I. Ashton Crump also homered for Dallastown and drove in two runs. Logan Opitz had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI for Dallastown, while Steph Neuheimer and Alexi Dowell each added two hits and two runs scored. Gabby Fowler pitched a two-hit, three-inning shutout.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Wilson 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats continued their unbeaten season, improving to 14-0 overall with the nonleague triumph over a strong Wilson team. Dallastown is No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 3-A power ratings. Wilson fell to 8-3 and is No. 3 in the district 3-A power ratings. Daniel Wu won a three-set victory at No. 1 singles, while Jonathan Arbittier and Andrew Chronister earned straight-set wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Bobby Nicholson/Cameron Koons and Aryan Saharan/Dylan Patel captured straight-set doubles wins at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford 26, Dallastown 1: At Dallastown, the Colonials (5-2) rolled behind Ally Mathis (five goals, four assists), Eryn Little (four goals, four assists), Hannah Zimmer (five goals), Sydney Winpigler (goal, three assists), Bethany Cohee (two goals, two assists) and Sav Winpigler (goal, three assists).

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Central York 24, Eastern York 4: At Wrightsville, the Panthers continued their perfect season, improving to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the York-Adams League. Eastern fell to 2-2 overall and in the league.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.