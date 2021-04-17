FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Jason Williams' clutch hit lifts Kennard-Dale to wild baseball win

STEVE HEISER

Jason Williams’ two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning carried Kennard-Dale to a wild 10-9 baseball win over Bermudian Springs on Friday in Fawn Grove.

The two teams combined for 11 runs over the final two innings in a frantic finish.

Kennard-Dale snapped a two-game losing skid to improve to 5-2 overall and 4-1 in York-Adams Division III. Bermudian is 1-6 and 1-5.

Williams finished the game with three RBIs.

Koy Swanson added a homer, double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Rams, while Ryan Schubert also homered and scored three runs.

Bermudian was led by Carter Stuart (two hits, three runs), Dylan Myers (two hits, RBI, run), Connor Shaw (two doubles, two RBIs) and Dalton Reinert (two RBIs, run).

OTHER BASEBALL

Eastern York 7, Susquehannock 6: At Glen Rock, Owen Shimmel and Austin Bausman each had three hits for the Golden Knights, while Jake Myers added two hits and two RBIs. Myers, Bausman and Drew Dellinger doubled for Eastern. Shimmel allowed three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings to get the win. Susquehannock was paced by Ryan Barrett (two doubles, three RBIs, run) and Jarryn Andrews (triple, double, two RBIs, run). First-place Eastern improved to 5-0 overall and in York-Adams Division III. Susquehannock is 3-5 and 3-3.

Spring Grove 7, West York 5: At West York, Cam Gracey belted two doubles, drove in three runs and scored one to lead Spring Grove. Landon Bailey (three hits, RBI, run) and Brock Allison (two hits, double, RBI) also excelled for the Rockets. Luke Bailey pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs to get the win. West York was paced by Jordy Rios (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Alex Bard (two hits, three RBIs) and Ricky Peters (two hits, run). First-place Spring Grove is 6-2 overall and 5-2 in York-Adams Division II.

York Suburban 4, Dover 2: At Dover, Treyton Smith and Brenden Petersen combined on a five-hitter for Suburban. Smith went five innings and got the win, allowing three hits and one run, with six strikeouts and one walk. Petersen went the final two innings, allowing one run, to get the save. Ian Korn homered and drove in two of Suburban’s runs. Ben Rohrbaugh added two hits and an RBI for the winners. Ben Leib had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Dover. Suburban has won four straight games and improved to 5-3 overall, including a 3-3 mark in York-Adams Division II. Dover is 3-5 and 1-4.

Central York 17, York High 2 (4 innings): At Central, the Panthers rolled behind big offensive games from Chase Bumsted (three hits, double, four RBIs, two runs), Reece Feltenberger (two hits, five RBIs), Alex Barger (two hits, triple, two RBIs, run) and Ethan Levine (two hits, two runs). Bumsted also got the win on the mound, pitching four innings and allowing one earned run and two hits with nine strikeouts. Central York is 6-3 overall and 5-3 in York-Adams Division I.

Biglerville 6, Delone Catholic 4: At McSherrystown, the Canners plated three runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to grab the win. Biglerville was led by Connor Orner (homer, two RBIs, two runs), Logan Brewer (two doubles, two runs, RBI) and Ben Angstadt (two hits, run). Brewer also pitched a complete game, striking out nine to get the win. Eddie Ugarte (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Jake Sherdel (two hits, run) and Tyler Hillson (two hits, double) led Delone, which fell to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in York-Adams Division IV. Biglerville is 4-2 overall and in D-IV.

Gettysburg 5, New Oxford 2: At New Oxford, Marshall Mott threw five innings of one-hit, shutout ball to get the win, striking out nine and walking none. Mott also doubled and drove in two runs. Gettysburg’s Logan Moseley added two hits, an RBI and a run scored. New Oxford’s Brennan Holmes pitched four innings of one-hit, one-run relief in a no-decision, striking out four. Gettysburg is 4-3 overall and in York-Adams Division II. New Oxford fell to 3-6 and 3-4.

York Tech 4, Hanover 3: At Spry, Gus Giacopelli’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave Tech the walk-off win. Tyler Bond doubled and drove in two runs for the winners. Austin Castro added two hits and a run scored for Tech, while Yadi Cruz Cruz doubled and scored twice. Chris Matias also doubled for Tech. Ethan Shimmel pitched three innings of relief and allowed zero earned runs to get the win.

Boiling Springs 3, Littlestown 2: At Littlestown, Braden Unger took the tough-luck nonleague loss despite throwing a complete game. He struck out eight without a walk. Littlestown fell to 6-3. Boiling Springs is 2-5.

SOFTBALL

Spring Grove 8, Northeastern 5: At Siera Guinard (three hits, homer, three RBIs, two runs) sparked the Rockets to the win. Also excelling for Spring Grove were Mia Young (two hits, two RBIs), Ashley Snell (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Olivia Lillich (triple, run). Northeastern’s Jiselle Castano had two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Trista Hershey pitched a complete game to get the win.

Susquehannock 19, Camp Hill 1 (5 innings): At Camp Hill, the Warriors cruised to the nonleague win behind big games from Kelsey Gemmill (three hits, homer, three RBIs, three runs), Allison Karst (two hits, three RBIs, three runs), Amaya Wheeler (three hits, homer, three RBIs, two runs), Sydney Lambdin (two hits, double, three RBIs, two runs), Brooke Bosley (three hits, three runs, RBI) and Jocelyn Davis (two hits, three runs, RBI). Bosley got the win on the mound, allowing one run in four innings. Susquehannock is now 4-4 and has won four straight games. Camp Hill is 1-5.

Central York 9, New Oxford 5: At Central, the Panthers erupted for five sixth-inning runs to erase a 5-4 deficit. Ellie Hsieh paced Central with four hits, including a triple and a double, with three RBIs. Also excelling for Central were Rylee Dreyer (two hits, three RBIs, run), Riley Nace (two hits, double, two runs, RBI) and Brynn Weigle (two hits, three runs). Ava Beamesderfer pitched 2 2/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief to get the win. Ellie Widerman (three hits, run) and Alyssa Walters (two hits, triple, two RBIs, run) led New Oxford. Central improved to 5-1 overall and in York-Adams Division I. New Oxford is 2-5 and 1-4.

Dover 13, York Suburban 3 (5 innings): At Dover, Nora Craig pitched a complete game to get the win, while also scoring three runs and driving in one at the plate. Dover’s other offensive leaders were Dakota Hockensmith (two hits, double, two RBIs, run) and Cameryn Sturgeon (two hits, two runs, RBI). Dover is 2-2 overall and 2-1 in York-Adams Division II. Suburban fell to 0-3 and 0-2.

Kennard-Dale 12, Bermudian Springs 2 (5 innings): At Fawn Grove, Julie Rubelmann pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing zero earned runs. K-D’s offense was led by Brooke Ashenfelter (three hits, three runs, two RBIs), Carly Vaughan (two hits, three runs, two RBIs), Lyla Ambrose (two hits, two RBIs, two runs), Emma Coughenour (two hits, two RBIs, run) and Rosella Stike (two hits, RBI, run). The Rams improved to 8-0 overall and in York-Adams Division III.

Gettysburg 9, Eastern York 2: At Gettysburg, Kaelyn Blocher smacked a two-run double and Rachel Keller homered for the Warriors. Blocher, Keller and Aubreigh DeFriece each had two hits for the winners, who improved to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in York-Adams Division III. Eastern fell to 4-2 and 3-2. Kennedy Gray had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for Eastern. Jenna Brasee got the win for Gettysburg, pitching five innings and allowing one run.

York Tech 10, Hanover 0 (5 innings): At Spry, Keira Devor pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking four. Mackenzie Zeinkiewicz led Tech’s offense with three hits, including a double, with two runs scored. Josilyn Bond added two hits and a run scored for Tech, which has won five straight to improve to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in York-Adams Division IV.

Delone Catholic 15, Biglerville 2 (5 innings): At McSherrystown, Kathryn Keller belted two doubles, drove in five runs and scored twice to lead Delone. Emma Goddard (homer, three RBIs, two runs), Amy Anderson (two hits, double, two RBIs, run) and Meredith Wilson (two hits, double, three RBIs, two runs) also excelled for the Squirettes. Alma Partenza got the win, pitching five innings and allowing one earned run and two hits, striking out six. Delone is 4-3 overall and in York-Adams Division IV.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford 22, Northern York 1: Eryn Little had five scores and two assists to lead New Oxford to the nonleague win. Hannah Zimmer added four goals, while Morgan Sauter and Ally Matthis posted three goals each for New Oxford (4-2 overall).