THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Central York sweeps to track-and-field wins vs. Spring Grove

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Central York picked up a pair of track-and-field victories over visiting Spring Grove on Thursday.

The Panthers won the boys’ meet, 95-54, while taking the girls’ meet, 89-59.

Both Central teams are now 2-1 in York-Adams Division I action. Both Spring Grove teams dropped to 0-3.

In the boys’ meet, the Panthers captured first in all three relays. For the Rockets, Chris Campbell won the long jump and triple jump, while Jonah Warehime won the 110 and 300 hurdles.

In the girls’ meet, Hayley Green led the Panthers by taking first in the 800 and 1,600 runs. For the Rockets, Ainsley Schwab won the 100 and 300 hurdles, while Laila Campbell won the 100 and 200 dashes.

OTHER TRACK AND FIELD

Dover sweeps Suburban: At Dover, the Eagles swept York Suburban in the York-Adams Division II boys' and girls' meets by identical scores of 78-71. The Dover boys and the Suburban boys are both now each 3-1. The Dover girls and the Suburban girls are both now each 2-2. In the boys' meet, the Eagles were led individually by Cam Fetrow capturing first in the long jump and triple jump, while Carson Snelbaker won the shot put and discus. For the Trojans, Lucas Paskey won the 110 and 300 hurdles. In the girls' meet, the Eagles used a team effort by taking first in two of the three relays. For the Trojans, Olivia Kay won the 100 and 300 hurdles, Gabby Delpielago won the 400 and 200 dashes and Alivia Scott won the long jump and triple jump.

West York, Eastern York split: At West York, Eastern York and West York split their track-and-field meets. West York rolled in the boys' meet, 109-29, while Eastern York cruised in the girls' meet, 102-42. The West York boys improved to 3-0 in York-Adams Division II, while Eastern is 0-3. The Eastern girls are 2-1 and the West York girls are 0-3.

BASEBALL

York Suburban 13, New Oxford 3 (5 innings): At Suburban, the Trojans plated seven runs in the bottom of the third to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Spencer Butz led the Trojans by going 2 for 3, including a double, with four RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Suburban, Brenden Peterson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Ian Korn went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored; Nick Richardson went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI; and Boston Henry went 2 for 4, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored. For the Colonials, Mason Weaver went 2 for 3 with one run scored and Josh Bethas homered with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Gettysburg 12, West York 2 (5 innings): At Gettysburg, Alex Meckley led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by throwing a complete game, striking out 12, walking one and allowing three hits. At the plate, he was 2 for 2, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Gettysburg, Marshall Mott went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored, while Cody Furman went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. For the Bulldogs, Jordy Rios went 2 for 2 with two runs scored, while Brayden Harris doubled.

Delone Catholic 15, Biglerville 8: At Biglerville, Wyatt Schussler belted three hits, including a double, while driving in five runs and scoring once to lead Delone (5-2). The Squires’ other offensive leaders were Tyler Hillson (three hits, RBI), Trent Giraffa (three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, run), Brodie Collins (two hits, RBI), Jake Sherdel (triple, two RBIs, two runs) and Avery Kuntz (double, four runs, RBI). Biglerville’s leaders were Ben Angstadt (four hits, two RBIs, run) and Cameron Hartzel (double, four RBIs).

Littlestown 11, Bermudian Springs 8: At York Springs, the Thunderbolts (4-1) broke an 8-8 tie in the top of the seventh, plating three runs to take the lead for good. Colby Hahn led the Thunderbolts by going 3 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI. Also for Littlestown, Andrew Olvera doubled with three RBIs, while Gabe Schue scored two runs and had one RBI. For the Eagles, Carter Stuart went 5 for 5, including a double, with three runs scored, while Caleb Knisely went 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Eastern York 10, West York 5: At West York, Eastern’s Morgan Estes was 3 for 4 at the plate with three runs scored and she also pitched a complete game to get the win, striking out nine, but walking 10 and allowing seven hits. She allowed four earned runs. Also shining for Eastern (4-1) were Ella Corwell (three hits, two RBIs, two runs), Alexis Kirkessner (three hits, double, two RBIs, run), Lauren Breault (two hits, three RBIs, two runs), Tatum Livelsberger (two hits) and Kennedy Gray (two hits, two runs). West York’s hitting leaders were Dorian Ilyes (three hits, RBI) and Rylyn Fant (two hits, double, two RBIs, run).

Delone Catholic 17, Biglerville 5 (6 innings): At Biglerville, the Squirettes plated eight runs in the top of the sixth to take a commanding lead and went on to capture the York-Adams Division IV victory. Alma Partenza led the Squirettes with three doubles, four runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Delone, Carolina Arigo went 3 for 5, including a double, with four RBIs and three runs scored, while Kathryn Keller went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. For the Canners, Charlotte King went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

BOYS’ TENNIS

West York 5, Delone Catholic 0: At Delone, the Bulldogs won to improve to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in York-Adams Division II. Matt Fuentes, Jaydon Vu and Brendan Guy won in singles. Taking the doubles wins were Travis Conrad/Jackson Reiber and Justin Joseph/Randelle Agravante. West York plays host to Susquehannock on Friday afternoon in a battle for sole possession of first place in D-II. The Warriors are 5-0 in division action.

Hanover 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Nighthawks received straight-set singles victories from Antonio Corona, Charlie Zitto and Brian Corona to secure the nonleague victory. In doubles, Nolan Christopher and Nick Shaw won the No. 1 match, while John Ramirez and Aiden Chan won the No. 2 match.

Bermudian Springs 4, James Buchanan 1: At York Springs, the Eagles (6-3) received straight-set singles victories from Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes to secure the nonleague victory. In doubles, Bermudian’s Colby David and Myles Avery won the No. 2 match.

Biglerville 4, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, the Canners received singles victories from Harrison Stewart and Colby Fulton to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Jesse Scott and Sam Hurda won the No. 1 match for Biglerville, while Zach Showers and Troy Schneider won the No. 2 match. For the Thunderbolts, Cyrus Marshall won a singles match.

Spring Grove 3, Gettysburg 2: At Gettysburg, the Rockets snapped a four-match losing streak and moved over the .500 mark on the season at 5-4. Gettysburg fell to 5-5.

Red Land 3, Susquehannock 2: At Red Land, the Patriots took the nonleague battle to improve to 11-4. Susquehannock fell to 5-2.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Eastern York 13, Dover 11: At Dover, the Golden Knights improved to 2-0. Dover fell to 0-5.

West York 19, Spring Grove 8: At Spring Grove, the Bulldogs improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the York-Adams League. Spring Grove is 1-5 overall and in the league.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE:

Susquehannock 20, York Suburban 2: At Glen Rock, the Warriors improved to 5-0 overall and in the York-Adams League. Suburban is 0-6 overall and in the league.

Spring Grove 16, West York 9: At West York, the Rockets captured the York-Adams League victory.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban 3, Eastern York 0: At Wrightsville, the Trojans (4-1) won the York-Adams match, 25-11, 25-13, 25-18. Aidan Hughley led the Trojans individually with 10 kills. Also for Suburban, Trevor Culbertson had 21 assists, six digs and three aces; Lucas Strickland had six kills and three digs; and Jacob Brenner had 11 digs. For the Golden Knights, Sylar Hinkle had four kills and three digs.

Central York 3, Spring Grove 0: At Central York, Nolan Hubbs led the Panthers (3-1) to the 25-9, 25-8, 25-15 York-Adams League victory with 12 kills and six digs. Also for Central, Brandt Kelbaugh had 15 digs and five aces, Kyle Fontes had six kills and Zac Saffin had 16 assists, four aces and three digs.

Dover 3, West York 0: At Dover, the Eagles picked up their first win after opening the season with five straight losses. West York fell to 0-7.

Northeastern 3, Kennard-Dale 0: Northeastern, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 3-A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, improved to 7-0.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.