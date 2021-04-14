WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Dallastown, Kennard-Dale post pivotal softball victories

STEVE HEISER

Dallastown and Kennard-Dale posted pivotal York-Adams League softball victories on Wednesday afternoon.

The Wildcats downed visiting Central York, 13-7, and are now the only unbeaten team remaining in Division I action. Dallastown is 5-0 in the division and 6-1 overall. Central is 4-1 both overall and in D-I

The Rams, meanwhile, beat Eastern York in Wrightsville, 8-0, and are the only undefeated program left in D-III. K-D moved to 7-0 overall and in D-III. Eastern is 3-1 overall and in the division.

In its win, Dallastown jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings. Central got back into the game with a five-run fourth. The Wildcats, however, responded with three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to sew up the triumph.

Shauna Stotler belted two homers for the Wildcats and finished with three RBIs and two runs scored. Ashton Crump also homered among her two hits for Dallastown, and also finished with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Macy Schaefer (two hits, double, three runs, RBI), Elaina Winemiller (double, run) and Stephanie Neuheimer (double, run) also excelled in the Dallastown attack.

Dallastown’s Samantha Parker got the complete-game win, allowing three earned runs.

Central York was paced by J.J. Stiffler (three hits, two RBIs, run), Mahleree Smith (two hits, two runs), Brynn Weigle (two hits, two runs), Savanna Aspey (two hits, run) and Riley Nace (two hits).

At Wrightsville, the Rams plated six runs in the top of the second to take a commanding lead and never looked back.

Julie Rubelmann threw a shutout, striking out eight, walking one and allowing four hits.

Offensively for K-D, Brooke Ashenfelter went 3 for 4, including a triple and a double, with one run scored and four RBIs, while Lyla Ambrose homered.

For the Golden Knights Ella Corwell went 2 for 3, including a double.

OTHER SOFTBALL

Biglerville 9, Hanover 7: At Hanover, Olivia Miller had three hits, including a double, and drove in five runs to power Biglerville. Charlotte King added two hits, including a triple, with three runs scored and an RBI for the winners, while Alexis Pickett tripled with two runs scored and an RBI. Biglerville's McKenzie Weigle added two hits and a run scored. Hanover's leaders were Alex Gruver (two hits, three RBIs, run), Cassidy Conover (two hits, run), Hannah Church (two hits) and Keana Noel (double, three RBIs). Biglerville is 1-3 overall and in York-Adams Division IV. Hanover is 3-5 and 2-4.

BASEBALL

Dallastown 13, Central York 2 (5 innings): At Dallastown, Colin Ahr led the Wildcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by belting two doubles with one run scored and four RBIs. Also for the Wildcats, Connor Barto went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI; Riley Thomas went 1 for 1 with two runs scored, one RBI and three walks; and Andrew Jones threw 3 1/3 innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing no earned runs to pick up the win. For the Panthers, Tyler Mummert doubled. First-place Dallastown is now 6-2 overall and 5-1 in D-I. Central is 5-3 overall and 4-3 in D-I.

Northeastern 4, Red Lion 2: At Manchester, Nate Toomey led the Bobcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by throwing six innings, striking out 11, walking three and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Also for Northeastern, Andrew Srebroski went 3 for 3, including two doubles, with two RBIs, while Kurtis Keller went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Lions, Ryan Stabley threw a complete game, striking out four, walking two and allowing two earned runs. Northeastern improved to 3-3 in D-I and 3-4 overall. Red Lion is 3-3 overall and 3-2 in D-I.

Spring Grove 6, Dover 4 (8 innings): At Dover, Beau Boyers led the Rockets to the York-Adams Division II victory by throwing seven innings, striking out 10 and walking one to pick up the win. At the plate, he was 3 for 4, including two doubles, with one RBI. Also for the Rockets, Luke Bailey went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Eli Tome went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI. For the Eagles, Sam Bortner went 2 for 4 with one run scored. Spring Grove improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in D-II. Dover fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in D-II.

Biglerville 7, Hanover 4: At Hanover, Nolan Miller led the Canners to the York-Adams Division IV victory by throwing six innings, striking out five, walking three and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Also for Biglerville, Ben Angstadt went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI, while Cameron Hartzel went 2 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored. For the Nighthawks, Mason Smith tripled and doubled with two RBIs, while Justus Feeser went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI. Biglerville improved to 3-1 overall and in D-IV. Hanover is 1-6 overall and 0-5 in D-IV.

Camp Hill 5, Susquehannock 4: At Glen Rock, the Lions plated the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to take the lead and went on to capture the nonleague victory. For the Warriors, Ben Laubach went 3 for 4, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI; Luke Geiple went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs; and Joey Smith threw six innings, striking out eight, walking two and allowing three earned runs in a no-decision. Susquehannock is 3-4. Camp Hill is 4-3.

BOYS' TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Red Lion 0: At Red Lion, the Wildcats continued their standout season with a York-Adams Division I showdown triumph over the Lions. First-place Dallastown improved to 13-0 overall and 6-0 in D-I. Red Lion fell to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in D-I. The Wildcats are No. 1 in the latest District 3 Class 3-A power ratings.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.