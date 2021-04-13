TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Central York's walk-off win hands Red Lion its first D-I baseball loss

STEVE HEISER

The York-Adams Division I baseball race is shaping up to be a wide-open affair in 2021.

That point was driven home on Tuesday afternoon when Central York rallied for a dramatic, walk-off win over visiting Red Lion, 6-5 in eight innings.

The Lions had been the last remaining unbeaten team in D-I action.

Central improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in D-I, while Red Lion fell to 3-2 and 3-1.

Dallastown (3-1 in D-I) and Red Lion lead the division by percentage points over Central. None of the top five teams in the division is more than 1½ games out of first.

In Central’s win on Tuesday, the Panthers plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings. Red Lion scored once in the top of the eighth, but Central scored twice in the bottom of the eighth for the walk-off win.

Josh Marquard’s RBI single plated the game-winning run. Tyler Mummert’s RBI single had tied the game moments earlier.

A two-run error in the seventh had allowed Central to tie the game at 4-4 and send the contest to the eighth.

Marquard finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Brandon Ritchey doubled and drove in two runs for Red Lion, while Kyle Daugherty doubled with two runs scored.

Both starters pitched well but got no-decisions.

Red Lion’s Jason Krieger went 5 1/3 innings for Red Lion and didn’t allow an earned run, striking out seven and walking two. Red Lion’s defense, however, didn’t do much to help its pitchers, committing six errors, leading to four unearned runs.

Central starter Grant Smeltzer allowed two hits and two earned runs over five innings, striking out six, but also walking six.

Ethan Hall got the win with three innings of relief, allowing two runs, striking out three and walking three.

OTHER BASEBALL

York Suburban 7, Gettysburg 2: At York Suburban, the Trojans plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth to break open the York-Adams Division II game. Individually for the Trojans, Spencer Butz homered and collected three RBIs, while starting pitcher Ian Korn threw 6 1/3 innings, striking out nine, walking four and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. For the Warriors, Bryce Rudisill homered. Suburban is 3-3 overall and 1-3 in D-II. Gettysburg is 2-3 overall and in D-II.

York Catholic 9, York Tech 1: At Spry, Anthony Catterall led the Irish to the York-Adams Division IV victory by throwing a complete game, striking out seven, walking four and allowing five hits. Also for YC, Brady Walker went 2 for 4, including a triple, with three RBIs and one run scored; Sean McKeague went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs; and Teddy Skehan had two runs scored and two walks. For the Spartans, Tyler Bond went 2 for 3, including a double, while Gus Giacopelli doubled. YC is 2-3 overall and 2-2 in D-IV. Tech is 1-6 and 0-6.

New Oxford 6, Spring Grove 2: At New Oxford, Jesse Bitzer led the Colonials to the York-Adams Division II victory by starting and throwing six innings, striking out six, walking one and allowing six hits. Also for New Oxford, Aaron Smith went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Mason Weaver went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. For the Rockets, Owen Sporer went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Eli Tome went 2 for 3 and Beau Boyers homered and collected two RBIs. New Oxford is 3-4 overall and 3-2 in D-II. Spring Grove is 4-2 and 3-2.

Littlestown 12, Susquehannock 1 (5 innings): At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts plated 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth to break the game open and capture the York-Adams Division III victory. Michael Henrie led the Thunderbolts by throwing a five-inning complete game, striking out 11, walking one and allowing one hit to pick up the win. Also for Littlestown, Andrew Olvera went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and one run scored, while Braden Unger doubled with two runs scored and two RBIs. Littlestown is 3-1 in D-III and overall. Susquehannock is 3-3 and 3-2.

SOFTBALL

Central York 13, Red Lion 0 (5 innings): At Central York, Ava Beamesderfer led the Panthers to the York-Adams Division I victory by throwing a five-inning shutout, striking out three, walking one and allowing one single. At the plate, she was 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Also for Central, Emma Keller went 2 for 3 with a double, one run scored and one RBI; Riley Nace went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI; Brynn Weigle went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI; J.J. Stiffler doubled with two walks and two runs scored; and Rylee Dreyer collected three RBIs, and scored two runs. Central is 4-0 both overall and in D-I. Red Lion is 0-4 and 0-3.

Spring Grove 8, Northeastern 2: At Spring Grove, Siera Guinard led the Rockets to the York-Adams Division I victory by going 4 for 4, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI. Also for Spring Grove, Olivia Lillich homered and doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored; Katie Gartrell went 2 for 4, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Trista Hershey threw a complete game, striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. For the Bobcats, Brooke Frey went 2 for 3 with a double, while Jiselle Castano homered. Spring Grove is 1-3 overall and 1-2 in D-I. Northeastern is 2-3 and 2-2.

Fairfield 11, Biglerville 3: At Fairfield, Cailin Swam led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for Fairfield, Cameryn Swartz went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Claudia Bricker went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Canners, Alexis Pickett went 2 for 4, including a homer, with two RBIs and one run scored. Fairfield is 2-2 in D-IV and overall. Biglerville is 0-2 and 0-2.

Susquehannock 16, York Suburban 0 (5 innings): At Suburban, Brooke Bosley led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by throwing four innings, striking out six, walking one and allowing no hits. She also went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, three runs scored and one RBI. Also for the Warriors, Kelsey Gemmill went 3 for 3, including two doubles, with three RBIs and two runs scored; Jocelyn Davis went 2 for 2 with a double, four runs scored, one RBI and two walks; Amaya Wheeler went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and one run scored; and Alexa Wood went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. Susquehannock is 3-4 overall and 2-3 in D-II. Suburban is 0-2 and 0-1.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Bermudian Springs 5, Littlestown 0: At York Springs, the Eagles swept the Thunderbolts without losing a set. Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes won in singles. The doubles winners were Parker Sanders/Hunter Madara and Lucas Snyder/Logan Shaw. Bermudian improved to 5-3 overall and snapped a three-match losing skid. The Eagles are 3-1 in York-Adams Division II. Littlestown is 1-4 and 0-4.

Red Land 5, New Oxford 0: At Red Land, the Patriots took the nonleague victory to improve to 10-4 overall. New Oxford fell to 2-6.

TRACK AND FIELD

Delone, Tech split: At Spry, York Tech and Delone Catholic split the York-Adams Division III meet, with Tech taking the boys' meet, 84.5-61.5. The Delone girls won, 136-12. In the boys' meet, Mosley Driscoll led the Spartans by taking first in the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. For the Squires, Ryan Murphy took first in the 100, high jump and 300 hurdles. Tech is 1-0-1 in the division, while Delone is 0-3. In the girls' meet, Makenna Mummert led the Squirettes by taking first in the triple jump, high jump and long jump. Delone is 3-0 in D-III. Tech is 1-1.

New Oxford sweeps Eastern: At New Oxford, the Colonials swept to a pair of victories over Eastern, with the boys winning 131-18, while the Colonial girls won, 94-56. New Oxford is 1-2 in York-Adams Division II boys’ action, while Eastern fell to 0-2. The Colonial girls are 2-1, while the Eastern girls are 1-1. In the boys' meet, the Colonials were led individually by Elias Ernst capturing first in the discus and shot put, Rilley Killen winning the long jump and 400, Reece Cramer winning the triple jump and high jump, Nate Clyde winning the 110 and 300 hurdles, Josh Little winning the 100 and 200 and Vance Hagerman winning the 800 and 1,600. In the girls' meet, the Colonials used a team effort by capturing first in all three relays. For the Golden Knights, Sarah Moore took first in the discus, shot put and javelin, while Kaydence Strange won the 1,600 and 3,200.

David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.