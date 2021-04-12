PREP NOTES: Northeastern's Kaden Hamilton leads strong local performances at Arctic Blast

ROB ROSE

It's still early in the season, but Kaden Hamilton continues to rack up wins at a rapid pace.

The Northeastern High School senior claimed two more victories over the weekend during the Arctic Blast field event at Northern York.

Hamilton finished first in the boys' long-jump and triple-jump events, adding to his long list of his wins already this year. The Bobcats' senior won the triple jump and finished second in the high jump and long jump during a dual meet vs. Red Lion on Thursday.

Earlier this season, Hamilton won the triple jump and finished second in the long jump at the Bruce Dallas Invitational at Cumberland Valley.

Saturday at Northern, Hamilton winning efforts were 19 feet, 11.5 inches in the long jump and 41-6.5 in the triple jump.

Hamilton is a three-sport standout who also excelled in football and basketball for the Bobcats.

Hamilton wasn't the only York-Adams League athlete to perform well during the Arctic Blast.

South Western senior Dustin Edwards won the boys' high jump at 6-2, while South Western junior Zach Derry finished third at 5-10.

In the boys' long jump, Gettysburg sophomore Justino Neikirk and South Western sophomore Bernard Bell finished second and third, respectively, behind Hamilton, at 19-3.5 and 19-3.0. Taking second and third behind Hamilton in the triple jump was Bermudian Springs junior Ricky Pacana (40-9.25) and New Oxford senior Reece Cramer (38-0.5).

South Western senior Charles Gaither claimed second place in the boys' shot put (45-3) and discus (139-5) events.

Gettysburg junior Katie Wivell won the girls' high jump (5-0), with New Oxford sophomore RyLee Haugh second (4-8) and Red Lion junior Isabella Vanover third (4-8). Bermudian Springs freshman Allison Watts won the girls' long jump (15-9.5), with her teammate, senior Avery Benzel, finishing third (15-3.75).

Watts and Benzel finished first (34-9) and second (32-5.5), respectively, in the girls' triple jump, while Haugh claimed third in the event (31-11.5).

Red Lion junior Kylyn McIntire won the girls' discus event (117-10) and finished second in the girls' shot put (33-8.5). New Oxford junior Shaely Stabler finished second in the girls' javelin event (101-11).

OTHER PREP NOTES

Gorham picks college: York Suburban senior Alon Gorham recently announced his commitment to play basketball at NCAA Division III Elizabethtown College.

The Trojans' standout was a York-Adams League Division II second-team all-star last season and averaged 13.4 points per game. Gorham was a starter and leader on the York Suburban team which went undefeated in its division to with the Y-A D-II title and reach the District 3 5-A semifinal.

Lacrosse showdown looming: A major York-Adams League boys' lacrosse showdown is looming this week.

Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., the Central York boys visit New Oxford.

The Panthers will enter at 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Y-A League. New Oxford, meanwhile, comes in at 4-0 overall and in the league.

The Colonials are No. 1 in the District 3 Class 2-A power ratings, while Central is No. 5 in 3-A. The winner will own sole possession of first place.

