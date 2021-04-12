MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: York-Adams softball showdowns looming Wednesday in D-I and D-III

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

It will be showdown Wednesday in York-Adams League softball.

The leaders in Division I and Division III are scheduled to face off with first place on the line in each division.

Dallastown will play host to Central York in a D-I battle, while Eastern York will welcome Kennard-Dale in a D-III confrontation. Both games start at 4:15 p.m.

Both the Wildcats and the Golden Knights set up the showdowns with victories on Monday. Dallastown rolled to a 14-4, five-inning, mercy-rule victory over visiting New Oxford, while Eastern beat Bermudian Springs in Wrightsville, 6-2.

Dallastown's triumph moved the Wildcats to 3-0 in York-Adams Division I. The Wildcats are tied for first place in the division with the Panthers. Central (3-0 overall) is No. 5 in the District 3 Class 6-A power ratings, while Dallastown (5-1 overall) is No. 9. Central's game on Monday against Red Lion was rained out.

In Monday's triumph over New Oxford, Tessa Thompson had a stellar game for the Wildcats. She went 3 for 3 at the plate (two homers and a double), to go with five RBIs and three runs scored.

Also for Dallastown, Logan Opitz went 3 for 4 with three runs scored; Elaina Winemiller went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored; and Macy Schaefer went 2 for 4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Ashton Crump pitched a complete game to get the win, allowing three earned runs.

Dallastown wore military-themed uniforms. The Wildcats were honoring our nation's veterans.

With its win over Bermudian, Eastern improved to 4-0 in D-III and overall. K-D, meanwhile, stands at 6-0 both overall and in D-III. The Rams earned a forfeit win over York High on Monday. Bermdian fell to 4-2 both overall and in D-III.

Eastern and K-D are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the latest District 3 Class 4-A power ratings.

Morgan Estes shined for the Golden Knights in Monday's win by throwing a complete game, striking out 12 and walking four. She also went 3 for 4 at the late, including two doubles, with two runs scored. Teammate Lauren Breault went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

For the Eagles, Tori Murren went 3 for 4.

BASEBALL

Eastern York 12, Bermudian Springs 2 (5 innings): At Wrightsville, Jake Myers led the Golden Knights to the York-Adams Division III victory by going 2 for 2 with three RBIs and one run scored. Also for Eastern, Drew Dellinger tripled, with two runs scored and one RBI; Quinton McNew doubled with two runs scored and two RBIs; and Brody Hinkle doubled with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Eagles, Dylan Myers doubled and collected two RBIs. Eastern improved to 3-0 in the division and overall. Bermudian fell to 1-3 in the division and 1-4 overall.

Dallastown 21, York High 0 (2 innings): At Dallastown, Andrew Jones led the Wildcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by belting a triple and a double, to go with two runs scored and one RBI. Also for Dallastown, Gavin Flinchbaugh went 2 for 2, including a double, with four RBIs and two runs scored; Riley Thomas went 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two RBIs; and Masen Morris doubled with two runs scored and two RBIs. Dallastown improved to 3-1 in the division and 4-2 overall. York High is 0-3 in the division and overall.

Red Land 11, Kennard-Dale 1 (5 innings): At Red Land, in a battle of two 4-0 teams, Red Land emerged victorious. Benny Montgomery led the Patriots to the nonleague victory by going 2 for 2, including a homer, with three runs scored. Teammate Skylar Hertzler homered with three RBIs and and two runs scored.

BOYS' TENNIS

Red Lion 4, Central York 1: At Central, the Lions moved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the York-Adams League. Central dropped to 1-3 and 1-1. The Lions received straight-set singles victories from Cooper Wheeler, Andre Nadeau and Mason Bowersox. Red Lion's Ryan Erhart and Zane Stambaugh combined to win a doubles match. For the Panthers, Evan Bean and Owen McClure won the No. 1 doubles match.

Dallastown 5, Spring Grove 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats improved to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the York-Adams League. Spring Grove fell to 4-4 and 2-3.

New Oxford 5, Dover 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials moved to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the York-Adams League. Dover fell to 0-7 and 0-4.

BOYS' LACROSSE

West York 17, Dover 2: At West York, Conner Michael led the Bulldogs to the York-Adams victory by scoring four goals and adding two assists. Also for West York, Chaz Etheridge and Gary Lucky each had three goals and one assist. The Bulldogs' Kaidan Grove scored three goals, while Nate Jones, Tyler Michael and Brayden Ziegler each scored one goal and added two assists for the winners. West York improves to 1-2 in the league and 2-2 overall, while Dover fell to 0-2 in the league and 0-3 overall.

Central York 19, Elizabethtown 0: At Central, the Panthers registered the rare lacrosse shutout and cruised to the nonleague win to improve to 5-0. The Panthers have outscored their five foes, 91-21. Elizabethtown fell to 0-7. Central was led by Jerin Williams (five goals, three assists), Jimmy Kohr (two goals, four assists), Dayton Bagwell (three goals, assist), Jakob Terpak (three goals, assist), Robert Wiley (three goals, assist) and Cade Campbell (two goals, two assists).

Dallastown 19, Kennard-Dale 6: At Dallastown, the Wildcats rolled to the York-Adams League win, improving to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the league. K-D is 1-4 overall and in the league.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Spring Grove 13, Red Lion 8: At Red Lion, the Rockets grabbed the York-Adams League win to improve to 3-3 overall with their third consecutive win. Spring Grove is 2-3 in the league. Red Lion fell to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the league.

Red Land 19, Eastern York 5: At Red Land, Eastern fell to 1-1 with the nonleague loss. Red Land is 6-1.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Eastern York 0: At York Catholic, the Irish won the nonleague matchup, 25-13, 25-19 and 25-7. Luke Forjan led the Irish individually with 11 kills and six digs. Also for YC, John Forjan had 18 assists, five aces, five digs and three kills; Nick Phillips had eight kills; and Brady Walker had eight aces, eight digs and five kills. York Catholic is 2-1 and Eastern is 1-2.

Northern York 3, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials dropped the nonleague encounter, 25-21, 25-11, 25-21, to fall to 2-3 with their third consecutive loss. Northern is 2-2. Aden Strausbaugh (four kills, six digs), Caleb Kaiser (nine digs) and Noah Haines (nine assists) paced New Oxford.

Wyomissing 3, West York 1: At West York, the Bulldogs dropped a 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12 nonleague decision to drop to 0-6 overall. Wyomissing is 3-2.

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Red Lion 90, Central York 59: At Red Lion, the Lions were led individually by River Van Wicklen taking first in the 1,600 and 800 runs, while AJ Virata won the 200 dash and high jump. For the Panthers, Gabriel Hue won the 110 and 300 hurdles. Red Lion is 3-0 in York-Adams Division I. Central fell to 1-1.

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Red Lion 103, Central York 47: At Red Lion, the Lions were led individually by Camree Patterson capturing the 100 and 200 dashes, while Kylyn McIntire won the discus and shot put and Izabella Lakatosh won the long jump and pole vault. Red Lion is now 3-0 in York-Adams Division I, while Central fell to 1-1.