SATURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Northeastern boys' volleyball team takes own invitational title

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Northeastern boys’ volleyball team continued its string of dominant early-season performances by winning its own Bobcat Invitational on Saturday.

Coach Matt Wilson's Bobcats lost just one game on the day at the 15-team tournament.

Northeastern won Pool B with a 7-1 record, with its only blemish coming in a split against Lancaster-Lebanon power Warwick, which finished second in the pool to Northeastern at 6-2.

The other pool winners were Central Dauphin (7-1) in Pool A and Hempfield (8-0) in Pool C.

Northeastern then beat Dallastown in a play-in contest, 25-11, before downing York Suburban in a semifinal battle, 25-19. Suburban had surprisingly advanced all the way to semifinals after going 1-7 in pool play. Warwick beat Hempfield in the other semifinal, 25-23.

In the final, Northeastern rolled past Warwick, 25-14, 25-23.

The Bobcats had entered Saturday’s action at 5-0 on the season.

Northeastern also won the 12-team Bobcat Invitational junior varsity crown, beating Lower Dauphin in the finals, 25-17.

The Bobcat Invitational normally has 40 teams, but was reduced to 15 this season because of COVID-19 issues, with no fans permitted.

Eight of the 15 teams in the field, however, were in the most recent Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association top 10 polls. Two were 2-A top 10 teams: Manheim Central at No. 7 and York Suburban at No. 10. Six were in the 3-A top 10: No. 2 Central Dauphin, No. 3 Hempfield, No. 4 Northeastern, No. 5 Cumberland Valley, No. 8 Central York and No. 10 Whitehall.

The other pool-play records for York-Adams teams were: Central York (6-2), Red Lion (3-5), Dallastown (2-6), Susquehannock (1-7) and Spring Grove (0-8). Central lost to Suburban in the quarterfinals, 26-24.

BASEBALL

Delone goes 1-1: At the New Oxford tournament on Saturday, Delone beat the host school, 7-3, but lost to Shippensburg, 5-4. In the win vs. New Oxford, Ethan Little got the win, allowing one run over five innings. Brodie Collins got the save with two shutout innings. Jake Sherdel (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Harrison Smith (two hits, double, two RBIs, run) and Wyatt Schussler (two hits) led Delone’s offense. Josh Bethas (three hits, run), Grant Jacoby (two hits, RBI, run), Jacob Little (two hits) and Adam Pascoe (two hits) led New Oxford. In the loss to Kutztown, Schussler had two doubles for Delone (4-2). New Oxford also fell to Kutztown, 8-1, to fall to 2-4.

Central York 2, Penn Manor 0: At Penn Manor, Josh Marquard and Ethan Hall combined on a five-hit shutout. Marquard got the win with six innings of four-hit ball, striking out nine and walking four. Hall pitched a shutout seventh to get the save, striking out three. Grant Smeltzer had all three of Central’s hits (homer, two doubles), driving in both of his team’s runs and scoring one of them. Central is 4-2.

York Suburban 5, Susquehannock 1: At Suburban, Treyton Smith (five innings, win, two hits, zero earned runs, four strikeouts, zero walks) and Brenden Petersen (two innings, one hit, zero runs, one strikeout, zero walks) combined on a three-hitter for the Trojans (2-3). Nick Richardson (homer, two RBIs, run) and Collin Boldt (two RBIs) led Suburban’s offense. Luke Geiple had two hits for Susquehannock (3-2), while Joe Smith provided 3 2/3 innings of two-hit shutout relief, striking out five.

Dover 10, Bermudian Springs 7: At Dover, Owen Kennell led the York County Eagles (3-3) to the win with three hits (including two doubles), two RBIs and two runs scored. Levi Goebeler (two hits, two RBIs), Aaron Eckard (triple, two RBIs, run) and Sam Bortner (double, three runs) also shined for Dover. Bermudian (1-4) was led by Carter Stuart (three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, run), Blake Young (three hits, run), Connor Shaw (two hits, two RBIs) and Brandon Sims (two hits, two runs).

Dallastown 11, Hempfield 5: At Hempfield, the Wildcats (4-2) took the nonleague battle behind big games from Evan Beach (two hits, four RBIs, run), Colin Ahr (three hits, two runs, RBI) and Andrew Jones (two hits, double, two runs). Conner Barto got the win, allowing one earned run and five hits over five innings, striking out five with one walk. Hempfield is 2-4.

SOFTBALL

Dallastown goes 1-1 at Keystone Cup: At Dallastown, the Wildcats went 1-1 in Keystone Cup action, routing Lower Dauphin 19-0 in three innings and losing to Hempfield, 12-3. In the win vs. LD, Gabby Fowler pitched a three-inning three-hit shutout to get the win. Tessa Thompson (two hits, double, four RBIs, run) led Dallastown’s offense, along with Alexi Dowell (two hits, three runs, two RBIs), Elaina Winemiller (two hits, three runs, RBI) and Samantha Parker (two hits, three runs, RBI). In the loss to Hempfield, Ashton Crump (two hits, RBI, run) and Stephanie Neuheimer (two hits) led the Wildcats.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic 18, Wyomissing 5: At York Catholic, the Fighting Irish rolled to the nonleague win to improve to 4-1. Wyomissing is 0-5. YC was led by Preston Boeckel (five goals, four assists), Austin Cremen (three goals, three assists), Brennan Witman (four goals), Matt Gick (two goals, two assists) and Adam Lake (three goals, one assist).

Exeter 12, Susquhannock 6: At Glen Rock, the Warriors (3-3) fell to the Berks County power (5-0) in a nonleague contest.

Trinity 18, York Suburban 2: At Suburban, the Shamrocks improved to 7-0 with the nonleague triumph over the Trojans (1-4).

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Berks Catholic 17, West York 5: At West York, the Bulldogs dropped the nonleague battle to fall to 1-5. Berks Catholic is 5-2.

York Catholic 18, Trinity 4: At York Catholic, the Lady Irish rolled to the nonleague win to improve to 5-1. Trinity fell to 1-5. On Friday, YC dropped a 14-6 decision to a powerhouse Garnet Valley team.

Hempfield 23, Dallastown 3: At Hempfield, Dallastown suffered a nonleague loss. Dallastown is 2-2 and Hempfield is now 5-2.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Manheim Central 4, Red Lion 3: At Manheim, the Lions dropped their first match of the season in the nonleague contest, falling to 6-1. Manheim Central is 8-3. Andre Nadeau and Cameron Wheeler picked up singles wins for Red Lion. Those two players also combined for a double victory for the Lions.

TRACK AND FIELD

Dallastown athletes shine at Keystone Cup: At Gov. Mifflin, a number of Wildcats earned event victories at the Keystone Cup. Kristian Phennicie (100 dash, 200 dash) and Lydia Tolerico (1,600, 3,200 runs) led the way with each taking two individual girls’ victories. Other girls’ winners for Dallastown were Kailey Granger (800 run) and Princess Ortega (javelin). The Dallastown girls also won the 3,200 relay. The individual boys’ winners for Dallastown were Tyler Buss (400 dash) and Christopher Pantano (300 hurdles).

