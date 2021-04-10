FRIDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Central York rolls to impressive boys' lacrosse triumph

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

In a battle of unbeaten District 3 Class 3-A boys’ lacrosse powers, Central York rolled past visiting Cumberland Valley on Friday night, 16-6.

Both teams entered the match at 3-0 overall.

The Panthers sit at No. 3 in the early-season District 3 3-A power ratings, behind Gov. Mifflin (3-0) and Exeter (4-0).

Central was led by Cade Campbell (four goals, three assists), Dayton Bagwell (five goals), Robert Wiley (three goals), Cole McNaughton (goal, two assists), Jakob Terpak (goal, assist) and Jerin Williams (goal, assist).

OTHER BOYS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford 9, York Catholic 6: At New Oxford, the Colonials won the battle of unbeaten teams to improve to 4-0 both overall and in the York-Adams League. YC fell to 3-1 and 2-1. New Oxford is now alone in first place in the league, a half game ahead of Central York (3-0).

Red Lion 13, West York 8: At Red Lion, the Lions triumphed to improve to 4-3 overall and 4-1 in the York-Adams League. West York fell to 1-2 and 0-2.

Red Land 23, Dover 3: At Dover, the Eagles dropped a nonleague contest.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Eastern York 9, Elizabethtown 6: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights grabbed the nonleague triumph behind three goals each from Donnelly Bankowski and Regan Young. Ellie Lippy added two goals.

Red Land 23, Dover 5: Dover dropped the nonleague contest vs. the Patriots.

Spring Grove 12, Mechanicsburg 7: The Rockets were victorious in the nonleague contest.

BASEBALL

York Tech 12, Steel-High 2 (4 innings): At Steelton, Dylan Lawler (three hits, triple, RBI, run) and Chris Matias (two RBIs, two runs) powered Tech to the win.

Big Spring 6, Dover 5: At Newville, Big Spring plated a run in the bottom of the seventh to earn the nonleague win. Shane Klinedinst (two hits, two runs), Owen Kennell (two hits), Aaron Eckard (two RBIs), Sam Bortner (double, RBI, run) and Ben Leib (double, run) led Dover’s offense.

Mount Calvary 7, York Catholic 5: At York, Brady Walker (four hits, double, three runs) shined in a losing cause for the Fighting Irish. Josh Sutton pitched a complete game for York Catholic, allowing one earned run, striking out five without a walk. The Irish committed seven errors.

Littlestown 5, Hanover 4: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for the win. Bradin Peart’s two-run single tied it and Gabe Schue’s RBI single won the game in walk-off fashion.

South Fulton 13, Fairfield 4: The Green Knights dropped a nonleague contest.

SOFTBALL

York Tech 17, York Suburban 2 (4 innings): At Suburban, Mandy Estes (four hits, homer, two doubles, three RBIs, three runs), Mackenzie Zeinkiewicz (three hits, two doubles, three RBIs, three runs), Keira Devor (three hits, RBI), Alissa Shue (two hits, triple, four RBIs, run) and Abigail Ash (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs) led Tech. Devor pitched a complete game to get the win on the mound. For Suburban, Laken Kinnard homered and tripled among her three hits, with two RBIs and a run scored.

Gettysburg 25, Dover 22 (5 innings): At Dover, the Warriors won a wild one. Madison Harrington led Dover with four hits, including two doubles, with five RBIs and two runs scored. Emily Delacruz (three hits, four RBIs, four runs) and Kaelyn Blocher (three hits, three RBIs, four runs) paced Gettysburg.

Littlestown 16, Hanover 0 (4 innings): At Littlestown, Chelsey Stonesifer belted two homers, including a grand slam, and finished with six RBIs and three runs scored to spark Littlestown. Stonesifer combined with Courtney Strine on a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 without a walk.

Shippensburg 8, Northeastern 2: At Manchester, the Bobcats fell in the nonleague battle.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown wins Keystone Cup: At Dallastown, the unbeaten Wildcats won the Keystone Cup with a 5-0 win vs. Hempfield and a 4-0 victory over Lower Dauphin. Dallastown is 11-0 on the season. Jonathan Arbittier and Andrew Chronister each won both of their singles matches on the day. Dallastown won all nine of its matches on the day in straight sets.

West York 3, Spring Grove 2: At West York, the Bulldogs improved to 4-0 on the season with the nonleague win over the Rockets, who fell to 4-3. Three of the five matches went three sets. Matt Fuentes won in three sets at No. 1 singles for West York, while Brendan Guy won in two sets at No. 3 singles. Justin Joseph and Randelle Agravante took the No. 2 doubles match in three sets for the Bulldogs. For the Rockets, Mike Shaqfeh earned a straight-set win at No. 2 singles, while Joseph Kelly and Cameron Gutshall won in three sets at No. 1 doubles for Spring Grove.

York Catholic 4, Dover 1: At Dover, the Irish won behind singles wins from Nate Gingerich and Joe Zelis. John Marinelli/Will Hinkson and Matthew Doyle/Evan Costlow provided YC’s doubles wins. Ian Miller won in singles for Dover in a three-set thriller.

Camp Hill 3, Bermudian Springs 2: At Camp Hill, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes won in singles for the Eagles in their nonleague loss.

Manheim Township 5, Central York 0: At Manheim, Central dropped the nonleague contest.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Eastern York 3, Dover 2: At Wrightsville, the Golden Knights won a thriller, 20-25, 25-21, 25-13, 21-25, 15-12. Eastern’s stat leaders were Easton Smith (21 assists, 10 digs, six kills, four aces) and Ethan Nikolaus (11 digs).

Ephrata 3, West York 0: At Ephrata, the Bulldogs dropped the nonleague match.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.