THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Red Lion nips Dallastown in baseball, now leads York-Adams D-I

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

In a battle of rivals and traditional York-Adams League baseball powers, Red Lion emerged with a 4-2 comeback triumph over Dallastown on Thursday afternoon in Red Lion.

The Lions now stand at 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Division I. Red Lion is alone in first place. Dallastown fell to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the division.

The Wildcats plated two runs in the top of the first to grab the early lead, but Red Lion tied it up with two in the bottom of the third, and then took the lead with one run in the fifth, before adding one more run in the sixth.

Shane Guise got the win with three innings of two-hit shutout relief, striking out four with walk. He also doubled at the plate.

The Red Lion offense was led by Ryan Stabley (three hits, double, RBI, run), Kyle Daugherty (two hits, triple, RBI) and Christian Dennison (two hits, double, run).

Dallastown was paced by Andrew Jones (two hits, double, run), Colin Ahr (triple) and Evan Beach (double, RBI, run).

BASEBALL

Spring Grove 13, York Suburban 3 (4 innings): At Spring Grove, Brock Allison led the Rockets to the York-Adams Division II victory by going 2 for 3, including a triple, with three runs scored and one RBI. Also excelling for Spring Grove were Beau Boyers (two hits, three RBIs, run), Nizeah Mummert (two hits, two RBIs, two runs), Cam Gracey (two hits), Eli Tome (two hits), Luke Bailey (triple, two RBIs, run) and Jett Smith (double, three RBIs, run). For the Trojans, Spencer Butz (two hits, double), Brenden Peterson (double, two RBIs) and Nick Richardson (double, two runs) led the way. Spring Grove is 4-1 overall and 3-1 in D-II. Suburban fell to 1-3 and 0-3.

Northeastern 16, York High 0 (4 innings): At Small Athletic Field, the Bobcats plated nine runs in the top of the second to take a commanding lead. Individually for the Bobcats, Andy Srebroski went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Kurtis Keller went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Jacob Schildt doubled with three RBIs; and Cole Eichelberger had two RBIs and two runs scored. Nathan Moser and Colin Mort combined to throw a four-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and walking one. Northeastern is 2-4 overall and 2-3 in York-Adams Division I.

New Oxford 1, West York 0: At New Oxford, Jesse Bitzer led the Colonials to the York-Adams Division II victory by throwing a one-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking none. Teammate Ryan Heiss knocked in Luke Rickrode in the bottom of the fifth for the lone run. For the Bulldogs, Nic Barnett threw a complete-game one-hitter, striking out four and walking one in getting tagged with the tough-luck loss. New Oxford is 2-2 overall and in D-II. West York is 0-5 and 0-4.

South Western 8, Central York 0: At Central, Josh Berzonski pitched a two-hit shutout for the Mustangs, striking out 11 without a walk. Landen Eyster (three hits, double, two runs), Ty Cromer (two hits, double, three RBIs, run) and Carlos Caraballo (two hits, RBI) led South Western's offense. Addison Clymer pitched well for Central in taking the loss, allowing one earned run over 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight. South Western is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in York-Adams Division I. Central fell to 3-2 overall and in D-I.

Gettysburg 10, Dover 3: At Gettysburg, Marshall Mott led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Also shining for Gettysburg were Bryce Rudisill (two hits, two RBIs, two runs) and Alex Meckley (two hits, two runs, RBI). For the Eagles, Tanner Rohrbaugh (two hits, RBI) and Owen Kennell (two hits) led the way. Gettysburg is 2-2 overall and in D-II. Dover fell to 2-2 and 1-2.

Biglerville 11, York Tech 4: At Spry, Connor Orner went 2 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Canners to the York-Adams Division IV victory. Also excelling for Biglerville were Logan Brewer (two hits, three runs) and Nolan Miller (two hits, two RBIs). For the Spartans, Tyler Bond went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Biglerville improved to 2-0 both overall and in D-IV. Tech is 0-5 overall and in the division.

Fairfield 22, York Catholic 13: At York Catholic, the Green Knights plated 17 runs in the top of the sixth to take lead for good in the York-Adams Division IV victory. Individually for the Green Knights, Cody Valentine went 4 for 6, including a double, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Eric Ball (three hits, homer, three runs, two RBIs) and Nathan Baker (three hits, three RBIs, run) also shined for the winners, For the Irish, Sean McKeague (three doubles, four RBIs, two runs), Brady Walker (two hits, double, three runs, RBI) and Anthony Catterall (two hits, triple, RBI, run) led the Irish. Fairfield is 1-2 overall and in DIV. YC has the same record.

Delone Catholic 13, Hanover 4: At Hanover, Harrison Smith led the Squires to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 4 for 4, including a triple, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also excelling for Delone were Tyler Hillson (three hits, two runs, two RBIs) and Brodie Collins (two hits, three RBIs, run). For the Nighthawks, Tyler Hansford went 2 for 3 with a double and one run scored. Delone is 3-1 overall and in D-IV. Hanover is 0-4 and 0-2.

Susquehannock 14, Bermudian Springs 5: At York Springs, Luke Geiple led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division III victory by going 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also starring for Susquehannock were Ben Koller (three hits, triple, two runs, RBI) and Ben Laubach (two hits, triple, two runs, RBI). For the Eagles, Dalton Reinert went 4 for 4, including two doubles, with one run scored and one RBI. Susquehannock improved to 3-1 in the division and overall. Bermudian is 1-2 and 1-2.

SOFTBALL

Central York 5, Spring Grove 2: At Central, Morgan Toot pitched a complete game to get the win, striking out six, walking two and allowing eight hits. Emma Keller (three hits, double, two runs, RBI), J.J. Stiffer (two hits, three RBIs) and Kyra Schultz (two hits, run) led the Central offense. Spring Grove was paced by Trista Hershey (three hits, double, two RBIs) and Olivia Lillich (two hits, run). Hershey also pitched a complete game. Central is now 3-0 overall and in York-Adams Division I. Spring Grove is 0-3 and 0-2.

Northeastern 12, New Oxford 5: At New Oxford, Jiselle Castano led the Bobcats to the York-Adams Division I win by going 3 for 4 with four RBIs and four runs scored. Also for Northeastern, Brooke Frey went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Kalyn Markel went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and one run scored. For the Colonials, Alyssa Walters went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Northeastern is 2-1 in D-I and overall. New Oxford is 2-3 and 1-2.

Dallastown 15, Red Lion 5: At Red Lion, Shauna Stotler led the Wildcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by going 3 for 3, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Also excelling for Dallastown were Macy Schaefer (three hits, one RBI, one run), Alexi Dowell (two hits, two runs) and Tessa Thompson (two hits, RBI, run). Dallastown is 3-0 overall and 2-0 in D-I. Red Lion is 0-3 and 0-2.

Susquehannock 11, Dover 1 (5 innings): At Glen Rock, Sydney Lambdin led the Warriors to the York-Adams Division II victory by going 3 for 3, including two doubles, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also excelling for the Warriors were Kelsey Gemmill (two hits, double, three runs scored, two RBIs) and Brooke Bosley (complete-game six-hitter). For the Eagles, Marley Leipart went 2 for 2 with one run scored and Cameryn Sturgeon went 2 for 3. Susquehannock is 2-4 overall and 1-3 in D-II. Dover is 1-1 and 1-1.

Delone Catholic 14, Hanover 11: At Hanover, Alma Partenza led the Squirettes to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 4 for 5, including two doubles, with four runs scored and two RBIs. Also shining for Delone were Kathryn Keller (three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, two runs) and Carolina Arigo (two hits, triple, two RBIs). For the Hawkettes, Keana Noel went 3 for 4, including two triples, with three runs scored and two RBIs, while Lexi Hippensteel went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Delone is 2-3 overall and 1-3 in D-IV. Hanover is 2-2 and 1-2.

Kennard-Dale 12, Littlestown 2 (6 innings): At Fawn Grove, Carly Vaughn led the Rams to the York-Adams Division III victory by going 3 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs and one run scored. Also shining for K-D were Stacey Schultz (three hits, two runs), Julie Rubelmann (three hits, run, RBI) and Lyla Ambrose (two hits, two runs, RBI, two walks). K-D is 4-0 overall and in D-III. Littlestown is 2-1 and 1-1.

Gettysburg 15, Bermudian Springs 3: At York Springs, the Warriors plated 10 runs in the top of the seventh to take a commanding lead and capture the York-Adams Division III victory. Individually for the Warriors, Jenna Brasee went 3 for 5, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. For the Eagles, Hannah Chenault went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored. Gettysburg improved to 3-1 both overall and in the division. Bermudian has the same record.

Fairfield 21, York Catholic 1 (3 innings): At York Catholic, Kira Weikert led the Green Knights to the York-Adams Division IV victory by going 3 for 4, including a triple, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Fairfield, Christina Hamilton had two doubles with three runs scored and three RBIs, while Alyssa Wiles went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Fairfield is 10-2 overall and in the division. YC is 0-3 overall and in D-IV.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Northeastern 3, Dover 0: At Dover, the Bobcats rolled, 25-7, 25-12, 25-8, to move to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the York-Adams League. Northeastern's top performers were Owen Kohr (four aces, five kills, four digs) and Tanner Sadowski (19 assists).

Red Lion 3, Eastern York 0: At Wrightsville, the Lions cruised to a 25-6, 25-12, 25-21 triumph to improve to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the York-Adams League. It was Eastern's opener. Red Lion's leaders were Logan Crowe (14 assists, five digs) and Morgan Towsend (five kills). Easton Smith (10 assists) and Ethan Nikolaus (five kills, eight digs) led Eastern.

Dallastown 3, York Suburban 0: At Dallastown, the Wildcats won to improve to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the York-Adams League. Suburban fell to 2-1 and 1-1.

Susquehannock 3, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, the Warriors stand at 2-1 both overall and in the York-Adams League after the win. The Colonials dropped to 1-2 and 1-2.

Central York 3, West York 0: At Central, the Panthers moved to 2-1 both overall and in the York-Adams League. West York is 0-4 and 0-3.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Northeastern 3, Spring Grove 2: At Spring Grove, Seth Sidle and Gavohn Conley earned singles wins for the Bobcats, while Caleb Olver and King Igwa won in doubles. Mike Shaqfeh earned a singles win for Spring Grove, while Joesph Kelly and Camron Gutshall won in doubles. Northeastern is 4-3 overall and 2-2 in York-Adams Division I. Spring Grove is 4-2 and 2-2.

Hanover 3, Harrisburg Academy 2: At Harrisburg Academy, the Nighthawks received singles victories from Antonio Corona and Brian Corona to help secure the nonleague victory. Hanover is 3-1 overall.

Red Lion 4, Gettysburg 1: At Red Lion, the Lions continued their standout season, improving to 6-0 overall with the nonleague win. Gettysburg fell to 3-4.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

York Catholic 20, New Oxford 3: At New Oxford, Ella Linthicum led the Irish to the York-Adams League road victory by scoring four goals and adding five assists. Also for YC, Olivia Staples had four goals and one assist, Sydney Mentzer had three goals and two assists, Kelly Nguyen scored three goals and Jessica Daugherty scored two goals and added one assist. York Catholic is now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the league. New Oxford is 2-2 overall and in the league.

Red Lion 12, West York 7: At West York, the Lions won to even their York-Adams League mark at 2-2. They are 2-3 overall. West York fell to 1-3 and 1-2.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Delone Catholic 15, Dover 8: At McSherrystown, the Squires improved to 1-3 both overall and in the York-Adams League. It was Dover's opener.

Susquehannock 10, South Western 8: At Hanover, Susquehannock improved to 3-1 both overall and in the York-Adams League with the win. South Western is 2-3 and 2-2.

