WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Susquehannock wins pivotal York-Adams D-II boys' tennis match

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Susquehannock's Andy Snyder returns the ball to Bermudian Springs' Brett Laughman during boys' singles tennis action at Susquehannock High School in Shrewsbury Township, Wednesday, April, 7, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Susquehannock and West York may be on a collision course for the York-Adams Division II boys' tennis championship.

The Warriors and the Bulldogs both earned victories on Wednesday afternoon to remain unbeaten in division action.

Susquehannock handed Bermudian Springs its first D-II loss of the season in Glen Rock, 4-1. West York, meanwhile, cruised past visiting York Catholic, 5-0.

Susquehannock now stands at 4-1 overall and leads the division at 4-0. West York is right on the Warriors' heels at 3-0 in D-II. The Bulldogs are also 3-0 overall. The only other unbeaten team in D-II is Hanover at 1-0. The Nighthawks are 2-1 overall.

Susquehannock is slated to visit West York on Friday, April 16.

Susquehannock's Lucas Reck returns the ball to Bermudian Springs' Gage Bjonnes during boys' singles tennis action at Susquehannock High School in Shrewsbury Township, Wednesday, April, 7, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Susquehannock's Colin Brusse returns the ball to Bermudian Springs' Nathan Edmsondon during boys' singles tennis action at Susquehannock High School in Shrewsbury Township, Wednesday, April, 7, 2021. Dawn J. Sagert photo

West York won the last D-II championship in 2019. The 2020 Y-A boys' tennis season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Susquehannock's victory over Bermudian, No. 1 Andy Snyder, No. 2 Colin Brusse and No. 3 Lucas Reck earned straight-set singles victories for the Warriors, losing just a combined nine games.

In the doubles action, Susquehannock got a straight-set No. 1 win from Michael Watkins and Zach Rogari. Bermudian gots its only points in a three-set victory from the No. 2 team of Colby David and Myles Avery. 

The Eagles dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in D-II.

West York, in its victory over York Catholic, received straight-set singles victories from Matt Fuentes, Jaydon Vu and Brendan Guy.

In doubles, Travis Conrad and Jackson Reiber won the No. 1 match, while Justin Joseph and Randelle Agravante won the No. 2 match.

York Catholic fell to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in D-II.

OTHER BOYS' TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Daniel Wu, Bobby Nicholson and Cameron Koons to capture the York-Adams Division I match. In doubles, Anand Patel and David Adamchak won the No. 1 match, while Neil Patel and Matthew Weay won the No. 2 match. Dallastown improved to 4-0 in the division and 9-0 overall. Dover fell to 0-5 and 0-3.

Central York 3, Spring Grove 2: At Spring Grove, the Panthers captured both doubles matches to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. For the Panthers, Owen Mclure and Evan Bean won the No. 1 doubles match, while Connor Shields and David Bluett won the No. 2 doubles match. Teammate Blake Anderson won a singles match. For the Rockets, Nick Etter and Mike Shaqfeh each won a singles match. It was Central's season opener. Spring Grove fell to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in D-I.

Gettysburg 5, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess, Spencer Kennedy and Danny Sautter to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Gettysburg improved to 1-1 in the division and 3-3 overall. Littlestown is 1-4 and 0-3.

Delone Catholic 5, Biglerville 0: At McSherrystown, the Squires received straight-set singles victories from Ben Elsner, Andrew Gervasi and Isaac Sheerer to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Delone improved to 3-2 in the division and 4-3 overall.

BASEBALL

Eastern York 18, Fairfield 1 (5 innings): At Fairfield, the Golden Knights plated 12 runs in the top of the second to take a commanding lead. Individually for the Golden Knights, Drew Dellinger went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and four RBIs; Austin Bausman went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored; Justin Ranker went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Quinton McNew went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored; and Simon Lipsious went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI. Eastern improved to 2-0 both overall and in York-Adams Division III.

Spring Grove 10, Gettysburg 4: At Spring Grove, Owen Sporer led the Rockets to the York-Adams Division II victory by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Spring Grove, Cam Gracey went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs; Landon Bailey had a triple and a double with one RBI and one run scored; and Brock Allison went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Warriors, Bryce Rudisill tripled with one RBI and one run scored. Spring Grove is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in D-II. Gettysburg is 1-2 both overall and in the division.

SOFTBALL

Eastern York 11, Fairfield 3: At Fairfield, Kelsey Felix led the Golden Knights to the road victory by going 3 for 5, including a homer, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Eastern, Morgan Estes had three doubles, three runs scored and one RBI; Allison Cook went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; Ella Corwell went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored; and Alexis Kirkessner went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. For the Green Knights, Cailin Swam went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Eastern is 2-0 both overall and in York-Adams Division III. Fairfield is 0-2 both overall and in D-IV.

Susquehannock 17, Wyomissing 1: At Wyomissing, the Warriors rolled to the nonleague win to improve to 1-4 overall. Wyomissing fell to 0-3.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.