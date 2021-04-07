WEDNESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Susquehannock wins pivotal York-Adams D-II boys' tennis match

STEVE HEISER

Susquehannock and West York may be on a collision course for the York-Adams Division II boys' tennis championship.

The Warriors and the Bulldogs both earned victories on Wednesday afternoon to remain unbeaten in division action.

Susquehannock handed Bermudian Springs its first D-II loss of the season in Glen Rock, 4-1. West York, meanwhile, cruised past visiting York Catholic, 5-0.

Susquehannock now stands at 4-1 overall and leads the division at 4-0. West York is right on the Warriors' heels at 3-0 in D-II. The Bulldogs are also 3-0 overall. The only other unbeaten team in D-II is Hanover at 1-0. The Nighthawks are 2-1 overall.

Susquehannock is slated to visit West York on Friday, April 16.

West York won the last D-II championship in 2019. The 2020 Y-A boys' tennis season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Susquehannock's victory over Bermudian, No. 1 Andy Snyder, No. 2 Colin Brusse and No. 3 Lucas Reck earned straight-set singles victories for the Warriors, losing just a combined nine games.

In the doubles action, Susquehannock got a straight-set No. 1 win from Michael Watkins and Zach Rogari. Bermudian gots its only points in a three-set victory from the No. 2 team of Colby David and Myles Avery.

The Eagles dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in D-II.

West York, in its victory over York Catholic, received straight-set singles victories from Matt Fuentes, Jaydon Vu and Brendan Guy.

In doubles, Travis Conrad and Jackson Reiber won the No. 1 match, while Justin Joseph and Randelle Agravante won the No. 2 match.

York Catholic fell to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in D-II.

OTHER BOYS' TENNIS

Dallastown 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Daniel Wu, Bobby Nicholson and Cameron Koons to capture the York-Adams Division I match. In doubles, Anand Patel and David Adamchak won the No. 1 match, while Neil Patel and Matthew Weay won the No. 2 match. Dallastown improved to 4-0 in the division and 9-0 overall. Dover fell to 0-5 and 0-3.

Central York 3, Spring Grove 2: At Spring Grove, the Panthers captured both doubles matches to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. For the Panthers, Owen Mclure and Evan Bean won the No. 1 doubles match, while Connor Shields and David Bluett won the No. 2 doubles match. Teammate Blake Anderson won a singles match. For the Rockets, Nick Etter and Mike Shaqfeh each won a singles match. It was Central's season opener. Spring Grove fell to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in D-I.

Gettysburg 5, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess, Spencer Kennedy and Danny Sautter to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Gettysburg improved to 1-1 in the division and 3-3 overall. Littlestown is 1-4 and 0-3.

Delone Catholic 5, Biglerville 0: At McSherrystown, the Squires received straight-set singles victories from Ben Elsner, Andrew Gervasi and Isaac Sheerer to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Delone improved to 3-2 in the division and 4-3 overall.

BASEBALL

Eastern York 18, Fairfield 1 (5 innings): At Fairfield, the Golden Knights plated 12 runs in the top of the second to take a commanding lead. Individually for the Golden Knights, Drew Dellinger went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and four RBIs; Austin Bausman went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored; Justin Ranker went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; Quinton McNew went 2 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored; and Simon Lipsious went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and one RBI. Eastern improved to 2-0 both overall and in York-Adams Division III.

Spring Grove 10, Gettysburg 4: At Spring Grove, Owen Sporer led the Rockets to the York-Adams Division II victory by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Spring Grove, Cam Gracey went 2 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs; Landon Bailey had a triple and a double with one RBI and one run scored; and Brock Allison went 2 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs and one run scored. For the Warriors, Bryce Rudisill tripled with one RBI and one run scored. Spring Grove is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in D-II. Gettysburg is 1-2 both overall and in the division.

SOFTBALL

Eastern York 11, Fairfield 3: At Fairfield, Kelsey Felix led the Golden Knights to the road victory by going 3 for 5, including a homer, with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for Eastern, Morgan Estes had three doubles, three runs scored and one RBI; Allison Cook went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; Ella Corwell went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and one run scored; and Alexis Kirkessner went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. For the Green Knights, Cailin Swam went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI. Eastern is 2-0 both overall and in York-Adams Division III. Fairfield is 0-2 both overall and in D-IV.

Susquehannock 17, Wyomissing 1: At Wyomissing, the Warriors rolled to the nonleague win to improve to 1-4 overall. Wyomissing fell to 0-3.

