TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: South Western girls' lacrosse team continues to dominate

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The South Western girls' lacrosse team is undefeated and unchallenged in the early going of the 2021 season.

The Mustangs rolled to another easy victory on Tuesday, downing Spring Grove in Hanover, 22-7.

South Wetern improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the York-Adams League. They've scored at least 20 goals in each of their wins and each of their victories have come by at least 15 goals.

On the season, the Mustangs are outscoring the opposition, 90-13.

Ella Baker led the Mustangs by scoring three goals and adding four assists. Also for South Western, Lexi Plesic had three goals and three assists, Kloey Batchellor had three goals and two assists and Katie Yocum scored three goals and added one assist.

For the Rockets, Barbie McCoy scored three goals, while Emma Randisi scored two goals.

Spring Grove fell to 0-3 overall and in the league.

OTHER GIRLS' LACROSSE

New Oxford 25, West York 1: At New Oxford, Ally Mathis led the Colonials to the York-Adams League victory by scoring five goals and adding two assists. Sydney Winpigler scored three goals and added three assists, Hannah Zimmer scored four goals and Eryn Little and Morgan Sauter each scored three goals and added two assists. New Oxford is 2-1 both overall and in the league. West York is 1-2 and 1-1.

BOYS' LACROSSE

New Oxford 12, West York 4: At West York, freshman Jaidyn Wilkins scored his first two varsity goals for West York, while freshman Griffin Brumbaugh made 14 saves. New Oxford is 3-0 overall and in the York-Adams League. West York is 1-1 and 0-1.

BOYS' TENNIS

Spring Grove 4, Hanover 1: At Hanover, the Rockets received singles victories from Nicholas Etter and Mike Shaqfeh to secure the nonleague win. In doubles, Joseph Kelly and Cameron Gutshall combined to win the No. 1 match, while Will Cummings and Graham Pantalone combined to win the No. 2 match. For the Nighthawks, Brian Corona won a singles match. Spring Grove is 4-0 overall. Hanover is 2-1.

Littlestown 5, Dover 0: At Dover, Cyrus Marshall, Nolan Westfall and Shawn Nelson swept the singles matches for Littlestown. The Thunderbolts got doubles victories from Nathan Snyder/Trent Bortiz and Josh Blose/Leo Guzman.

Delone Catholic 4, York Catholic 1: At McSherrystown, the Squires received singles victories Ben Elsner, Andre Gervasi and Isaac Sheerer to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. In doubles, Kaleb Powell and Sabastian Fielding won the No. 1 match. For the Irish, Matthew Doyle and John Marinelli combined to win the No. 2 doubles match. Delone is 3-3 overall and 2-2 in D-II. York Catholic is 0-4 and 0-3.

Dallastown 5, New Oxford 0: At New Oxford, the Wildcats improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division I. New Oxford fell to 1-4 and 0-2.

Red Lion 5, York Suburban 0: At Suburban, the Lions cruised to improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in York-Adams Division I. Suburban dropped to 0-3 and 0-2.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Dallastown 3, Spring Grove 0: At Spring Grove, the Wildcats cruised to the win, improving to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the York-Adams League. Spring Grove is 1-1 overall and in the league.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.