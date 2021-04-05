MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Boston Henry's big hit lifts York Suburban to walk-off baseball win

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Boston Henry's two-run single with one-out in the bottom of the seventh inning gave York Suburban a dramatic 7-6 comeback victory over West York on Monday in high school baseball action.

That was the culmination of a big game for Henry, who finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

The Trojans loaded the bases in the seventh on two walks and a hit batter, before Henry delivered his big blow.

Suburban trailed 6-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth before plating two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to clinch the victory.

Spencer Butz (two hits, triple, RBI, run), Nick Richardson (two hits, two runs, RBI) and Cameron Mummert (double, RBI, run) also excelled for the Suburban offense.

Ben Rohrbaugh got the win with three innings of hitless relief. He didn't allow any earned runs

Brock Tanner paced West York with two hits and two runs scored, while Matt Knisley tripled with an RBI.

The Trojans improved to 1-2 with the nonleague triumph. West York fell to 0-4.

OTHER BASEBALL

Spring Grove 6, Northeastern 1: At Spring Grove, Jett Smith pitched a complete-game five-hitter to get the win. He struck out two, walked one and needed just 91 pitches. Owen Sporer led the Rockets' offense with three hits, including a double, with a run scored. Eli Tome added a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Beau Boyers had two RBIs, a run scored and a single. Spring Grove improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in York-Adams Division I. Northeastern fell to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the division.

Chambersburg 13, Red Lion 5: At Chambersburg, the home team plated eight runs in the bottom of the third and never looked back. For the Lions, Braylon Roberts went 2 for 4, including a triple, with one run scored, and also pitched 1 2/3 innings of relief, striking out three, walking two and allowing no earned runs. Also for Red Lion, Brandon Ritchey went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, while Kyle Daugherty went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and two walks. Red Lion fell to 1-1 overall.

Bermudian Springs 6, York Tech 5: At Spry, the Eagles plated four runs in the top of the fifth to help secure the road victory. Carter Stuart led the Eagles by throwing four innings of relief, striking out three, walking three and allowing one earned run. He also doubled at the plate with one RBI. For the Spartans, Tyler Bond doubled with one run scored and three walks. Bermudian improved to 1-1 overall and in D-III. Tech fell to 0-3 overall and in D-IV.

SOFTBALL

Littlestown 7, New Oxford 6: At Littlestown, Destiny Henderson led the Thunderbolts by going 2 for 2, including a triple, while collecting four RBIs. Also for Littlestown, Chelsey Stonesifer went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Megan Gorsuch went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. For the Colonials, Mallory Topper went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI.

BOYS' TENNIS

Red Lion 5, Susquehannock 0: At Glen Rock, the Lions received straight-set singles victories from Cooper Wheeler, Andre Nadeau and Mason Bowersox to secure the nonleague victory. In doubles, George Keene and Amila Jayamaha won the No. 1 match, while Ryan Erhart and Zane Stambaugh won the No. 2 match. Red Lion improved to 3-0 overall. Susquehannock fell to 3-1.

Northeastern 3, Bermudian Springs 2: At Manchester, the Bobcats received singles victories from Seth Sidle and Gavohn Conley to secure the nonleague victory. In doubles, Caleb Olver and King Igwa won the No. 2 match for Northeastern. For the Eagles, Nate Edmondson won a singles match, while Colby David and Gage Bjonnes won the No. 1 doubles match. Northeastern improved to 3-3. Bermudian fell to 4-1.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

New Oxford 3, West York 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials cruised in their season opener. West York fell to 0-3.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Central York 20, Kennard-Dale 4: At Central, the Panthers rolled to improve to 3-0 both overall and in the York-Adams League. Jerin Williams (three goals, five assists), Jakob Terpak (three goals, three assists), Dayton Bagwell (two goals, two assists), Cade Campbell (two goals, assist), Macon Myers (three goals) and Robert Wiley (two goals, assist) paced the Panthers.

Exeter 16, South Western 14: At Hanover, the Mustangs led 13-10 after three quarters, but Exeter used a 6-1 fourth-quarter surge to rally for the nonleague win. Exeter is 2-0. South Western dropped to 1-2.

