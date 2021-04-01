Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements
Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Thursday, April 1. Scores will be posted as they become available. Most events have been postponed.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Central York at Manheim Township, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 11 A.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 17.
Pequea Valley at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, MAY 6.
Harrisburg at York Tech, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, MAY 6.
Hamburg at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Mechanicsburg at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Wilson at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Solanco at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Hanover at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Central Dauphin East, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lebanon at York Tech, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 8.
New Oxford at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 5.
Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 11.
Central York at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Delone Catholic at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Kennard-Dale at West York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
South Western at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.
West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m. PPD. TBA.
York Suburban at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.
Dover at Central York, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Spring Grove at Eastern York, 7 p.m. PPD. 7 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 19.
West York at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m. PPD. 6 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 5.
Red Lion at Dover, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
York Catholic at Littlestown, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 26.
Bermudian Springs at Northeastern, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 5.
Hershey at Dallastown, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 15.
Northern York at Gettysburg, 4 p.m. PPD., 4 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.
New Oxford at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m. PPD. 3 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 27.
West York at Spring Grove, 4 p.m. PPD. TBA.
Dover at York Suburban, 4 p.m.