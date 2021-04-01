Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school events for Thursday, April 1. Scores will be posted as they become available. Most events have been postponed.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Central York at Manheim Township, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 11 A.M. SATURDAY, APRIL 17.

Pequea Valley at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, MAY 6.

Harrisburg at York Tech, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4:15 P.M. THURSDAY, MAY 6.

Hamburg at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Mechanicsburg at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Wilson at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Solanco at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Hanover at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Central Dauphin East, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lebanon at York Tech, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 8.

New Oxford at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 5.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. TUESDAY, MAY 11.

Central York at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Delone Catholic at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale at West York, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

South Western at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m. PPD. TBA.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m. PPD. TBA.

York Suburban at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 4:30 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove at Eastern York, 7 p.m. PPD. 7 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 19.

West York at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m. PPD. 6 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 5.

Red Lion at Dover, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

York Catholic at Littlestown, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 26.

Bermudian Springs at Northeastern, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. MONDAY, APRIL 5.

Hershey at Dallastown, 4 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 15.

Northern York at Gettysburg, 4 p.m. PPD., 4 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 13.

New Oxford at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m. PPD. 3 P.M. TUESDAY, APRIL 27.

West York at Spring Grove, 4 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Dover at York Suburban, 4 p.m.