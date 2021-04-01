THURSDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Northeastern boys' volleyball team sweeps Dallastown, is now 3-0

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

DALLASTOWN — There’s not a ton of varsity on-the-court experience among the Northeastern trio of Brady Lemen, Joel Braswell and Tanner Sadowski.

Braswell and Lemen both played some meaningful minutes as sophomores for a Bobcats side that made it to the state semifinals. Sadowski, however, never got much of a chance to run the show as the backup to all-state setter Austin Richards.

With all three having their junior seasons upended by the coronavirus, that trio is having to both lead and play like seniors, while also learning the tricks to their trades at high school’s highest level.

That chore is certainly not an easy one, but so far all three look like players who have been there and done that.

Thursday evening at Dallastown High School, the evidence was there again when Northeastern cruised to a 3-0 triumph. Lemen finished with eight kills, while Braswell added seven of his own. Sadowski dished out 20 assists in a 25-13, 25-15, 25-10 victory. Northeastern improved to 3-0 on the season.

“I think we’re coming along pretty well,” Bobcats coach Matt Wilson said. “I’m pretty happy with our setter, Tanner, right now. He’s really stepped into a big situation and I think he’s moved the ball around nicely.”

Braswell, who is looking to win a state championship like his older brothers, Luke and Stephen did a few years ago, was equally impressed with the play of Sadowski so far.

“I have nothing but good things to say about his performance,” said Braswell, who matched Lemen with four aces on the night. “For not having as much experience as other setters that we’ve had, he’s smart, he’s making good decisions and he knows where to put the ball, and that’s big for our team.”

It never hurts to have high-velocity hitters such as Braswell and Lemen on the outside to go to at any given time. Braswell mentioned that playing off a hitter the caliber of Lemen on the other side is what makes stopping the Bobcats so difficult for opponents.

“Having two hitters makes other teams have to think,” Braswell said. “In some games we’ll have a plan to bunch and move guys over so we can focus on just one guy, but you really can’t do that against us. If you double on me and give a one-on-one with Brady Lemen, he’s going to put the ball down. There’s no question.”

While the final score was pretty to look at, the play of the Bobcats was, at times, sloppy. Wilson called a timeout in Set 1 to chew out his team after a ball at the net fell to the floor without one of his players making a dive to prevent that.

Wilson was also disappointed with the high number of service errors (14) for the evening.

“It wasn’t a clean night,” Wilson said. “I thought that we served really well Tuesday (against Red Lion), but for whatever reason that didn’t carry over to tonight. But, at the end of the day, I think we played well enough to get a big win for us.”

While COVID-19 did no favors to the sport by forcing the cancellation of an entire season, the schedule makeup for the Bobcats this year seems to have been a bonus. Contests against their biggest rivals — York Suburban and Central York — won’t happen until later in the season, when Wilson’s team hopes to be hitting a more dominant stride.

“There are a few teams out there that, I don’t want to say will be insurmountable, but we have a long way to go to get to where we want to be,” Wilson said.

OTHER BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Red Lion 3, Dover 0: At Dover, the Lions won to improve to 2-1. Dover fell to 0-1. The match scores were 25-17, 25-11, 25-16.

SOFTBALL

Delone Catholic 12, Delone Catholic 3: At Glen Rock, Kathryn Keller led the Squirettes to the victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for Delone, Alma Partenza homered and doubled with four RBIs, Amy Anderson went 2 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored and Emma Goddard went 2 for 4 with a homer, two RBIs and one run scored. For the Warriors, Brooke Bosley went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored, while Amaya Wheeler went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

BOYS' LACROSSE

New Oxford 12, Susquehannock 8: At New Oxford, the home team won to improve to 2-0 on the season. Susquehannock fell to 1-1.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Susquehannock 13, New Oxford 10: At New Oxford, Addison Roeder led the Warriors to the York-Adams road victory by scoring six goals. Also for the Warriors, Rachel Destrine scored three goals and added one assist, Rachel Stiffler scored one goal and added two assists and Katheryn Burke scored two goals. For the Colonials, Eryn Little scored four goals, while Ally Mathis scored three goals.

Dover 5, Central York 4: At Central, the Eagles edged the Panthers to improve to 1-2 on the season. Central is 1-1.

