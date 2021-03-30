Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, March 30. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Littlestown at Hanover, 3:45 p.m. PPD. 3:45 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 22.
York Suburban at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
Biglerville at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.
York High at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.
Eastern York at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.
Dover at Kennard-Dale, 3:45 p.m.
West York at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Northeastern at South Western, 3:45 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Littlestown at Hanover, 3:45 p.m. PPD. 3:45 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 22.
York Suburban at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
Biglerville at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.
York High at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.
Eastern York at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.
Dover at Kennard-Dale, 3:45 p.m.
West York at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Northeastern at South Western, 3:45 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Dover at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Central York at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Red Lion at South Western, 4:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Central York, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
South Western at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 8 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Dover at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
York Country Day at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
Biglerville at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Harford Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
York Tech at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
York High at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
York Tech at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Wilson at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Penn State Scranton at Penn State York (Shryock Field), 3 p.m.