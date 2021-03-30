Tuesday's York-Adams sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, March 30. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Littlestown at Hanover, 3:45 p.m. PPD. 3:45 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 22.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.

Biglerville at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

York High at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.

Eastern York at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 3:45 p.m.

West York at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 3:45 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Littlestown at Hanover, 3:45 p.m. PPD. 3:45 P.M. THURSDAY, APRIL 22.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.

Biglerville at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

York High at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.

Eastern York at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 3:45 p.m.

West York at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 3:45 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dover at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 7:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 7:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Red Lion at South Western, 4:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

South Western at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at York Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Dover at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

York Country Day at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Biglerville at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Harford Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

York Tech at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

York High at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York Tech at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Wilson at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Penn State Scranton at Penn State York (Shryock Field), 3 p.m.