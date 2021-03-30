TUESDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Kennard-Dale softball, baseball teams continue dominant starts

STEVE HEISER

The Kennard-Dale softball and baseball teams are off to dominant starts to the 2021 spring season.

Both Rams squads cruised to victories over York Tech on Tuesday afternoon in Fawn Grove. Each K-D team is now 3-0 on the season.

The K-D softball team rolled to a 16-1, three-inning, mercy-rule triumph. The Rams softball team has won each of its games by the mercy rule and has outscored its three foes, 50-5.

The K-D baseball team, meanwhile, also cruised, 14-4, in a five-inning, mercy-rule contest. The Rams baseball team has outscored its three foes, 37-5, with all three wins coming via the mercy rule.

Combined, the two K-D teams have outscored the opposition 87-10.

In K-D’s softball win on Tuesday, Lyla Ambrose led the Rams by going 3 for 3 at the plate, including a triple and a double, to go with three runs scored and two RBIs. Also excelling for K-D offensively were Carly Vaughan (two hits, triple, three runs, two RBIs), Brianna Serruto (two hits, double, three RBIs, two runs), Brooke Ashenfelter (two hits, double, two runs, two RBIs) and Stacy Schultz (two hits, two runs, RBI).

Julie Rubelmann pitched all three innings to get the win, allowing two hits and striking out three.

In the K-D baseball win, Jason Williams had a homer and two doubles, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for K-D, Ryan Schubert homered with three runs scored and two RBIs and two walks; Koy Swanson went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored; and Hank Leighty went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. For the Spartans, Tyler Bond went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

BASEBALL

New Oxford 4, Central York 3: At New Oxford, Ethan Diehl led the Colonials by throwing 6.2 innings, striking out five, walking four and allowing three hits. Teammate Mason Weaver went 2 for 3 with one RBI. For the Panthers, Josh Marquard doubled and started the game on the mound, throwing five innings while striking out six, walking two and allowing two earned runs. Central fell to 2-1. New Oxford is 1-1.

SOFTBALL

New Oxford 10, West York 2: At West York, Tiffany Lehigh led the Colonials with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Ellie Widerman went 3 for 4 with one run scored. For the Bulldogs, Jaylin Belton went 3 for 3, including a homer, with two RBIs, while Rylyn Fant went 2 for 4, including a double.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 3, Lancaster Country Day 2: At Dallastown, the Wildcats captured both doubles matches in straight sets to secure the nonleague victory. Bobby Nicholson and Cameron Koons combined to win the No. 1 match, while Aryan Saharan and Dylan Patel combined to win the No. 2 match. Teammate Andrew Chronister won the No. 3 singles match in straight sets. Dallastown is now 7-0.

Delone Catholic 4, York Country Day 1: At McSherrystown, the Squires received singles victories from Andrew Gervasi and Isaac Sheerer to secure the nonleague victory. In doubles, Kaleb Powell and Sebastian Fielding won the No. 1 match, while Will Seymore and Jon David Frizzell won the No. 2 match. For the Greyhounds, Ethan Jacoby won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets.

