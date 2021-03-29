MONDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Dover baseball pitchers combine on no-hitter vs. York High

STEVE HEISER

Shane Klinedinst and Levi Goebeler combined on a five-inning no-hitter for Dover on Monday in a 15-0 baseball victory over York High at Small Athletic Field.

Only a second-inning hit batter prevented a perfect game for the Eagles.

Klinedinst started and got the win, going four innings, striking out 11 and walking none. Goebeler pitched the fifth, striking out two.

Ben Leib led the Eagles’ offense with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Also excelling for Dover were Aaron Eckard (triple, two runs, two RBIs, two walks) and Sam Bortner (1 for 1, three stolen bases, three runs, three walks, RBI).

Dover evened its record at 1-1. York High fell to 0-2.

OTHER BASEBALL

Dallastown 8, York Suburban 0: At Dallastown, Andrew Jones pitched six innings of one-hit, shutout ball to get the win. He struck out four and walked one. Jones also excelled at the plate, banging three hits, including two doubles, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored. Dallastown’s Colin Ahr pitched a shutout, hitless seventh, striking out two. Connor Barto added two hits and a run scored for Dallastown (2-0), while Chandler Powell homered and drove in two runs.

Central York 10, Gettysburg 0 (5 innings): At Central, Addison Clymer pitched a five-inning three-hit shutout for the Panthers (2-0), striking out eight without a walk. The Central offense was led by

Alex Barger (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Cole Grady (double, three RBIs) and Tyler Dehoff (two RBIs). Gettysburg fell to 1-1.

Red Lion 3, Spring Grove 1: At Red Lion, Jason Kreiger and Ryan Stabley scattered nine hits on the mound for the Lions in their season-opening win. Kreiger got the win, going 4.2 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Stabley went the final 2.1 innings, striking out one without a walk. Kyle Daugherty tripled with an RBI and a run scored for the winners. Jett Smith had three hits for Spring Grove, while Landon Bailey tripled and Beau Boyers doubled.

Northeastern 7, New Oxford 5: At Manchester, Nathan Moser (three RBIs, run), Cavan Beck (two RBIs, run), Konnor Reeser (two runs), Ryan Draggoo (two runs) and Kurtis Keller (double, RBI) paced the Bobcats. Quinn Shindler pitched three innings of one-run relief to get the win. Aden Hafer paced New Oxford with two hits, an RBI, a run scored and a walk.

Kennard-Dale 11, Delone Catholic 1: At McSherrytown, the Rams plated 10 runs in its last two at-bats to pull away for the win. Jason Williams pitched a complete-game six-hitter to get the win, striking out 13 against two walks. Toby Young and Collin Roach led the offense for K-D (2-0), with each player getting two hits (including a double) with two RBIs and two runs scored. Hank Leighty (two hits, double, RBI, run) also excelled for the Rams.

Susquehannock 13, Hanover 1 (5 innings): At Hanover, Luke Geiple led the Warriors with two doubles, four RBIs and one run scored. Also shining for the winners were Ben Laubach (two hits, triple, two runs, RBI), Ryan Barrett (two hits, three runs, RBI) and Joey Smith (homer, two RBIs).

South Western 7, West York 6: At Hanover, a walk-off fielder’s choice in the bottom of the seventh gave South Western the win. Garrett Smith (two hits, double, RBI, run) led the Mustangs. Brock Tanner had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs for West York. Josh Berzonski pitched two innings of shutout relief to get the win, striking out four against one walk.

Biglerville 11, Littlestown 7: At Biglerville, Connor Orner led the Canners by going 4 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI. Biglerville’s other leaders were Cameron Hartzel (three hits, triple, two runs, two RBIs) and Gage Bishop (three hits, double, three RBIs). For the Thunderbolts, Michael Henrie went 2 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored, while Dalton Small went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI.

SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 17, Delone Catholic 2 (5 innings): At McSherrystown, Carly Vaughan led the Rams (2-0) by going 3 for 4, including a homer, with three runs scored and two RBIs. K-D also got big games from Brianna Serruto (three hits, homer, two runs, two RBIs), Lyla Ambrose (homer, double, four RBIs, two runs), Brooke Ashenfelter (two hits, three RBIs, three runs) and Julie Rubelmann (five innings pitched, seven strikeouts, no walks, one earned run).

Central York 13, Susquehannock 0 (5 innings): At Central, Riley Nace led the Panthers with a triple, a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. Central’s other offensive standouts were Savanna Aspey (three hits, two doubles, two runs, two RBIs), Ellie Hsieh (two hits, RBI, run), Rylie Dreyer (two hits, double, three runs), J.J. Stiffler (two hits, two RBIs, run) and Brynn Weigle (two hits, double, two runs, RBI). Central pitchers Ava Beamesderfer and Morgan Toot combined to throw a two-hit, five-inning shutout.

West York 18, Spring Grove 4 (6 innings): At Spring Grove, Rylyn Fant led the Bulldogs (1-1) by going 3 for 5, including a homer and a double, to go with three runs scored and six RBIs. The Bulldogs also got big games from Dorian Ilyes (four hits, two doubles, three RBIs, two runs), Julia Zinjerli (two doubles, three runs scored, two RBIs), Kourtney Hartzell (three hits, three runs scored, RBI), Hailey Krewson (three hits, two RBIs) and Molly Strayer (two hits, three runs). For the Rockets, Trista Hershey went 3 for 4, including a double, with one run scored.

Dover 7, New Oxford 6: At New Oxford, the Eagles plated three runs in the top of the seventh to capture the road victory. Cameryn Sturgeon led the Eagles by going 3 for 4, including a triple and a double, with two runs scored. Also for Dover, Dakota Hockensmith doubled with two runs scored, two RBIs and two walks, Emma Pequignot went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, while Nora Craig went 2 for 4.

Littlestown 16, Biglerville 1 (4 innings): At Biglerville, Rebecca Green led the Thunderbolts by going 2 for 2, including a homer, with three RBIs. Also shining for Littlestown were Carli Thayer (two hits, three RBIs, two runs) and Kailey Miller (three hits, two runs, one RBI).

Gettysburg 12, Hanover 0 (6 innings): At Gettysburg, Jenna Brasee pitched a complete-game one-hitter over six innings for the Warriors to get the win, striking out nine and walking one. Aubriegh DeFriece (three hits, two triples, three RBIs, two runs) and Rachel Keller (three hits, two triples, two RBIs, two runs) led Gettysburg’s offense.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Dallastown 5, South Western 0: At Hanover, the Wildcats received straight-set singles victories from Daniel Wu, Jonathan Arbittier and Andrew Chronister to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. In doubles, Bobby Nicholson and Cameron Koons won the No. 1 match, while Aryan Saharan and Dylan Patel won the No. 2 match, both in straight sets. Dallastown improved to 2-0 in the division and 6-0 overall.

Spring Grove 3, York Suburban 2: At Spring Grove, the Rockets captured both doubles matches in straight sets to grab the York-Adams Division I victory. Joseph Kelly and Cameron Gutshall won the No. 1 doubles match, while William Cummings and Tristan Pantalone won the No. 2 doubles match. Teammate Mike Shaqfeh won the No. 2 singles match in three sets. For the Trojans, Parker Lando and Matt Aucthouse each won a singles match in straight sets. Spring Grove improved to 2-0 in the division and 3-0 overall.

West York 5, Biglerville 0: At West York, Matt Fuentes, Jaydon Vu and Brendan Guy each earned straight-set singles wins for the Bulldogs. Travis Conrad/Jackson Reiber and Justin Joseph/Randelle Agravante combined for straight-set doubles triumphs.

Susquehannock 4, York Catholic 1: At Glen Rock, Andy Snyder, Colin Brusse and Lucas Reck swept the singles matches for the Warriors, losing just one game. Michael Watkins and Zach Rogari won at No. 1 doubles for the Warriors. Matthew Doyle and Evan Costlow won at No. 2 doubles for York Catholic.

Gettysburg 3, New Oxford 2: At New Oxford, Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess and Spencer Kennedy earned straight-set singles wins to pace Gettysburg, which got a straight-set doubles win from Bryce Bladen and Jack Delaney. Adam Farmer won in singles for New Oxford, while Danny Wolfe and Wade Deckman won in doubles.

Bermudian Springs 5, Delone Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, the Eagles received singles victories from Brett Laughman, Nate Edmondson and Gage Bjonnes to secure the York-Adams Division II victory. Bermudian improved to 2-0 in the division and 4-0 overall.

Red Lion 3, Northeastern 2: At Red Lion, the Lions improved to 2-0 both overall and in York-Adams Division I with the narrow win.

BOYS' LACROSSE

West York 16, Red Land 9: At West York, Brady Halloran led the Bulldogs to the nonleague victory by scoring five goals and adding five assists. Also for West York, Tyler Michael added three goals, Kaidan Grove had two goals and one assist and Connor Michael and Hunter Richter each scored two goals. Connor Harlacher and Brayden Ziegler each added two assists. With his 10 points, Halloran passed the 100-point mark in his high school career.

South Western 10, Elizabethtown 2: At Elizabethtown, Matt Benzine had three goals and two assists to lead South Western. Jacob Mertz added three goals, while Nic Huff had two goals and an assist.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

New Oxford 16, Spring Grove 5: At Spring Grove, Ally Mathis led the Colonials to the road victory by scoring five goals. Also for New Oxford, Hannah Zimmer scored four goals and added one assist, while Eryn Little scored four goals. For the Rockets, Caylee Markle scored three goals, while Addyson Wagman scored two goals.

South Western 20, Elizabethtown 2: At Hanover, the Mustangs rolled to the nonleague triumph. Ella Baker, Katie Yocum and Lexie Plesic each had four goals for the Mustangs. Baker also had four assists, while Yocum and Plesic each added two. Olivia Krouse (two goals, two assists) and Kloey Batchellor (three goals, assist) also excelled for South Western.

Red Land 22, West York 8: At Red Land, the Bulldogs dropped the nonleague affair.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Cumberland Valley 3, Dallastown 0: At Cumberland Valley, the Wildcats dropped the nonleague battle, 25-10, 25-20, 25-16.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.