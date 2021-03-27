FRIDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Dallastown rallies for baseball win; K-D hurlers combine on no-hitter

STEVE HEISER

The Dallastown Wildcats opened their 2021 baseball season with a come-from-behind 8-6 triumph at West York.

Dallastown trailed 4-1 after three innings before answering with seven unanswered runs over the next four at-bats to take an 8-4 lead. Dallastown then withstood a two-run rally by West York in the bottom of the seventh to hang on for the win.

The Dallastown offense was led by Riley Thomas (three hits, triple, RBI, run), Jake Holt (two hits, two RBIs), Chandler Powell (two RBIs, run), Andrew Jones (double, two runs) and Colin Ahr (triple, run). Carter Alwan got the win, going three innings without allowing an earned run. He struck out three.

Jeff Minot homered with two RBIs and a run scored for West York. Brayden Harris added two hits and two RBIs for West York.

BASEBALL

Kennard-Dale 12, York Catholic 0: Koy Swanson and Pierce Ragland combined on a five-inning no-hitter. Swanson got the win, striking out six in 3.2 innings. Ragland had one strikeout in 1.1 innings. The Rams were paced offensively by Jason Williams (three hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Swanson (two hits, homer, three RBIs, run) and Ryan Schubert (double, triple, two RBIs, two runs).

Susquehannock 3, Biglerville 2: Luke Geiple’s walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Warriors the win. Geiple finished with two hits. Ryan Barrett tripled with an RBI and a run scored for the winners. Joey Smith pitched 3.2 innings of one-run relief to get the win.

Eastern York 8, York Tech 0: Evan Rishell got the win, going 5.1 innings of two-hit shutout ball, striking out 10. Eastern’s offense was led by Owen Shimmel (three hits, run), Drew Dellinger (double, three RBIs), Justin Ranker (two hits, two runs) and Austin Bausman (two RBIs, run).

South Western 8, Dover 0: Josh Berzonski got the win, going 5.1 innings of four-hit shutout ball, striking out 11 with one walk. Garrett Smith led South Western’s offense with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Luke Dewees added three RBIs.

Gettysburg 8, Northeastern 2: Alex Meckley got the win, going four innings of one-hit ball without allowing an earned run, striking out five. In three innings of relief, Tegan Kuhns didn’t allow an earned run, striking out four. Meckley also homered and had three RBIs. Bryce Rudisill added two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the winners.

Delone Catholic 20, Bermudian Springs 10: Tyler Hillson (four hits, three doubles, four RBIs, three runs), Brodie Collins (three hits, double, three runs, three RBIs) and Avery Kuntz (two doubles, three RBIs, three runs) led Delone. Dalton Reinert (three hits, three runs, RBI) and Dylan Myers (three hits, four RBIs, run) led Bermudian.

Littlestown 9, Fairfield 3: Andrew Olvera pitched three innings of one-hit shutout relief to get the win, striking out five. Ryan Jones led Littlestown’s offense with two hits, including a double, with two runs and an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Northeastern 9, Susquehannock 8: Jiselle Castano led the Bobcats with three hits, including a pair of doubles, to go with three RBIs and two runs scored. Jocelyn Davis had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and a run scored for the Warriors. Brooke Frey pitched five innings of two-hit shutout relief for the win.

Dallastown 9, West York 6: Shauna Stotler (double, three RBIs, run), Elaina Winemiller (two hits, three runs) and Katie Chronister (double, two RBIs, run) led the Wildcats. West York was paced Rylyn Fant (three hits, three RBIs, run), Julia Zinjerli (homer, RBI, two runs) and Cameron Bair (two hits, run).

Eastern York 6, York Tech 0: Morgan Estes pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 17 against just one walk. The Golden Knights’ offense was led by Lauren Breault (two hits, homer, three RBIs, two runs) and Kennedy Gray (two hits, double, two runs, RBI).

Bermudian Springs 17, Delone Catholic 16: In a wild one, Bermudian plated four runs in the bottom of the ninth for the win. Hannah Chenault (three hits, four RBIs, three runs) and Maddie Reever (four hits, double, three runs, RBI) led Bermudian’s 15-hit attack. Delone’s 17-hit attack was paced by Alma Partenza (four hits, three runs), Carolina Arigo (four hits, two runs, RBI) and Kathryn Keller (three hits, double, triple, two RBIs, two runs).

Littlestown 6, Fairfield 5: Littlestown plated two runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off with the win. Megan Gorsuch (three hits, double, two RBIs, run) and Chelsey Stonesifer (homer, triple, two RBIs, three runs) sparked Littlestown. Sarah Devilbiss (three hits, run) and Kira Weikert (two homers, three RBIs, three runs) led Fairfield.

Gettysburg 18, Biglerville 3: Rachel Keller powered Gettysburg to the win with four hits (including a double) with three runs scored and two RBIs.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Central York 14, Dallastown 11: Jakob Terpak and Robert Wiley each had three goals and an assist for the Panthers, while Jerin Williams had two goals and three assists. Josh Heromin had three goals for Dallastown.

Red Lion 17, York Suburban 6: The Lions dominated the opener against the Trojans.

York Catholic 15, Delone Catholic 5: The Fighting Irish had no trouble in their season opener.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Red Lion 12, York Suburban 3: The Lions dominated their season opener.

West York 14, Dover 5: The Bulldogs cruised to a season-opening triumph.

BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Northeastern 3, Elizabethtown 0: The Bobcats dominated in the nonleague opener, 25-15, 25-21, 25-22. Joel Braswell (16 kills), Brady Lemen (14 kills), Tanner Sadowski (37 assists) and Tristan Schraudner (16 digs) paced Northeastern.

Red Lion 3, Carlisle 1: Red Lion opened the season with a 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20 nonleague victory.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Spring Grove 5, Littlestown 0: The Rockets rolled behind singles wins from Nicholas Etter, Mike Shaqfeh and Logan Covington. Joseph Kelly/Will Cummings and Cameron Gutshall/James Raub won in doubles.

Gettysburg 4, York Suburban 1: The Warriors captured a victory over the Trojans.

TRACK AND FIELD

Tech takes titles at Spartan Invitational: The York Tech track-and-field teams cruised to titles at their own Spartan Invitational. In boys’ action, Tech finished with 180 points, followed by Dayspring Academy (118), Christian School of York (48), Lancaster County Christian (46) and Columbia (38). In girls’ action, Tech finished at 156, followed by CSY (130), Columbia (59), LCC (40) and Dayspring (10).

