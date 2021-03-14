Northeastern's Abby O'Leary, Susquehannock's Max Pflieger win PIAA silver medals in diving

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Four York-Adams League athletes put on impressive performances on Saturday at the PIAA Diving Championships at Cumberland Valley High School.

The quartet was led by a pair of state silver medalists — Northeastern senior Abby O’Leary in Class 3-A girls and Susquehannock’s Max Pflieger in Class 2-A boys.

Another Northeastern diver, Stephen Barlett, added a bronze medal in 3-A boys, while Susquehannock’s Mckenna Porter was fifth in 2-A girls.

The state silver medal caps off a standout career for O’Leary, who has committed to dive on the NCAA Division I level for Towson. O’Leary was a three-time state qualifier and a two-time District 3 champion. Her second-place 2021 state finish was a marked improvement over her ninth-place finish from 2020.

O’Leary finished her state meet with 425.85 points. Christina Shi of North Allegheny won the event at 457.50.

Pflieger and Barlett, meanwhile, captured their medals as juniors, while Porter is a sophomore.

Pflieger finished with a 376.65 total in 2-A boys and finished behind only Brandon Bush of Upper Moreland, who finished at 396.35.

Barlett’s third-place 3-A boys’ total was 473.65. Fox Chapel’s David Manelis won the event at 535.30.

Porter had a 315.40 total in 2-A girls. Marple Newtown’s Alexandra Pastris won the 2-A girls’ crown at 412.10.

All four Y-A competitors were coming off District 3 championships.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.