PREP NOTES: News on wrestling state qualifiers, Northeastern runner and York High lineman

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

All of the Pennsylvania wrestlers who compete in Saturday’s PIAA Super Regionals will be considered state qualifiers.

That information has been confirmed to PA-wrestling.com by the PIAA.

In a typical year, 20 wrestlers in each weight class advance to the PIAA state meet in each of the two classifications — 3-A and 2-A. All of them are considered state qualifiers.

This year, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only eight wrestlers will advance to the PIAA state events on March 12 (2-A) and March 13 (3-A) at the Giant Center in Hershey.

This year, Super Regionals were added the qualification process on the Saturday before the PIAA meets in order to cut the state meet down to eight wrestlers in each weight class. There are East and West Super Regionals in both 3-A and 2-A. Each Super Regional weight class will feature eight wrestlers.

The PIAA has now determined that any wrestler who advanced to a Super Regional will be considered a state qualifier. That means that 16 wrestlers from each weight class (in both 3-A and 2-A) will be considered state qualifiers.

That is still actually four fewer state qualifiers than in a typical year.

That also means that York and Adams counties will have 16 state qualifiers. Seven York-Adams wrestlers will compete in Saturday’s 2-A East Super Regional in Pottsville and nine local athletes will compete in the 3-A West Super Regional in Altoona.

The top four finishers in each of the Super Regionals will advance to the state championship meet in Hershey.

OTHER PREP NOTES:

Northeastern runner shines at national meet: Northeastern High School running standout Margaret Carroll put up another strong performance over the weekend.

Carroll took third in adidas Indoor National Championship Girls’ 5K race in a time of 17 minutes, 11.73 seconds. The event was held in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

That’s the third-fastest indoor 5K time in Pennsylvania state history, according to the PennTrackXC website.

Florida’s Caroline Lehman won the event in 16:53.22, followed by Michigan’s Clara James-Heer in 17:09.62.

The adidas event featured some of the top high school track and field athletes in the nation.

Carroll has committed to run on the NCAA Division I level with Villanova.

A two-time York-Adams League champion in cross country as a junior and senior, Carroll capped off her career by placing third overall, and first in her heat, in the PIAA Class 3-A girls’ cross country meet this past fall.

That finish is the highest ever by anyone — boy or girl — in Northeastern history.

York High lineman gets D-I offer: An offensive tackle from York High has received his first NCAA Division I offer.

Junior Joden Nelson has received an offer from Bucknell, which plays in the Patriot League and is a Football Championship Subdivision program.

Nelson announced the offer on his Twitter site, @joden62.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 280-pound Nelson spent his freshman and sophomore seasons in the West York School District before transferring to York High.

Nelson was a York-Adams League Division I Second-Team All-Star in 2020 and helped York High to a 6-1 season. He also helped clear the way for sophomore running back Jahiem White to lead the league in rushing with more than 1,300 yards.

White has a D-I offer from Bowling Green, which is a Football Bowl Subdivision program that plays in the Mid-American Conference.

