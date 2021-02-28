York-Adams League sends 23 teams into revamped District 3 basketball playoffs

ROB ROSE

With the York-Adams League basketball season over, postseason play has arrived.

A total of 23 Y-A boys' and girls' basketball teams advanced to the District 3 playoffs, which begin Tuesday. There are a dozen local boys' teams in the district field and 11 girls' teams.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only winners will advance in district play. There will not be any consolation games this season and only district champions will advance to the PIAA state playoffs.

If the seeds hold, the local league's best chance for a district championship will be in Class 4-A girls, where Delone Catholic (16-1) will enter as the No. 1 seed, while Eastern York (16-1) is the No. 2 seed.

Delone won the District 3 Class 3-A title last year, while Eastern finished as the 2020 district runner-up 4-A. The Squirettes, who won a 3-A state title in 2019, were forced to move up in classification this year because of the PIAA's competitive-balance rule.

The Squirettes and the Golden Knights each went unbeaten in division play en route to winning the York-Adams Division III and Division II titles, respectively.

The team that beat Eastern in last year's district 4-A title game, Lancaster Catholic (10-2), is the No. 3 seed in 4-A this season.

Bermudian Springs (12-6) also made the 4-A girls' field as the No. 8 seed. The Eagles will play host No. 9 Wyomissing (10-5) on Wednesday,. The winner of that game will travel to Delone on Friday. Delone has already defeated Bermudian twice this season.

Also on Friday, Eastern will play host to the winner of Wednesday's game pitting No. 10 Schuylkill Valley (11-7) at No. 7 Eastern Lebanon County (12-7).

There are 10 teams in the district 4-A girls' field.

Class 6-A girls: The 6-A girls' field features a trio of local teams in the 12-team bracket.

On Tuesday, No. 7 Red Lion (13-5) hosts No. 10 Cedar Crest (10-6). Meanwhile, that same night, No. 12 Dallastown (9-8) travels to No. 5 Governor Mifflin (14-4).

No. 3 Central York (15-3) begins its district play on Thursday after a first-round bye. The Panthers will face the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 6 Hempfield (12-4) and No. 11 Harrisburg (7-6).

Class 5-A girls: In the 16-team 5-A girls' bracket, No. 2 seed Spring Grove (16-2) will host No. 15 Northern York (10-8) on Wednesday. Spring Grove is coming off a Y-A D-I championship.

No. 5 seed Gettysburg (15-2) will host No. 12 seed Manheim Central (11-6) on the same night.

The third 5-A girls' team into the postseason, No. 9 York Suburban (14-4), travels to No. 8 Greencastle Antrim (13-3) on Wednesday.

Class 3-A girls: In the eight-team 3-A girls' field, No. 3 seed York Catholic (11-6) hosts No. 6 Brandywine Heights (9-8) on Wednesday.

No. 7 Biglerville (7-9) travels to No. 2 Upper Dauphin (15-3) that same night.

Girls' top seeds: Other than Delone, the girls' top seeds are Cumberland Valley (6-A), Mechanicsburg (5-A), Trinity (3-A), Linden Hall (2-A) and Harrisburg Christian (1-A).

The Christian School of York girls, despite a 10-1 record, will not compete in the District 3 1-A playoffs because of COVID-19 issues.

Class 6-A boys: The No. 8 seed Red Lion boys (16-2) will host No. 9 seed Manheim Township (11-3) on Wednesday. If the Y-A League D-I champions advance to the 6-A quarterfinals, the Lions will travel to face top-seeded Reading (18-1) on Thursday.

The No. 11 seed Central York boys (12-6) will travel to No. 6 Warwick (13-2) on Tuesday. The Panthers lost four of their last six games after a strong start.

There are 12 teams in the district 6-A boys' bracket.

Class 5-A boys: The 16-team 5-A boys' bracket is packed with local teams.

Y-A D-II champion York Suburban (13-5) claimed the highest seed at No. 8 and will host No. 9 seed Mechanicsburg (11-7) on Tuesday.

If the Trojans win, they'll face top-seeded Northern York (17-0), if the Polar Bears can avoid an upset from No. 16 Susquehannock (9-7) on Tuesday. Northern just completed its first-ever unbeaten regular season.

No. 11 seed Northeastern (11-6) travels to No. 6 Lampeter Strasburg (7-3) on Tuesday. The Bobcats pulled off a trio of impressive wins this season over Central York (twice) and Red Lion.

Just behind the Bobcats, No. 12 seed West York (11-5) will travel to No. 5 Cocalico (13-3) on Tuesday.

No. 15 South Western (6-8) travels to No. 2 Lower Dauphin (15-3) on Tuesday.

Class 4-A: While the 5-A boys' teams get started on Tuesday, so will a trio of local 4-A boys' squads.

Y-A D-III champion Littlestown (15-3) will host No. 5 Oley Valley (12-2) on Thursday after a first-round bye.

No. 6 seed Kennard-Dale (13-5) travels to No. 3 Susquehanna Township (11-5) on Thursday as well.

In the first round on Tuesday, No. 10 Bermudian Springs (11-6) travels to No. 7 Bishop McDevitt (10-7).

There are 10 teams in the district 4-A boys' field.

Class 3-A boys: Leading the 3-A boys' teams is No. 3 seed York Catholic (11-7), which hosts No. 6 seed Brandywine Heights (5-12) on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, No. 8 Biglerville (3-15) will travel to face top-seeded Lancaster Catholic (14-3).

There are eight teams in the district 3-A boys' bracket.

Other top boys' seeds: Wyomissing is the No. 1 boys' seed in 4-A, while Greenwood is No. 1 in 2-A and Mount Calvary Christian is No. 1 in 1-A.

