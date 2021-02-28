Northeastern's Abby O'Leary, Stephen Barlett defend their District 3 3-A diving titles

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Northeastern's dynamic diving duo has done it again.

The Bobcats' Abby O'Leary and Stephen Barlett have successfully defended their District 3 Class 3-A championships.

O'Leary and Barlett won their titles on Saturday at the Roy Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School in Berks Country.

O'Leary, a senior, has committed to dive on the NCAA Division I level with Towson. Barlett is a junior.

Both have qualified for the PIAA Class 3-A Diviing Championships on Saturday, March 13, at Cumberland Valley High School. It will be the third consecutive trip to the state meet for the Northeastern divers. O'Leary was second in the district meet as sophomore in 2019, while Barlett was fifth as a freshman. O'Leary will look to improve on her ninth-place state finish from 2020.

With the victories by O'Leary and Barlett, York-Adams League divers swept all four District 3 diving championships. On Wednesday at Big Spring High School in Newville, Cumberland County, Susquehannock's Max Pflieger and McKenna Porter took the 2-A crowns.

In the 3-A girls' compeition, O'Leary finished with 385.05 ponts, which was more than 50 points clear of second-place Saphia Elkhyati of Wilson (333.15). Hershey's Abbey Massage was third (323.10), followed by Hershey's Maria De La Paz (308.55) and Gov. Mifflin's Karyn Creelman (299.70).

Red Land's Corrine Armes was eighth at 281.25.

Barlett took the 3-A boys' crown in a slightly closer competition with a 394.60 total, which was nearly 35 points better than second-place Nico Billoni of Maheim Twp. (360.40). Hershey's Charles Holte was third at 353.65, followed by Wilson's Joey Flowers (341.15) and Gov. Mifflin's Carter Sweigart (335.20). Red Land's Travis White was seventh at 300.65. Spring Grove's Devon Berwager was 10th at 221.35, while his teammate, Brady Hoopes, was 11th at 214.75.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.