Thursday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams schedule of high school sports events for Thursday, Feb. 25. Scores will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at South Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Biglerville at Upper Dauphin, 6 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Lancaster Country Day, 6 p.m.

Linden Hall at Gettysburg, 6 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 6 p.m.

West York at Fleetwood, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Dover, 7 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

Central Dauphin at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Solanco at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.