Wednesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Feb. 24. Results will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 53, Covenant Christian 41, F

York Suburban at Northern York, 7 p.m.

York Tech at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Suburban at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

West York at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL DIVING

District 3 Championships

Class 2-A Championships at Big Spring, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

York Suburban at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

HIGH GIRLS' SCHOOL SWIMMING

York Suburban at Northeastern, 6 p.m.