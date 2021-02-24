WEDNESDAY'S BASKETBALL: Surging West York boys, York Catholic girls earn convincing wins

STEVE HEISER

The West York boys and the York Catholic girls appear to be peaking heading into the District 3 basketball playoffs.

Both teams continued recent surges with easy victories on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs rolled to a 61-42 victory over visiting Eastern York in a York-Adams League Division II boys' contest.

The Lady Irish, meanwhile, cruised to a 57-39 victory over visiting West York in a nonleague battle.

The West York boys have won eight of their last nine, while the York Catholic girls have won five straight.

The West York boys improved to 11-4 overall and 9-2 in D-II. The Bulldogs sit at No. 11 in the latest district 5-A power ratings. The top 16 teams in the final 5-A power ratings after Saturday's games will advance to the district playoffs, which start next week.

West York has two regular-season games left vs. formidale foes. Friday, the Bulldogs are at Kennard-Dale (12-5, 8-3) in the Bulldogs' D-II finale, and Saturday they're at home vs. Shippensburg (13-2) in a nonleague contest.

During its recent run, West York's only loss came to D-II champion York Suburban in overtime.

Eastern York dropped to 4-13 and 3-8 with Wednesday's loss.

Ty Nalls led the Bulldogs on Wednesday with 16 points. Also for West York, Jaden Walker and A.J. Williams each scored 14 points.

For the Golden Knights, Micah Myers scored 10 points.

The game was tied 9-9 after one quarter before West York took control, outscoring the Knights by at least five points in each of the ensuing three quarters.

The York Catholic girls, meanwhile, improved to 11-6. The Irish sit at No. 3 in the latest district 3-A power ratings. When the final power ratings are released after Saturday's games, the top four girls' teams in 3-A will make the district field.

York Catholic's regular-season schedule is over.

Drew Kile led the Irish over West York by scoring 17 points, including three from downtown. Also for YC, Julianna Bona and Meredith Smith each knocked in 11 points.

For the Bulldogs, T'azjah Ganerett scored nine points.

York Catholic jumped out to a 19-6 lead after one quarter and led comfortably throughout.

OTHER BOYS' BASKETBALL

South Western 66, New Oxford 56 (OT): At New Oxford, John Fenwick led the Mustangs to the York-Adams Division I overtime victory by scoring 23 points. Also for South Western, Shilo Bivins knocked in 11 points, while Seth Seger scored 10 points. For the Colonials, Connor Jenkins scored 22 points, including six from behind the arc. Also for New Oxford, Aden Strausbaugh knocked in 12 points, while Braden Carver scored 10 points. South Western outscored New Oxford 10-0 in the OT period, with Fenwick scoring nine of those points.

Delone Catholic 53, Covenant Christian 41: At Covenant Christian, Ryan Murphy led the Squires to the nonleague win with 12 points. Delone improved to 8-10. Covenant Christian dropped to 10-8.

Northern York 61, York Suburban 44: At Dillsburg, the Polar Bears improved to 17-0 with the nonleague win in a battle District 3 Class 5-A powers. Suburban fell to 12-5 with its second consecutive loss. Northern is No. 1 in the district 5-A power ratings. Suburban is No. 7.

Hanover 65, York Tech 60: At Hanover, the Nighthawks captured the York-Adams Division III victory to improve to 8-8 overall and 6-6 in the division. Tech fell to 2-16 and 1-13.

Dover 52, Gettysburg 47: At Dover, the Eagles picked up their first victory of the year, to improve to 1-12 overall and 1-9 in York-Adams Division II. Gettysburg is 1-17 and 1-11.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

South Western 49, Dover 47: At Hanover, the Mustangs trailed 37-33 at the end of the third quarter but rallied back in the fourth quarter to take the lead and capture the York-Adams Division I victory. Maddy Lehker led the Mustangs with 22 points. Teammate Lexi Plesic knocked in 18 points, including four from behind the arc. For the Eagles, Mackenzie Gamber and Aaliyah Matthews each scored 11 points.

York Suburban 48, Littlestown 19: At Littlestown, the Trojans moved to 13-4 overall with the nonleague triumph. Littlestown fell to 3-13.

Gettysburg 56, Hershey 51: At Hershey, Gettysburg won the nonleague battle of District 3 5-A programs to improve to 14-2 overall. Hershey dropped to 7-9.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO"Linda contributed to this report.