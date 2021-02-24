Susquehannock divers capture District 3 Class 2-A championships

STEVE HEISER

Susquehannock High School is home to a pair of District 3 diving champions.

The Warriors' Max Pflieger and McKenna Porter captured the 2021 Class 2-A championships on Wednesday night at Big Spring High School in Newville, Cumberland County.

Pflieger blew away the boys’ field with a 404.80 total, nearly 180 points ahead of second-place Connor Falvey of Shippensburg at 225.25. Pflieger successfully defended the title he won in 2020.

Two more Shippensburg divers were third and fourth: Devin Wilson (213.15) and Kyle Buchheister (175.45). Schuylkill Valley’s Vlad Caba was fifth (162.25).

The competition was considerably tighter in the girls’ event. Porter finished at 320.05. She was followed by four more York-Adams divers: Dover’s Taylor Touhy (303.65), West York’s Taelyn Thomas (302.05), Dover’s Mickey Looks (258.80) and Susquehannock’s Ryleigh Marks (249.60). Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham was sixth (221.30) and Schuylkill Valley’s McKaylah Booth was seventh (214.20).

Pflieger and Porter both advanced to the PIAA Class 2-A Diving Championships, set for Saturday, March 13, at Cumberland Valley High School.

The District 3 3-A Diving Championships are Saturday at Wilson High School. Northeastern's Abby O'Leary and Stephen Barlett are the defending champions in that event.

