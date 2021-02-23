SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Central York's Jacobi Baker, left, and Greg Guidinger, right, listen to Head Coach Jeff Hoke during YAIAA boys' basketball action against Northeastern at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Northeastern would win the game 71-68.

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 23. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Biglerville at York Catholic, 6 p.m.

York High at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

York Catholic at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 6 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Dover at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dover at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 6 p.m.