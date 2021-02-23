Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 23. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Biglerville at York Catholic, 6 p.m.

York High at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

West Shore Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m.

York Catholic at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 6 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at York High, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Dover at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dover at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 6 p.m.