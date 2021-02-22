Monday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard, postponements

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the York-Adams schedule of high school sports events for Monday, Feb. 22. Scores will be posted as they become available. Some events have been postponed.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Dover at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. THURSDAY, FEB. 25.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Harrisburg Christian at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Christian School of York at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

New Oxford at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Red Land at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

York Suburban at Northeastern, 5 p.m.

Gettysburg at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

York Suburban at Northeastern, 5 p.m.

Gettysburg at South Western, 6 p.m.