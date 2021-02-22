MONDAY'S SWIMMING: Northeastern boys earn first-ever triumph over York Suburban

STEVE HEISER

The Northeastern boys' swimming team accomplished something on Monday night that no Bobcats team had ever done before.

The Bobcats beat a York Suburban team in swimming. The Trojans have been longtime powers in the pool.

The Northeastern boys captured a convincing 108-68 victory over the Trojans on Monday in Manchester.

The Bobcats were led individually by Adrian Castano and Zane Morgan. Castano took first in the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle, while Morgan won the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.

Northeastern improved to 4-2 overall with the nonleague triumph, while Suburban fell to 3-4.

Suburban beat Northeastern in the girls' meet, 88-81. The Trojans were led individually by Carly Bowen, who captured first in the 200 free and 500 free. As a team, the Trojans secured 24 points between the three relay events. Suburban improved to 5-2 overall. Northeastern fell to 2-3-1.

OTHER BOYS' SWIMMING

Gettysburg 110, South Western 58: At Hanover, Harry Nelson led the Warriors to the nonleague victory by capturing first in the 200 IM and 100 fly. For the Mustangs, Bryan Collins won the 100 free and 50 free. Gettysburg improved to 8-0 overall. South Western fell to 2-3.

OTHER GIRLS' SWIMMING

South Western 119.50, Gettysburg 60.50: At Hanover, the Mustangs captured first place in 10 of the 12 events to secure the nonleague win. Individually for the Mustangs, Katerina Lucabaugh won the 200 free and 100 fly. South Western improved to 4-1 overall, while Gettysburg fell to 2-6 overall.

