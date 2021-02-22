LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES: York Suburban, Gettysburg football standouts get FBS offers

ROB ROSE

York Suburban sophomore Kenny Johnson received an offer from NCAA D-I Toledo.

Gettysburg junior Frankie Richardson earned a pair of NCAA D-I football offers.

Dallastown grad Nick Parker made his season debut against No. 16 Duke.

Another York-Adams League standout sophomore has earned a major college football offer.

York Suburban wide receiver Kenny Johnson received a scholarship offer from NCAA Division I Toledo on Sunday after a breakout season for the Trojans.

"After a great talk with (Toledo wide receivers coach Kevin Beard), I'm excited to announce that I have received my first D-I offer from the University of Toledo," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Toledo is a Football Bowl Subdivision program that plays in Mid-American Conference. The Rockets were 4-2 in the MAC last season.

The offer from the Rockets is the first for Johnson, who showed his skills as a sophomore after he battled injuries during his freshman season and didn't play often. In 2020, Johnson was second in the Y-A League with 633 receiving yards on 30 catches and scored nine touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 180-pound Johnson was a Y-A Division II first-team all-star wide receiver and second-team all-star cornerback and returner. He intercepted three passes and forced a fumble in 2020.

Earlier in February, York High sophomore running back Jahiem White announced he had received an offer from FBS Bowling Green, which also competes in the MAC.

Richardson gets FBS offers: Joining Johnson and White among local players to claim NCAA D-I offers recently was Gettysburg junior lineman Frankie Richardson.

The Warriors' 6-foot, 5-inch 285-pound tackle received offers to play at Massachusetts and Coastal Carolina. Both are also FBS schools.

Richardson was a Y-A League D-II first-team all-star as an offensive and defensive lineman in 2020.

Coastal Carolina is coming off a standout 11-1 season, including an 8-0 mark in the Sun Belt East. UMass went 0-4 as an independent.

Parker opens junior season: If Richardson chooses to play for the Chanticleers, he will join another local athlete at the school.

Dallastown graduate Nick Parker opened his junior season for the Coastal Carolina baseball on Sunday against No. 16 Duke.

Parker went five innings, struck out four batters, gave up two hits and allowed two earned runs in his first start of the year. The No. 23 Chanticleers won the game on a walk-off grand slam for their first victory during the season-opening series.

In four starts during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season, Parker was 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and struck out 19 batters in 20 innings.

Thomas misses meet: As Parker made his season debut, another local NCAA athlete was forced to miss her first college event.

Former West York High athlete Trinity Thomas was sidelined, along with three Florida Gators teammates and her head coach, for team's meet vs. Kentucky because of COVID-19 protocols.

The No. 1 Gators still managed to defeat No. 15 Kentucky, 197.50-196.875, without their junior star. Three Florida gymnasts made their season debuts, with Thomas and her teammates out of the lineup.

Thomas had won consecutive Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week honors. During a Feb. 12 meet, Thomas scored a perfect 10.0 mark during her floor routine and scored the No. 5 all-time all-around score in NCAA history against No. 2 LSU.

