Thursday's York-Adams high school sports schedule, postponements

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following are the scheduled events for Thursday, Feb. 18. All events have been canceled or postponed. Rescheduled dates are included, where available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Harrisburg Christian at Christian School of York, 6 p.m. PPD. 6 P.M. FRIDAY, FEB. 19.

Dover at South Western, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Dallastown at Central York, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 11:30 A.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 20.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m. PPD. 4 P.M. WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24.

Littlestown at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. THURSDAY, FEB. 25.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Gettysburg at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Susquehannock at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

New Oxford at South Western, 6 p.m. PPD. TBA.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Dover at Northern York, 6 p.m. CANCELED.