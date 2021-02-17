Wednesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard
STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, Feb. 17. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pequea Valley at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Tech at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at West York, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 7:30 p.m.