WEDNESDAY'S BASKETBALL: Red Lion girls enjoy bounce-back victory over Northeastern

The Red Lion girls' basketball team bounced back from a disappointing Tuesday loss with a productive Wednesday victory.

The Lions were coming off a 49-31 setback to Central York on Tuesday — a game in which they fell behind 12-0 and could never recover. That ended Red Lion's seven-game winning streak.

It was a much different story on Wednesday night. The Lions led 14-8 after one quarter and stretched that advantage to 28-10 at halftime en route to a 51-37 triumph over visiting Northeastern.

The win allowed Red Lion to improve to 11-4 overall and 8-3 in York-Adams Division I. They are two games behind first-place Spring Grove in the loss column in the D-I race. Red Lion moved up to No. 3 in the latest District 3 Class 6-A power ratings.

Northeastern dropped to 6-8 and 5-6.

Makiah Shaw paced the Lions with 19 points, while Asia Eames added 11.

Northeastern was led by Jordyn Jennings' 11 points.

OTHER GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Spring Grove 72, West York 53: At West York, Laila Campbell led the Rockets to the nonleague victory by scoring 25 points. Also for Spring Grove, Ella Kale knocked in 22 points, including six from downtown, while Addyson Wagman scored 16 points. For the Bulldogs, MJ Rupp scored 17 points, including five from behind the arc, while Faith Walker scored 12 points and Jillian Foster knocked in 11 points. Spring Grove improved to 13-2 overall.

York Catholic 59, Fairfield 30: At York Catholic, Drew Kile led the Irish to the York-Adams Division III victory by scoring 17 points. Teammate Julianna Bona knocked in 10 points. For the Green Knights, Breana Valentine scored 14 points. York Catholic improved to 5-2 in the division and 6-5 overall.

New Covenant 31, Christian School of York 22: At New Covenant, Christian School of York dropped its first game of the season, falling to 7-1. New Covenant improved to 9-6. Emma Bell's 13 points led CSY. She hit the 1,000-point mark for her career. She also had nine rebounds and four blocks.

Central York 64, South Western 26: At Central, the Panthers rolled to the win to improve to 10-3 overall and 8-2 in York-Adams Division I. South Western fell to 1-7 overall and in D-I.

York Tech 52, Kennard-Dale 47: At Fawn Grove, the Spartans improved to 5-9 with the nonleague triumph. K-D fell to 2-13.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

York Suburban 72, Dover 44: At Suburban, Camden Brewer led the Trojans to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 19 points, including three from behind the arc. Also for Suburban, Avant Sweeney knocked in 16 points, while Aidan Hughley scored 15 points. For the Eagles, Jakob Smyser knocked in 17 points. Suburban improved to 10-0 in the division and 11-3 overall. The Trojans have clinched at least a tie for the division crown.

Kennard-Dale 56, York Tech 46: At Spry, the Spartans used a 23-11 third-quarter surge to erase a 21-20 York Tech halftime advantage. K-D improved to 11-4 with the nonleague win. Pierce Ragland (12 points) and Zach Orwig (11 points) led the Rams. Nehemiah Stubbs had 20 points for Tech.

Northeastern 58, New Oxford 52: At New Oxford, Nick Rizzuto led the Bobcats to the York-Adams Division I victory by scoring 15 points on five 3-pointers. Also for Northeastern, Karron Mallory, Caden Perez and Jackson Burnham each scored 10 points. For the Colonials, Connor Jenkins scored 19 points, including four from downtown, while Aden Strausbaugh scored 17 points. Northeastern improved to 6-5 in the division and 8-5 overall. New Oxford dropped to 3-5 in the division and 4-7 overall.

Eastern York 65, Gettysburg 55: At Wrightsville, Austin Bausman led the Golden Knights to the York-Adams Division II victory by scoring 20 points. Also for Eastern, Micah Myers knocked in 18 points, while Jack Weaver scored 15 points. For the Warriors, Trent Ramirez-Keller scored 29 points.

York High 63, South Western 58: At Hanover, the Bearcats earned a second consecutive win to improve to 5-10 overall and 5-7 in York-Adams Division I. South Western fell to 3-6 overall and in the division. York High used a 21-12 fourth-quarter surge to erase a 46-42 South Western edge heading into the final period. York High was led by Antoine Beard (17 points), Kelvin Matthews (13 points) and Jacere Vega (11 points). South Western got double-digit efforts from Sam Stefano (14 points), Shilo Bivins (11 points), Max Wisensale (11 points) and John Fenwick (10 points).

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.