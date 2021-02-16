SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER
717-505-5446/@ydsports
Red Lion Head Coach Steve Schmehl during boys' basketball action against Dallastown at Red Lion Area Senior High School in Red Lion, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Red Lion would win the game 48-27. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Central York at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Christian School of York at New Covenant Christian, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Christian School of York at New Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

York Catholic at Hanover, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Camp Hill at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.

York Tech at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Dover at New Oxford (Keystone Aquatics Center), 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dover at New Oxford (Keystone Aquatics Center), 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 6 p.m.