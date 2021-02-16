Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Central York at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at West York, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Christian School of York at New Covenant Christian, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Christian School of York at New Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

York Catholic at Hanover, 6 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Camp Hill at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.

York Tech at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING

Dover at New Oxford (Keystone Aquatics Center), 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING

Dover at New Oxford (Keystone Aquatics Center), 4:30 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 6 p.m.