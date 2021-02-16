Tuesday's York-Adams high school sports scoreboard
Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Tuesday, Feb. 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Central York at Red Lion, 7:15 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at York High, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at West York, 7:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Christian School of York at New Covenant Christian, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Christian School of York at New Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
York Catholic at Hanover, 6 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 6 p.m.
Littlestown at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
York High at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Camp Hill at Delone Catholic, 6 p.m.
York Tech at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' SWIMMING
Dover at New Oxford (Keystone Aquatics Center), 4:30 p.m.
Red Lion at South Western, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SWIMMING
Dover at New Oxford (Keystone Aquatics Center), 4:30 p.m.
Red Lion at South Western, 6 p.m.