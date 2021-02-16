THURDAY'S PREP ROUNDUP: Dover girls, Gettysburg boys pick up big swimming victories

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Dover girls' swimming team has earned a piece of the York-Adams Division II championship.

The Eagles captured their share of the crown on Tuesday with a 113-45 triumph over New Oxford at the Keystone Aquatics Center in Carlisle.

With the win, the Dover girls finished at 4-1 in the division, The Eagles will share the D-II title with York Suburban and Susquehannock. The Eagles were led individually by Emma Pequignot capturing first in the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly

The Dover boys also triumphed vs. New Oxford, 96-57, to also finish at 4-1 in the division. Gettysburg won the boys' division crown at 5-0. The Eagles were led individually by Tanner Glatfelter capturing first in the 200 freestyle and 500 free.

The Gettysburg boys won their division crown with a 108-45 win vs. New Oxford, also at the Keystone Aquatics Center. Harry Nelson, Brandon Gladfelter, Zach Turner and Kassidy Oussoren broke the 200 free relay record to lead the Warriors. Individually for the Warriors, Oussoren won the 50 free and 100 free, while Nelson won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.

The Gettysburg girls beat New Oxford, 108-50. The Warriors were led individually by Hannah Brainard capturing first in the 50 free and 200 free.

OTHER BOYS' SWIMMING

South Western 102, Red Lion 47: At Red Lion, the Mustangs captured first in eight of 11 events to secure the York-Adams Division I victory. Individually for the Mustangs, William Fenwick captured first place in the 500 free and 200 IM, while Bryan Collins won the 50 free and 100 free. For the Lions, Andrew Rexroth won the 100 fly and 100 back.

OTHER GIRLS' SWIMMING

South Western 101, Red Lion 79: At Red Lion, Rachel Cunningham broke South Western team records in the 50 free with a time of 24.35 seconds and in the 100 free with a time of :53.92. She broke both her own records of :24.48 in the 50 free and :54.81 in the 100 free, which she set in 2018. The Lions broke a pool record in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:54.19, breaking the previous record set by Dallastown of 1:54.27 set back in 1995. Individually for the Lions, Thea Hennessy won the 200 IM and 100 back.

WRESTLING

Camp Hill 46, Delone Catholic 26: At McSherrystown, the Squires dropped the nonleague match. Delone gots pins from Nate Hart (132) and Artem Reichart (138) and tech falls from Connor Bauerline (120) and Dominic Giraffa (152). Sam Scovitch (285) had a major decision for Delone.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.